Summary

  • Dover's third quarter results won't do much to quell the concerns that this multi-industrial is vulnerable to a meaningful short-cycle correction in 2023, as orders declined and margins missed.
  • Dover's backlog is still strong, but orders are declining and several significant markets (refrigeration, biopharma, HVAC, waste management, and vehicle services) could see declines next year on tougher comps.
  • The short-term outlook for Dover is not great, but valuation is getting to a point where I believe the Street is missing the forest for the trees.

The vagaries of institutional investor sentiment can drive you nuts, but it can also create opportunities for the patient investor. When I last wrote about Dover (NYSE:DOV) in March of this year, I was concerned about the valuation and the extent to which it seemed like sell-side analysts were scrambling for ways to make the stock appear cheap. Since then, the market has soured pretty dramatically on shorter-cycle industrial names, and Dover shares are down about 20%, more than doubling the broader decline in industrial stocks.

I’m not suggesting that there is no risk to the outlook for Dover in 2023/2024, but I do think the cyclicality/short-cycle exposure is perhaps a bit overstated and that the company isn’t getting credit for its diversification and opportunities for longer-term organic growth. I still believe Dover can generate long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 4%, with FCF growth of roughly double that, and while I wouldn’t call Dover “super-cheap” now, it’s a name to consider for investors willing to step in front of poor sentiment in pursuit of quality long-term holdings.

A Sluggish-To-Weak Quarter Doesn’t Help The Bulls

Dover didn’t report poor third quarter results, but the margin weakness was not welcome, and combined with a third straight quarter of order declines, it isn’t going to help sentiment or ease the worries that Dover is heading toward a short-cycle cliff.

Revenue rose 9% in organic terms, just barely beating sell-side expectations. Pricing contributed 760bp to growth, and that underlying 1.4% or so of volume growth is not exciting. Despite that strong pricing, gross margin still declined 160bp (to 35.8%), missing Street expectations by about 200bp. Adjusted operating income rose 12%, with margin up 80bp to 18.1%, but that was a 4% miss versus expectations. At the segment level, profits rose 10% and modestly beat expectations (by about $0.015/share), with margin up 50bp to 21.2% and nearly 29% incremental margin.

Dover posted its third straight quarter of year-over-year order declines, with an 8% decline this quarter. Backlog rose 12%, though, and while it’s true that the market has usually traded industrials on the basis of order trends, I think the nature of this cycle (supply shortages that drove over-ordering) suggests that backlog should at least factor into the discussion.

Mixed Trends Across The Businesses

Dover’s Engineered Products segment produced 18% organic revenue growth this quarter, beating by 4%, as the company saw strength in vehicle services, waste handling, and aero/defense. Segment profits jumped 34% (margin up 250bp to 17.5%), driving a $0.04/share beat, and orders rose 2%. The strength in the vehicle services and waste handling should bode well for Vontier (VNT) and Oshkosh (OSK), and I’d expect more companies to report improving trends in aerospace – General Electric (GE) had a good report, while Crane’s (CR) was mixed, and Honeywell (HON) may well have reported by the time you read this.

Clean Energy & Fueling reported a 1% organic revenue decline, missing by 3%, as the business was once again dragged down by weaker above-ground fueling station spending and challenging EMV-related comps. Segment profits rose 13% (margin down 10bp to 19.4%), but missed by about $0.055/share, while orders declined almost 8%. The weakness in above-ground fueling is a watch item for Vontier, but below-ground trends should be positive for Franklin Electric (FELE) (though it’s a small part of FELE’s business).

Dover’s Imaging & Identification business grew revenue 5% in organic terms, missing by 2%. Segment profits rose 5% (margin up 230bp to 26.4%), beating by $0.035/share, and orders fell 4%. This was the first time in a while that Dover outperformed Danaher (DHR) here, and stronger marking/coding and improving demand from China should help going forward.

The Pumps and Process Solutions business reported 2% organic revenue growth, missing by 3%, and the business seemed to take a bigger hit from a slowdown in COVID-19-related spending in the biopharma market. Segment profits fell 14% (margin down 460bp to 29.7%), missing by $0.055/share, while orders fell 15%. This segment confounds me the most so far, as Dover talked about strong short-cycle industrial and plastics/polymers demand, but Crane did considerably better, and I didn’t believe the biopharma segment of this business to be so large that it would explain the weak results.

Last comes the Climate and Sustainable Tech segment, where revenue rose 19% (beating by 6%) on strong demand for retail refrigeration and can-making equipment. Segment profits jumped 51% (margin up 470bp to 16.3%), beating by $0.045/share, but orders dropped 22%. While Dover is booked out in refrigeration and can-making equipment through year-end (and is taking orders for ’23), and heat exchanger demand remains strong, but I’m worried that the significant retail refrigeration and can-making capex cycles are ending, not to mention future weakness in heat exchanger orders from HVAC customers as both residential and commercial new-builds soften.

The Outlook

I understand why analysts and institutional investors are concerned. The weakness in Pumps & Process Solutions is harder for me to understand (at least without seeing more flow control earnings reports) and suggests a potentially sharper short-cycle correction, and there doesn’t seem to be much near-term momentum in above-ground fueling, biopharma, or textiles.

Likewise, I can see an argument for significant year-over-year declines in vehicle services, waste management, refrigeration, HVAC, and possibly packaging. Add in the prospect of weaker biopharma, and Dover is looking a little short of markets likely to accelerate over the next 12 months – clean energy, aerospace, and oil/gas are on that list, but don’t make up all that much of Dover’s revenue base now (around 10% or so).

The issue for me isn’t so much that 2023 isn’t looking strong, but how much Dover’s valuation should be punished for that slowdown. I don’t believe the U.S. economy is heading for a deep recession, and I believe that Dover will still manage some growth in 2023 as it delivers out of its backlog, before reacceleration in 2024.

Likewise, I do think the company still has levers to pull below the top line, including increased digitalization of orders, factory automation, plant consolidation, and deleveraging, and management seems to be taking a very pragmatic attitude toward its business planning – working down its inventories in shorter-cycle businesses and accepting the risk that it may come up short on product availability if demand is meaningfully stronger in 2023.

I have reduced my 2023 and 2024 revenue expectations, but I still see longer-term growth opportunities in areas like clean energy, biopharma, and automation that can drive reacceleration after this upcoming slowdown. The end result of all of this is that my long-term revenue growth rate is still around 4% and only slightly lower than before. So too with margins, where I do see a little more pressure in 2023/24, but still believe that FCF margins will approach the high teens over time, driving roughly 8% FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

As I said before, Dover isn’t “can’t miss” cheap yet, as discounted free cash flow suggests a long-term annualized total return in the high single-digits. Even so, high-quality industrials don’t often offer too much beyond that, so I’d still consider this a good potential entry point. Sentiment remains a risk though, and will likely get worse in the short term as the slowdown approaches. Shorter-term multiples-based valuations for industrials have already corrected and swung to below-average levels, and even on the basis of reduced near-term margin expectations, I think Dover should trade closer to the $140’s now.

Ignoring sentiment can be painful in the short term, but sometimes it’s the only way to get into high-quality large-caps at reasonable prices. I think that’s the case now for Dover; I do see growing risks to the 2023 outlook, and the shares could get even cheaper in the interim, but I feel like the market is already pricing in some pretty underwhelming near-term results and ignoring (or at least undervaluing) the longer-term big picture.

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

