Bank Of Canada Raises Key Interest Rate By Half Percentage Point To 3.75%

Summary

  • Is the end in sight for rates hikes in Canada?
  • The BOC says growth will slow, but will the economy slip into recession?
  • What higher rates may mean for Canadian household spending.

Canada flag. 3d illustration. with white background space for text. Close-up view.

GO Akara/iStock via Getty Images

Canada’s central bank hikes its key interest rate by 0.50%, the sixth this year in its fight against inflation. Greg Bonnell speaks with James Orlando, Senior Economist at TD Bank, about the BOC’s strategy and the outlook for rates going forward.

Comments

