zhaojiankang

By Ronald B. Silvestri

The Inflation Reduction Act could usher in a golden age for energy generation, storage and distribution. That could breathe new life into the utilities sector.

We believe the multi-decade, clean-energy mega-trend—further turbocharged by the recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)—should provide utilities with incremental growth opportunities.

For decades, utilities have been a steady, if not a scintillating attraction for equity investors. Modest growth, regulated profits, and aging infrastructure drew focus on value and yield, as opposed to innovation and growth.

But the times, as Mr. Dylan sang, they are a-changin’: Over the next decade and beyond, the IRA is set to unleash nearly $400 billion worth of tax credits and other stimulus that we believe should benefit the utilities sector and stoke investor return potential.

Recall that a utility’s earnings tend to grow as capital expenditures increase. While utilities are regulated, the IRA’s largesse offers the potential for them to invest more in their businesses as additional clean-energy growth opportunities emerge. For investors, that could translate into potential incremental earnings and dividend growth.

To further decarbonize the sector as fossil-fuel-powered facilities retire, the IRA provides a wide range of incentives for investment opportunities in wind energy, next-generation battery storage, photo-voltaic technologies, green-hydrogen production, and more. Just 15 years ago, coal generated nearly 50% of U.S. electricity; that number has dropped to about 20%, and we expect it will shrink to perhaps less than 5% by 2035. The modernization of the aging power grid provides yet another long-term growth opportunity given the need to accommodate more renewables and vehicle electrification.

In all, we expect the clean-energy benefits of the IRA to catalyze a new, golden age of infrastructure growth opportunities for utility investors for decades to come.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.