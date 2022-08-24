Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Did the CF Industries (NYSE:CF) bull case die this month?

Since 2021, we have discussed the fertilizer bull case from every angle imaginable. Last month, I wrote an article titled: Why I Believe That CF Industries Will Double. Since 2021, the core of the bull case was subdued supply as a result of lower exports from key producers like Russia and China and sky-high natural gas prices, making production less attractive. I went with CF because it's a North American hydrogen fertilizer company poised to benefit when companies overseas struggle. Now, natural gas prices have come down a lot, especially in Europe. This is now dragging down natural gas prices in North America as well.

The result is the chart below, showing what looks like a terrifying divergence for owners of CF shares.

TradingView (Black = CF Industries, Orange = Henry Hub Natural Gas)

In this article, we will focus on that divergence and assess whether the bull case is still alive.

Why Natural Gas Matters

With a market cap of $21.0 billion, CF Industries is one of the world's largest producers of fertilizers. The company, which used to be known as the Central Farmers Fertilizer Company operates five nitrogen facilities in the United States, two Canadian nitrogen facilities, two facilities in the United Kingdom, and a 50% interest in Point Lisas Nitrogen, an ammonia production joint venture in Trinidad and Tobago. In Louisiana, the company operates the world's largest nitrogen complex consisting of six ammonia plants, five urea plants, and storage for 140,000 tons of ammonia - among other fertilizers.

CF Industries

Nitrogen fertilizer is one of the "big 3" NPK fertilizers. The others are phosphorus ("P") and potassium ("K").

Nitrogen is essential to making sure that plants are healthy as they develop and nutritious to eat once they are harvested. Nitrogen is essential in the formation of protein, and protein makes up much of the tissues of most living things.

The production process of nitrogen is quite advanced. The process basically starts by mixing nitrogen from the air with hydrogen from natural gas at high temperatures. This creates ammonia. Roughly 60% of natural gas is used as raw material. The remainder is used to power the process (energy). The ammonia is then used to make nitric acid, which is then mixed to produce nitrate fertilizers, such as ammonium nitrate.

EU ETS - Fertilizers Europe

In other words, the higher the price of natural gas, the higher the price of "N" fertilizers.

While the correlation isn't perfect, natural gas prices have guided UREA (N-based fertilizer) futures higher since the end of the pandemic, when fertilizers were dirt cheap.

TradingView (Black = UREA, Orange = Henry Hub Natural Gas)

Now, that trend seems to be reversing as the chart in the introduction of this article showed.

The End Of The Uptrend?

Natural gas prices have come crashing down. Both in the United States and the epicenter of the energy crisis, Europe.

The chart below shows Dutch TTF natural gas prices, which is the benchmark for European natural gas. However, I went with TTE futures. That's basically TTF natural gas translates to the same "units" as US-based Henry Hub ($/MMBtu).

TradingView (Black = TTE, Orange = Henry Hub)

TTF prices are 70% below their recent peak. Henry Hub prices are down 37%.

So, does this mean the energy crisis is over? As much as I hate to sound like a doomsayer, I do not believe that this is the case. I'm actually convinced that it's not the case.

Right now, natural gas prices are down despite an almost full stop of Russian natural gas exports. That's based on two reasons. Reason one is the weather.

As the chart below shows (using Frankfurt as an example), Europe is seeing above-average temperatures that are expected to last for at least another two weeks.

John Kemp (Reuters)

Because of warm weather, gas demand remains low, boosting inventory levels. Inventories are now 14% above the 10-year seasonal average. This year's storage refill has been the fastest ever, pushing storage levels to 93.6%. The third-largest ever. And it's expected to rise even faster.

As a result, close to five million tons of liquid natural gas are waiting offshore to be offloaded. Initially, Europe lacked LNG, but now it has too much.

Bloomberg

Reason two is lower demand. Not just related to the weather, but also because of the recession and energy savings to prepare for the winter ahead.

Now, let me get to the bad news. Energy prices in Europe are still 500% above pre-crisis levels when TTF was trading at EUR 20. Now, it's at EUR 130. Moreover, in an average winter, only 6% of total heating demand occurs before October 26. So, the relatively warm weather doesn't mean that much.

Germany has roughly two winter months' worth of gas storage. In other words, if it got zero new supply, it would last through January and February.

Moreover, the winter of 2023 could be worse. Remember, Europe still benefited from Russian gas exports in 2022 to boost inventories. That's unlikely to happen again in 2023. In other words, it will rely much more on LNG exports, which will not be available to the extent that Europe needs it because the US lacks export facilities and Europe doesn't have the capacity to import as much as it needs.

As reported by Bloomberg:

“We are still hostage to the risks of a very tough winter,” Matthew Baldwin, deputy director general of the European Commission’s energy department, said at an industry conference in London this week. Europe is “still hostage to interruptions in LNG supply,” he said.

With regard to fertilizer production, profitability is improving. According to CRU data, nitrogen-based fertilizer production is profitable again, after becoming extremely unprofitable between June and September of this year.

CRU

So far, ammonia capacity has improved. "Only" 47% of capacity is currently offline. Down from 70% in September.

Brazil is even turning fertilizer away - in this case, phosphate fertilizers, as farmers have reduced demand while supply increased.

Bloomberg

That's great news for food availability and everyone who eats, to put it bluntly. It's bad for fertilizer companies like CF Industries.

However, it's not bad for CF. After all, a major driver of lower gas and fertilizer prices is weak demand. Farmers cut back on demand as a result of high prices.

According to the German website Agrarheute (translated):

CRU Fertilizer analysts' forecast shows "a mixed picture for fertilizers" over the next few months. The trend remains downward for phosphates and potash, but the still very high gas prices limit the downward movement for urea and other nitrogen fertilizers.

This is what CF Industries commented on demand destruction back in August:

So, there's no doubt that in a globally tight commodity price has got to ration demand, right, because there's just not enough supply to go around. So, temporary, whether you call it demand destruction or deferral, has got to happen because there's just not enough product to go every place that it's desired. And so certainly, those that are value it less are not going to have access to it.

Why CF Remains In A Good Spot

Here's the thing, the CF bull case was not based on the total destruction of affordable food in Europe and beyond. While the desperate situation did help CF shares, CF can do very well in a situation where food security prospects aren't falling off a cliff.

After all, nitrogen-based fertilizers remain in a good spot. While we will eventually run into oversupply, crushing futures, it will take years until more supply comes online. The energy crisis in Europe is not over as supply will become an issue again in the months ahead, and "nobody" is going to invest in higher capacities in these circumstances.

It also needs to be said that inventories remain subdued, while major nations aren't exporting as much.

“In addition, there is also less supply available from China and several other locations as well,” said Holsether. Fertilizer inventories are at historically low levels in Europe and there is a risk of nitrogen fertilizer shortages and price spikes this winter, especially if natural gas availability further deteriorates.

Hence, both urea futures and the CF stock price remain elevated.

As a result, EBITDA expectations have actually increased since my September article was published. In 2023, CF is now expected to do $4.9 billion in EBITDA, up from $4.5 billion. Even in 2024, when energy prices in Europe are expected to come close to pre-crisis levels, CF is expected to do $3.1 billion in EBITDA. Meanwhile, strong free cash flow is expected to provide a path for buybacks, higher dividends, and a further increase in net cash (negative net debt).

When it comes to valuing CF Industries, I'm ignoring 2022. This year is obviously quite extraordinary due to plant closures, and the aforementioned supply issues.

Especially the second quarter of 2020 was an extreme outlier as the chart below shows.

Bloomberg

With that said, ignoring 2022, CF is still attractively valued. After rallying close to 50% year-to-date, CF is now trading at an enterprise value of $21.4 billion. That's based on its $21.0 billion market cap, $2.6 billion in expected 2023 net cash, and $3.0 billion in minority interest, which I expect to come down a bit. But for now, I'm using $3.0 billion.

This enterprise value is 4.4x 2023E EBITDA of $4.9 billion.

In other words, while CF shares are up 6% since my September article, the EV/EBITDA valuation has come down 0.2 points. Note that this has happened while fertilizer prices have come down, too.

The valuation remains at one of the lowest levels since 2013, which means I will stick to my outlook.

Hence, I believe that if we're indeed in a multi-year bull market for energy and agriculture, CF has room to double in the 2-3 years ahead.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed important developments in the fertilizer and energy industries. As natural gas prices come crashing down, the question is whether the fertilizer trade is in trouble.

I believe that's not the case as we're dealing with weakening prices due to full inventories, warm weather, and falling demand.

While it's important that natural gas prices come down, I do not believe we will see normalization anytime soon. Inventory levels will be prone to a very steep decline in the months ahead. While higher LNG supply (imports) in Europe will help, there's no way around energy savings in 2023, which will hurt the fertilizer industry again.

CF Industries remains in a terrific spot to generate long-term shareholder value. While it has shut down one facility in the UK, it benefits from high N-fertilizer prices and margins, favorable production conditions in North America, and its extremely healthy balance sheet.

Moreover, the valuation remains extremely attractive.

I remain bullish.

