What happened?

AT&T’s (NYSE:T) shareholders were selling out in droves and running for the hills beating the stock down to historic lows prior to the most recent earnings announcement. This caused the dividend yield to spike to unheard of levels. The shares traded with a 7 handle for a few weeks in October prior to earnings being announced. This was due to the extreme trepidation shareholders had regarding the prospects of a dividend cut being announced amongst other potential negative issues being brought to the fore by a plethora of naysayers.

Well, all the negativity got my contrarian juices overflowing and I actually made two large buys in the stock for my Winter Warrior Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service 6%+ SWAN Income Generation Portfolio.

I saw the drop in the stock as a gift. The chance to improve my basis and increase my yield on cost. All the greatest long-term investors say pretty much the same thing when it comes to buying opportunities, only in differing terminology. Nathan Rothschild, a 19th-century British financier, is credited with saying probably the most famous buying opportunity quote:

"The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets."

Other famous lines include Warren Buffett's:

"Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

And Sir John Templeton's:

"Buy at the point of maximum pessimism."

You get the idea. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. An unjustified selloff based on macro factors often creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects. I submit this was the case we had with AT&T. In fact, with the addition of these last two buys, I'm up over 10% on my AT&T position for the 6%+ SWAN portfolio with a yield on cost of 6.7%.

In fact, the entire portfolio is up 10.94% with a yield on cost of 6.97%. The SWAN aspect of the portfolio (Sleep Well at Night) equates to principal preservation. AS my father would always say, “Performance is important, yet preservation of principal is primary.” The thing is at some point in life or retirement for that matter, you may need that capital for some reason or another. So, I do not abide by the mantra, “only focus on the high yield and don’t worry about your principal dwindling away.”

Even though AT&T is up 22% since my last article written on Oct. 12 and 13% for the month, with an over 6% yield and the potential for growth, I still feel the stock presents an excellent dividend income buying opportunity. Hopefully you have powder dry and take advantage. Now Let's review why AT&T presents an excellent buying opportunity for dividend and income investors at this juncture.

Three Primary Pillars of Dividend Income Investing

There are many factors to consider when buying a stock for the primary purpose of income generation. Yet, for me, the stock must first meet my three primary requirements prior to being added to my SWAN dividend and income retirement portfolio. These three primary requirements are:

Business growth story must be intact

Payout ratio must be reasonable and paid out from solid free cash flow

Stock must be undervalued on a historic or relative basis

I refer to these as the three pillars of conservative dividend and income investing. Now let's review each for AT&T.

Growth Story Is Intact

AT&T just unburdened itself of the Time Warner assets. Now, AT&T is moving forward as a lean mean pure-play wireless communications and fiber-optic networking machine.

In regards to the growth aspect of AT&T CEO John Stankey stated on the conference call:

"This past quarter, our teams delivered across three key performance measurements: strong postpaid phone net adds, accelerating ARPU growth and higher Mobility EBITDA. In fact, the third quarter marked our highest wireless service revenue growth year-over-year in more than a decade, and we now expect to achieve wireless service revenue growth at the upper end of the 4.5% to 5% range. This is about 200 basis points higher than where we expected to land at the start of the year, thanks to continued net add strength and ARPU growth. Now let's jump to fiber, where we continue to invest in building out a premium network and deliver on our stated expectations for steady customer growth. The success of our strategy is evidenced by the fact that we just posted our 11th straight quarter with more than 200,000 fiber net adds, with 338,000 net adds this past quarter."

This led AT&T to report earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines. According to Seeking Alpha News,

“Earnings per share of $0.68 beat estimates by $0.06 and revenue of $30.04 billion beat estimates by $170.54 million for the quarter.”

So, as far as I'm concerned, I feel great about AT&T's prospects. I like the fact they have cleared the decks and can focus becoming America's best broadband company. AT&T is a long-term hold and hometown stock for me so I'm somewhat biased. I have gathered some are extremely jaded by management’s mistakes in past. I can understand that. If you feel that way you should not invest in AT&T. Now let's look at the revenue stream. Now let's take a look at the dividend payout coverage.

Coverage Is Adequate, Payout Is Safe

The current quarterly dividend per share is $0.28.

Based on shares outstanding, the quarterly free cash flow required to cover dividends is approximately $2 billion. The current payout ratio sits at 46.96%. This level of coverage helps me to sleep very well at night. Furthermore, I expect free cash flow to increase as the company gains momentum.

Regarding the dividend payment and coverage CEO John Stankey stated on the conference call:

“Our free cash flow for the quarter was in line with our expectations despite higher third quarter capital investment spend, and we're on track to deliver on our previously stated $24 billion capital investment plan for the year. At the same time, we hope this healthy free cash flow for the quarter gives you confidence in our ability to achieve our target for free cash flow in the $14 billion range for the year, a level that is more than ample to support our $8 billion dividend commitment.”

I think this statement should calm the nerves of the “dividend cut cohort.” On top of this the stock still remains vastly undervalued at present providing the opportunity for additional capital appreciation raising the total return on investment over time. Let me explain.

Valuation Analysis

Let's take a look at the fundamentals and see for ourselves what the valuation metrics look like.

AT&T fundamentals

With a forward P/E ratio of 6.91, a price to sales of 0.95, and price to book of 1.08, I'd say the stock is vastly undervalued at present based on current metrics. This means not a whole lot of people have faith that the company will come through and/or a macro market forces have induced a selloff. Furthermore, Seeking Alpha’s valuation analysis has “AT&T rated at an A-.” See detailed chart below.

I submit both are true for the stock creating an above average buying opportunity for long-term dividend and income investors. Now let's wrap it all up.

Wrap Up

AT&T's stock has been beaten down due to the dividend being cut and the past mistakes the company has made regarding the Time Warner acquisition. This has alienated many former shareholders. You can tell by the number of negative comments in the comments section of the AT&T articles. Furthermore, the macro market outlook at present is extremely unfavorable with the Fed on the warpath and geopolitical risk at all-time highs.

Nonetheless, if you are so inclined, this may be just the time to start and/or add to your position. At least that's what the all-time greats such as Rothchild, Buffett, and Templeton say. AT&T meets my three pillars' requirement and having courage in my convictions, I decided to increase my position just before earning at what I considered “The point of maximum pessimism.” So far it seems my intuition was correct, fortune favors the bold, as they say.

Finally, I always layer into positions over time to reduce risk using buy limit orders at predetermined prices effectively lowering my basis and increasing the yield. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

