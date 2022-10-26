CSG Systems International: More New Highs

Oct. 26, 2022 9:35 PM ETCSGS
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.06K Followers

Summary

  • 8% technical buy signals.
  • 18 new highs and up 19.93% in the last month.
  • Analysts price targets between $72.00 and $73.00.
Paperless workplace idea, e-signing, electronic signature, document management. Businessman signs an electronic document on a digital document on a virtual notebook screen using a stylus pen.

ipuwadol

The Chart of the Day belongs to the business software company CSG Systems International (CSGS). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/13, the stock gained 8.32%.

CSG Systems International

CSGS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 8% technical buy signals
  • 22.40+ Weighted Alpha
  • 25.23% loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 19.93% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 73.75%
  • Technical support level at 61.67
  • Recently traded at $62.72 with 50-day moving average of $56.75

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.02 billion
  • P/E 21.77
  • Dividend yield 1.73%
  • Revenue expected to grow 5.90% this year and another 5.10% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 6.90% this year, an additional 8.10% next year but decrease at an annual rate of 5.00% for the next 5 years projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $72.00 to $73.00 with an average of $72.50
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 98 to 8 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 30 to 0 for the same result
  • 1,540 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Strong Buy 5.00
Quant Hold 2.63

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D C C
Growth F F F
Profitability B- B B
Momentum B+ A+ A+
Revisions D- D- B-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Data Processing and Outsourced Services

Ranked Overall

3424 out of 4723

Ranked in Sector

461 out of 647

Ranked in Industry

51 out of 70

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety A- A- A-
Growth B+ A- B
Yield C+ B- B-
Consistency B B- C+

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.06K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CSGS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

