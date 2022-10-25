Bear markets are a great reminder of what matters. Not stories, not speculative manias, but real, tangible fundamentals like safe dividends, cash flows, and strong balance sheets.
And do you know what's even better than safe and growing dividends to help you stay sane and safe in a bear market? Safe high-yield paid monthly.
Nothing helps pay monthly bills like monthly dividends, and nothing helps turbo-charge dividend reinvestment compounding like a bear market.
Today I am highlighting the three reasons why Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), one of the world's best monthly high-yield blue-chips, is one of the world's best monthly high-yield blue-chips is a potentially wonderful opportunity for you to profit from this bear market.
Not just because it could potentially more than double in the next five years, but potentially help you achieve life-changing wealth and income that could be the answer to your rich retirement dreams.
Here is the bottom line up front on MAIN.
Main Street is one of the few internally managed BDCs or Business Development Corporations.
BDCs lend to private companies.
MAIN lends to the small businesses that big banks don't want to lend to (due to stricter regulations following the GFC).
They usually lend to companies with $10 to $150 million in annual sales and $3 to $20 million yearly cash flow.
There are nearly 200,000 lower-middle-market or LMM companies in the US, and MAIN invests in debt and stock ownership in its customers, usually at valuations of just 5.5X cash flow.
MAIN's private loan portfolio averages an 8.5% yield and is a floating rate.
Those loans are almost all senior first lien, the safest kind.
Its middle market loan portfolio serves another 220,000 potential clients, with 8% average yielding floating rate loans.
MAIN has an asset management business where it can charge 1.75% and 20% management and performance fees.
MAIN's total portfolio consists of 191 loans averaging $17.2 million each, yielding 9.4%. The largest one is 2.8% of its portfolio, and most are under 1%.
Just nine loans, representing 0.7% of its portfolio, are not making payments.
The portfolio is significantly diversified across 30 industries in all 11 sectors of the US economy.
Its portfolio is highly diversified across geography.
80% of MAIN's financing costs are fixed, while 75% of its loans are floating rates.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB- Stable Outlook
|11%
|9.1
|Fitch
|BBB- Stable Outlook
|11%
|9.1
|Consensus
|BBB- Stable Outlook
|11.00%
|9.1
(Sources: S&P, Fitch)
Few BDCs have investment-grade credit ratings, and MAIN is one of them.
If the Fed hikes to 4.5% (its plan), then MAIN estimates its net investment income/share will rise by $0.35 (11%).
MAIN has been growing its business steadily since 2007, through two severe recessions.
What makes MAIN special?
Unlike most BDCs, MAIN has never cut its dividend through two of the most severe recessions in US history.
And unlike most BDCs which struggle to grow book value/share (due to conflicts of interest with external management), MAIN has increased its book value by 5% annually for the last 15 years.
It costs MAIN 1.5% of annual assets to run the business, about half of the cost of externally managed BDCs (internal management is more efficient), and less than most commercial banks.
The CEO and Chief Investment Officer are the company's co-founders, and its general counsel (chief lawyer) has been with them since the Great Recession.
MAIN is like the BRK of BDCs, consistently delivering the best dividend safety, most consistent growth, and best NAV/share growth.
That's why, since its IPO, it's delivered almost 9X total returns.
Why I'm recommending MAIN Today
Main was actually up this year and recently plunged over 25%.
Why?
They recently did a secondary offering raising $48 million in growth capital (and diluting investors by 1.8%).
Raising money at record-high valuations is a prudent decision. Why did they raise the money in a bear market headed into recession?
Because business is thriving as private companies race to lock in financing before interest rates increase.
MAIN expects record Net Interest Income or NII/share, representing 13% YOY growth.
Fundamentals do not justify the recent 25% crash, and MAIN's investment thesis remains intact.
|Metric
|Main Street Capital
|Quality
|88% 11/13 Quality SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Monthly Dividend Stock
|Risk Rating
|Medium Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|130
|Quality Percentile
|74%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|11
|Dividend Yield
|7.5% (Paid monthly)
|Dividend Safety Score
|73%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.0%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|2.70%
|S&P Credit Rating
|BBB- Stable
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|11.00%
|LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
38% Below-Average
|Fair Value
|$44.76
|Current Price
|$35.10
|Discount To Fair Value
|22%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Good Buy
|PE
|11.0
|Growth Priced In
|1.3%
|Historical PE
|15 to 15.5
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|8.0%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
13% to 20% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
18% CAGR (2.5X the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|27%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|35%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|15.5%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|13.2%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|3.46
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|9.66%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|7.37%
|Conservative Years To Double
|9.77
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
MAIN is trading at just 11X earnings, a 22% historical discount, creating a safe 7.5% yield (paid monthly) and attractive short and medium-term return potential.
MAIN offers the potential for 39% annual returns through the end of next year if it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value.
If MAIN grows as expected and returns to fair value by 2025, it could more than double with 18% annual returns.
MAIN is a potentially good high-yield monthly dividend opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
MAIN is trading at 11X earnings, priced for 1.3% CAGR long-term growth. Here's what analysts actually expect.
|Metric
|2021 Growth
|2022 Growth Consensus
|
2023 Growth Consensus (recession year)
|Sales
|188%
|-9%
|10%
|Dividend
|4%
|9%
|1%
|Earnings
|26%
|14%
|6%
|EBITDA
|510%
|NA
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|510%
|NA
|NA
|Book Value
|13%
|2%
|3%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
After falling 20% in the Pandemic, MAIN's earnings recovered fully in 2021 and are now at record levels. Analysts expect another record year next year, even with a mild recession.
Smoothing for outliers analyst historical margins of error are 5% to the downside and 10% to the upside.
MAIN's long-term growth rates range from 2% to 9%, just as analysts expect in the future.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Main Street Capital
|7.50%
|8.0%
|15.5%
|10.9%
|8.6%
|8.4
|2.28
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.4%
|12.5%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|11.1
|1.87
|10-Year US Treasury
|4.2%
|0.0%
|4.2%
|2.9%
|0.7%
|107.5
|1.07
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.7%
|15.2
|1.59
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.8%
|8.5%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.3%
|11.4
|1.84
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.8%
|8.7%
|11.5%
|8.1%
|5.8%
|12.5
|1.75
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.6
|1.62
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.5%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.3%
|11.4
|1.85
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, Ycharts)
MAIN has the potential to outperform the most popular investing strategies. Not just the high-yield, the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq.
MAIN's historical rolling returns are 15% annually over the last 15 years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|13.2% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MAIN Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted MAIN Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,468.65
|$1,553.50
|$1,861.26
|$392.61
|10
|$2,156.93
|$2,413.37
|$3,464.30
|$1,307.37
|15
|$3,167.77
|$3,749.18
|$6,447.96
|$3,280.20
|20
|$4,652.33
|$5,824.36
|$12,001.35
|$7,349.02
|25
|$6,832.64
|$9,048.16
|$22,337.66
|$15,505.02
|30
|$10,034.74
|$14,056.34
|$41,576.24
|$31,541.50
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts think MAIN could potentially deliver 42X returns over the next 30 years. Even if it only grows as expected over the next 10 years, ignoring valuation entirely, that's a potential 3.5X inflation-adjusted return.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MAIN Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MAIN Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.20
|1.27
|10
|1.44
|1.61
|15
|1.72
|2.04
|20
|2.06
|2.58
|25
|2.47
|3.27
|30
|2.96
|4.14
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Which is far more than the aristocrats or S&P 500.
For 15 years, millions of income investors, outside of bear markets and bubbles, have consistently paid 15 to 15.5X earnings for MAIN.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (all-Years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|6.09%
|$41.87
|$43.35
|$43.35
|NA
|13-Year Median Yield
|6.19%
|$41.20
|$42.65
|$42.65
|NA
|PE
|15.32
|$40.60
|$46.57
|$49.18
|NA
|Average
|$41.22
|$44.13
|$44.88
|NA
|$44.76
|Current Price
|$35.10
|
Discount To Fair Value
|14.84%
|20.46%
|21.79%
|NA
|21.58%
|
Upside To Fair Value
|17.42%
|25.72%
|27.85%
|NA
|35.05%
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|2023 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|$3.04
|$3.21
|$0.47
|$2.72
|$3.18
|14.06
|11.02
Including historical dividend yields, I conservatively estimate MAIN is historically worth 14X earnings, and today it trades at just 11X.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Medium Risk 11/13 SWAN Quality Companies
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$44.13
|$44.88
|$44.76
|Potentially Good Buy
|15%
|$37.51
|$38.15
|$38.05
|Potentially Strong Buy
|25%
|$33.09
|$33.66
|$33.57
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|35%
|$24.38
|$29.17
|$29.09
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|45%
|$24.27
|$24.68
|$24.62
|Currently
|$35.10
|20.46%
|21.79%
|21.58%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|33.24%
|35.38%
|35.05%
MAIN is a potentially good buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is suitable for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
The bond market now estimates a 90% probability of recession within 13 months.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies representing 90% of the world's stock market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
MAIN's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 381st Best In The Master List (24 Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|British American Tobacco (BTI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|100
|Exceptional
|S&P Global (SPGI) Tied for #1
|100
|Exceptional
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|76
|
Good
|Strong ESG Stocks
|73
|
Good
|Ultra SWANs
|70
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average bordering on above-average main
|Main Street Capital
|38
|Below-Average, Bordering On Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
MAIN's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 24% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MAIN is below-average, at managing theirs according to S&P.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MAIN (I'm not a market-timer).
Sleep Well At Night doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about MAIN.
If you want to take advantage of this bear market, MAIN is a potentially great way to do just that.
If you want to buy one of the best monthly dividend stocks at a bargain-basement price, now is your chance.
If you want to potentially earn Buffett-like returns, while getting paid a safe 7.5% yield, monthly, MAIN is an ideal choice.
If you're goal is to retire in safety and splendor, harnessing the world's best blue-chips, there are few better options than Main Street Capital right now.
