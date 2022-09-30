golfcphoto

In the current environment, CLOs may provide an attractive return opportunity among credit assets, with demand remaining robust.

CLOs have outperformed most fixed income asset classes year to date, thanks to their floating nature and the increasing level of income generated as short-term rates continue to rise.

Spread widening has created relative value opportunities in the space. Further widening is possible from here, and the VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) remains defensively positioned. CLOI’s positioning contributed to its outperformance relative to its benchmark in the third quarter.

Market Update: CLOs Lead Among Credit Asset Classes

CLOs outperformed investment grade credit, high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in September, and CLOs and loans have materially outperformed other credit asset classes in the quarter and year to date (as of 9/30/2022).

Asset class QTD Return (%) YTD Return (%) Yield to Worst (%) Spread (bps) CLOs 0.11 -2.73 7.36 327 AAA 0.23 -1.45 6.48 230 AA 0.08 -3.29 7.04 299 A -1.10 -5.54 7.97 394 BBB -1.43 -7.20 9.83 579 BB -2.56 -9.63 15.07 1,084 Investment Grade Corporates -5.11 -18.33 5.74 167 U.S. Agg -4.86 -14.68 4.71 59 Leveraged Loans 1.46 -2.66 11.04 727 High Yield Bonds -0.68 -14.62 9.57 543 Click to enlarge

Per Barclays Research, CLO new issue supply increased month-over-month following the summer lull, with $13.3B pricing during the month compared to $7.6B in August.

Primary issuance is down 19% from 2021 levels. For the third month in a row, no refis or resets priced in September, following just $0.3B pricing in both May and June.

Total issuance for the year is now 60% lower compared to YTD 2021. In the secondary market, TRACE supply increased to $16.1B in September from $11.4B in August, per Morgan Stanley. Investment grade volumes increased to $11.8B from $8.4B in August and below investment grade volumes increased to $4.3B from $3.0B. Total BWIC volumes increased to $5.2B from $3.8B in August.

There were two defaults in the Morningstar/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index in September. As a result, the trailing 12-month default rate, by principal, increased to 0.90% from 0.60% in August.

We anticipate the default rate to remain below historical averages in 2022 for the leveraged loan market, notwithstanding ongoing interest rate increases and indications that Federal Reserve (Fed) hikes will continue throughout the calendar year.

We anticipate the default rate to increase over the medium term, though our expectations remain that defaults will stay below the long-term historical average of roughly 3%.

CLO fundamentals were mixed month-over-month, with credit metrics remaining fairly stable, while market value metrics were significantly weaker. Per Barclays Research and Morgan Stanley, the junior overcollateralization cushion decreased 1 bp to 495 bps, CCC/Caa buckets increased from 3.6%/3.2% in August to 3.6%/3.3% in September, weighted average rating factor (which measures overall credit quality by rating) remained constant, weighted average spread increased 2 bps to 350 bps, and the exposure to loans priced below $90 and below $80 increased 10.4% to 20.4% and 1.5% to 5.6%, respectively.

Portfolio Strategy: Shifting up the Capital Stack

While CLO metrics remain strong overall, CLO spreads widened to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, as ongoing geopolitical and economic risks continue to weigh on market sentiment.

Despite their relative strength compared to other fixed income assets to start the year, significant spread widening has created additional relative value opportunities in CLOs in the secondary market.

In addition, we believe CLOs will benefit from inflows to the asset class due to very good historical performance of the asset class in increasing default scenarios as well as the floating nature of CLOs.

While spreads are at the widest levels of the year, spreads could widen a bit more from here prior to stabilizing. As a result, we continue to shift portfolios higher in the capital stack while adding value via disciplined security selection.

The Fund returned 0.02% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the J.P. Morgan CLO Index, by 0.13%. Outperformance was primarily driven by security selection within the BBB rated bucket.

A higher allocation to A and AA rated tranches also contributed positively, as well as an underweight to BB rated CLOs, reflecting currently conservative positioning. The largest detractors from relative performance were within the A rated bucket and an underweight to AAA rated tranches.

Outlook Ahead: Uncertainty Drives Defensive Positioning

The outlook for the broader U.S. economy remains unclear. The Fed continues to emphasize the tight labor market as the primary catalyst underlying inflation, so a pivot from the central bank remains unlikely in the near term.

Job openings still outnumber unemployment claims, which contrasts with easing inflation in other areas of the economy as measured in business surveys and as is evident in the softening housing market, all of which has exacerbated fears of a policy error on the part of the Fed.

The higher probability of a recession has contributed to the volatility in financial markets that are already contending with both higher rates and a dearth of liquidity in the current economic environment. Current conditions will likely persist and frustrate forecasts until additional clarity emerges around where rates will peak.

In this environment, higher-yielding floating rate asset classes like CLOs may provide an attractive return opportunity among credit assets while remaining relatively isolated from geopolitical risks.

In addition, we believe demand for CLOs will continue to be robust as negative real rates will continue to incentivize investors to take advantage of the yield pickup and the relative attractiveness of CLOs compared to other credit assets.

However, given the level of uncertainty in the market, we do not believe this is the time for broad risk-on positioning. Instead, we believe additional rallies will provide a good opportunity to further reduce risk and favor our prior stance of maintaining marginally defensive positioning, looking to add relative value at the security and manager selection level.

