The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly-traded copper company, released its third quarter of 2022 results on October 20, 2022.
Note: This article is an update of my preceding article, published on April 27, 2022. I have been following Freeport-McMoRan since Sept. 2019.
Freeport-McMoRan posted a quarterly profit of $404 million or $0.28 per share, missing analysts' expectations. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.26 per share. Below are the results and production snapshot for 3Q22.
Revenues fell 17.8% year over year to $5,003 million. Lower commodity prices hurt Freeport-McMoRan results in 3Q22.
Consolidated production totaled 1.056 billion pounds of copper, 448 thousand ounces of gold, and 19 million pounds of Molybdenum in the third quarter of 2022. Unit cash cost per Cu Lbs was $1.75 in 3Q22, up 41% YoY.
Consolidated sales from mines increased 3% year over year to 1,060 million pounds of copper. The company sold 480K ounces of gold and 17 million pounds of Molybdenum in the third quarter.
CEO Richard Adkerson said in the conference call:
The macroeconomic situation is driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar, the Fed and central banks tightening, concerns about China dealing with COVID in this property section and then the serious problems in Europe coming out of the Ukraine situation and how that’s affecting energy prices and economic outlook. All those things are realities we have to face up with, but we continue to work to position our company to deal with these situations.
Freeport-McMoRan has slightly outperformed most of its peers. However, the copper industry is facing some headwinds in 2022, and FCX is now down 16% in one year.
The investment thesis has remained the same for many years. If you believe copper as I do, it is essential for the world economy, and investing in FCX long-term makes sense. Thus, I have owned a long-term position for many years and continue to recommend investing in FCX.
Freeport-McMoRan offers the best business model from a long-term investment perspective relative to gold and copper mining. The company is one of the most prolific producers of copper and produces a significant amount of gold.
However, in U.S. dollar terms, the prices of most commodities, including copper and gold, have declined from their recent peaks amid concerns of an impending global recession.
FCX is highly correlated to copper and gold prices. Hence, FCX is dropping at the same pace.
The strategy that I recommend is to trade 40% LIFO of your total position. It will let you keep a core long-term position for higher ground and enjoy a secure dividend which hopefully will be higher in 2023. By trading LIFO, you always sell the most recent purchases, whereas your core long-term is not affected.
|Freeport-McMoRan
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|6,083
|6,164
|6,603
|5,416
|5,003
|Net income in $ Million
|1,399
|1,106
|1,527
|840
|404
|EBITDA $ Million
|3,026
|2,712
|3,329
|2,262
|1,515
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.94
|0.74
|1.04
|0.57
|0.28
|Cash from Operations
|1,965
|2,280
|1,691
|1,621
|758
|Capital Expenditure In $ Million
|541
|771
|723
|863
|836
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|1,424
|1,509
|968
|758
|-78
|Total Cash $ Million
|7,672
|8,068
|8,338
|9,492
|8,578
|Total Long-term Debt in $ Million
|9,665
|9,450
|9,621
|11,092
|10,690
|Quarterly Dividend $/share
|
0.075
|
0.15
|
0.15
|
0.15
|
0.15
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion
|1,484
|1,482
|1,469
|1,457
|1,435
Source: Company news
The net income was $404 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $1,399 million or $0.94 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted earnings per share were $0.26 per share. It was a weak quarter due to falling commodity prices.
One crucial element is that the copper price has fallen significantly since 1Q22, with an average of 3.50 per pound, down 16.7% year over year.
The total cash cost for the dividend is now $861 million a year based on a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share (including variable dividend) - representing a dividend yield of 1.89%, which I consider inadequate considering the free cash flow level.
The company's cash position is solid, as shown in my chart above, and it is vital to start repaying the debt. I consider it a priority for FCX even before any shares buyback that I believe is a pure waste of precious cash. The company repurchased $1.8 billion worth of shares at $38.35 per share, which could have been used to reduce debt.
4.1 Gold and Copper Production
The gold production increased to 448K oz (net 365K ounces), and 19 M lbs of Molybdenum were produced (net 17 M lbs).
Below are the copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan over the past five quarters:
|Price
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|Copper price realized - Cu per pound
|4.20
|4.42
|4.66
|4.03
|3.50
|Gold price Realized - Au per ounce
|1,757
|1,808
|1,920
|1,827
|1,683
|Molybdenum price realized - Mo
|18.61
|19.42
|19.30
|19.44
|17.05
Source: Fun Trading
4.2 Production of Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum per mine in 3Q22
4.3 Reserves situation as of 12/31/2021
Production for 2022 is expected to be 4.2 billion pounds of copper, 1.8 Moz of Gold, and 76 Mlbs of Molybdenum at a unit net cash cost of $2.20 per pound.
CapEx for 2022 is expected to be $2.7 billion.
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
FCX forms an ascending triangle pattern with a resistance of $33.4 and support at $29.
Ascending triangle patterns are considered continuing patterns which means that FCX may potentially cross the resistance and retest the 200MA at $36.60. However, the market is highly volatile and news-driven, which could significantly alter the technical analysis.
The trading strategy that I recommend is to trade LIFO for about 40% of your FCX position. I suggest selling partially in the range of $33 and $34 and waiting for a retracement below $28.6-$29.6 (50MA) with possible lower support at $26.
The copper price is weak and below $3.50 per pound due to a risk of recession in 2023 or even sooner. The gold price is also struggling and closed today at $1,665 per ounce. The price outlook is negative, assuming that the Fed will probably hike interest by 75 points again on November 2.
Thus, FCX could quickly drop below $29 to its possible lower support, which I see at $26.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
