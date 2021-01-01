Brandon Bell

Thesis

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is slated to deliver its much-anticipated Q3 earnings release on October 28. XOM bulls have already lifted the stock as it re-tested its June highs, even though the underlying energy markets continue to struggle.

We assess that investors could be anticipating that Exxon Mobil would raise its distribution, given its robust free cash flow generation. With an NTM dividend yield that has slipped to 3.4% (Vs. 10Y mean of 4.3%), there seems to be scope for Exxon to do more for its shareholders on its capital allocation policies.

Its dividend strategy was also a focal point in its previous earnings commentary, as analysts probed management's willingness to raise its distribution. Given the remarkable recovery of XOM from its September lows, management has an additional impetus to increase its dividends to keep its buying momentum going.

We gleaned that XOM's valuation is in line with its industry peers. Hence, we don't think XOM is undervalued at the current levels. Furthermore, we gleaned that the market has not re-rated XOM higher, as its valuation remains well below its 10Y mean.

Furthermore, even the bullish industry analysts project that Exxon and its peers could experience growth normalization in 2023 as it laps highly challenging comps. Therefore, we deduce that the current levels don't offer an adequate margin of safety for investors looking to add more positions to the leading integrated oil & gas player.

Also, we assess that while crack spreads have improved markedly from their lows in September, they remain well below their highs in June. We also observed the same weakness in the WTI (CL1:COM) and Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) that could affect its upstream segment. Hence, we gleaned that the recent surge in XOM breaking above its June highs may not be sustainable if the price action in the underlying markets remains tepid.

As such, we revise our rating on XOM from Hold to Sell and encourage investors sitting on massive gains to consider cutting some exposure.

Investors Could Be Betting For Exxon To Raise Its Dividends

Shell (SHEL) delivered robust earnings earlier today and launched a $4B stock repurchase program, and plans to raise its dividend per share (DPS) by 15%. Therefore, we believe investors in XOM could also be anticipating similar measures as Exxon seems to have the capacity based on its projection earnings relative to its dividend distribution.

Exxon Mobil Adjusted EPS and Dividend per share consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Street analysts made it clear in its Q2 call with management that it was looking to management to boost dividends given its robust cash flow generation. However, CFO Kathy Mikells reminded investors of the company's priorities:

So look, as you know, our first priority is to continue to invest in the business. We're trying to strike the right balance in terms of share repurchases and dividends. As you know, we raised our quarterly dividend by $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2021. And last quarter, we tripled the size of our share repurchase plan, which is now up to $30 billion of share repurchases this year and next. Our Board reviews this pretty regularly, and we feel good about where we're at right now. (Exxon Mobil FQ2'22 earnings call)

Notwithstanding, we believe the company seems to have the capacity to increase its distribution to shareholders. The consensus estimates (bullish) suggest Exxon could post an adjusted EPS of $13.04 in FY22 and $10.67 in FY23. Therefore, despite the projected decline in earnings next year, Exxon's current DPS is well covered. Moreover, while the Street has modeled a 2.8% increase in DPS for FY22, we believe investors could be anticipating the company to deliver a more extensive hike.

XOM NTM Dividend yields % valuation trend (koyfin)

As seen above, XOM's NTM dividend yield of 3.4% has fallen well below its 10Y mean of 4.3%. Given the recent surge in XOM, buyers could be drawn by the potential for a substantial dividend hike, which would help lift its dividend yields.

However, we urge investors to be cautious when trying to second-guess management. Management has telegraphed that its first priority remains to reinvest in the business. It also reminded investors that the company has benefited from its proactive push to invest in the pre-COVID days that allowed investors to reap the benefits currently. Hence, the company likely continues to see investment opportunities in the current market dynamics while remaining disciplined.

Therefore, investors seeking the security of XOM's dividend yields should consider waiting for a more meaningful pullback first, as it's no longer attractive at these levels.

Slowing Growth Could Cause More Uncertainties

Exxon Adjusted EBITDA margins % and FCF margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

In addition, even the bullish Street analysts project for Exxon's adjusted EPS to fall from FY22's peak of 13.04 to $9.14 by FY24, down nearly 30% over two years.

Hence, it's also expected to impact its adjusted EBITDA margins, and free cash flow (FCF) margins through FY24.

While Exxon's profitability is expected to remain well above pre-COVID levels, management would likely need to be more circumspect in committing to an unsustainable increase in distributions that would be more challenging to reverse subsequently.

Moreover, industry analysts also expect Exxon and its peers to post an earnings decline of 13.5% in 2023 (according to Refinitiv data), even though they continued to raise their earnings estimates through September.

Hence, analysts remain generally optimistic about the industry's prospects through the recession. But, a worse-than-expected hit cannot be ruled out, which could cause earnings compression given the current optimistic industry forecasts.

Is XOM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

XOM NTM EBITDA multiples valuation trend (koyfin)

With a NTM EBITDA multiple of just 4.6x, XOM seems cheap relative to its 10Y mean. However, the market has not re-rated XOM, as we believe it's considering the possibilities of further earnings compression. Moreover, it's in line with its broad oil and gas peers' median EBITDA multiples of 4.6x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). Therefore, we didn't glean an undervaluation advantage here.

XOM's NTM P/E of 8.7x is slightly below its industry peers' forward P/E of 9.3x. Hence, we didn't observe any significant bifurcation in its valuation here to justify an obvious bull case.

XOM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Furthermore, we observed ominous price structures in XOM as it re-tested its June highs.

We noted that the surge from its September lows is emblematic of a possible bull trap, but has not been validated yet. However, it's sufficient to suggest extreme caution, as buyers had jumped on the bandwagon, possibly expecting a sharp dividend hike.

Therefore, we urge new investors to be patient and wait for a deep pullback first. Also, investors sitting on significant gains should consider leveraging the rapid surge to layer out by cutting some exposure.

We revise our rating on XOM from Hold to Sell.