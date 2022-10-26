seanfboggs

A shockingly good performance

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is a company primarily selling Tasers and Bodycams to police departments that transitioned to a software as a ser SaaS company in recent years.

The business significantly outperformed all indices in the last five years, gaining 505% even though the stock is down 25% since the ATH.

Axon stock performance (Google)

Industry/TAM

Axon has a self-proclaimed Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $52 billion as of 2021, so we should look at it with a grain of salt. From 2020 to 2021, they "increased" their TAM from $27 to $52 billion(slide 30), almost doubling it in one year. I am not a fan of these big self-proclaimed TAMs. Most notably, Consumer TAM increased from $1.9 to $17.8 billion, Federal grew from $1.8 to $8.9 billion and the new Justice opportunity is valued at $1 billion. I would have loved to see explanations for why they expect consumer TAM to increase 10-fold in just one year.

Axon TAM (Axon Investor deck presentation)

A shockingly good moat

Axon has transformed its business model significantly in the last couple of decades. After just selling Tasers before 2010, in the 2010s, they began to include cameras and workflow offerings into its offering and bundle it up. They offered body cameras and cameras inside patrol cars. On top of that, they started Evidence.com, a cloud database where the cameras automatically upload and store the evidence from an officer's day. This was a reaction to the increasing crime, especially violent crime, in the USA, and aimed to solve the accountability issue. Since 2020, they have started to transition into the so-called AXON 3.0: Now everything is connected by the Axon cloud. On top of their existing Evidence.com website, the company also began to offer productivity solutions (for example, automated ID card scans through an app or a platform for bystanders to upload videos of the incident), AR/VR training for officers to learn the correct behavior in difficult situations, and drones.

Axon Product portfolio evolution (Axon Investor Deck presentation)

Great U.S. go-to market strategy, but...

Axon dominates the American market and has customer relationships in 17,000/18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S., with dedicated sales representatives for the 1200 largest agencies, which account for over 70% of patrol officers. The company has a razor-blade business model and generates a lot of its revenue through selling the cartridges for the Tasers. Customers are sold bundles including Tasers, Body Cams and Cloud services with the ability to upsell later. Tasers need to be replaced every five years and cams/VR gear every 2.5 years, so with replacing hardware, cartridge subscriptions and cloud service subscriptions, Axon has a predominantly reoccurring business model.

Axon example bundle (Axon Investor Deck presentation)

Potential international problems

Currently, the U.S. accounts for 80% of revenues and grew by 28% in 2021, while international only accounts for a much smaller 20% of revenues and is growing slower at 21%.

I believe that there is a good reason why the U.S. is the perfect market for Axon's products:

The U.S. is the world's largest economic region, making it a desirable market and one of the most populated countries.

The U.S. has a relatively high Crime index, ranked 56th by the World Population Review Crime index.

The U.S. accounts for 73% of global mass shootings, underlining the problems with gun violence compared to other developed countries.

The way I see it, besides the U.S., there are generally two types of countries: developed countries with high GDP per capita but low crime rates, and undeveloped countries with low GPD per capita but high crime rates. I don't think undeveloped countries have the lethality of police encounters as their main priority. It isn't a high priority in developed countries due to the low crime rates.

The U.S. has both high GDP per capita and high crime rates, making it the perfect market. Axon will most likely continue to have success in international markets. Still, I do not believe that it will ever be on par with its U.S. business, limiting the company, in my opinion.

Product Mix

We can see that Axon's Software and Sensors segment is growing significantly faster than its Taser segment, with 35.6% versus 19.2% year over year. Currently, both parts of the business account for 50%, but what really surprised me is that the Tasers actually have a higher gross margin than the software, with 65.7% versus 59.5%, driven by the large percentage of Cartridge sales. However, this could shift in the future as cloud services outgrow traditional services with a significantly higher gross margin of 77.1% versus 39.2%.

Axon Sales mix (Axon 10K)

Switching Costs

Axon has high switching costs because of the wide usage of its products, synergies between its different products and cloud services, and its new VR training programs that help officers train with a VR headset how to use the tools and how to defuse difficult situations. This is a great way to upsell customers while also increasing your own moat.

Axon VR training programs (Axon Investor Deck presentation)

An aligned Compensation structure?

Axon has a unique compensation program. In 2018, CEO and founder Patrick Smith gave up his salary in exchange for an ambitious compensation program that would give him up to 6.365 million shares outstanding, roughly 10% of the company(he currently has 5% and all directors and executive officers hold 6.9% of shares) over 12 tranches. These tranches are bound to market cap, revenue and adjusted EBITDA goals listed below. The market cap goals started at $2.5 billion and incremented to $1 billion for each goal. This compensation structure sounds great initially and looks aligned with shareholders.

The problem is that none of these goals account for the number of shares outstanding, specially adjusted EBITDA takes out stock-based compensation. In the picture "Axon compensation goals visualized" below, you can see that EBITDA has been negative for most of the time since the goal was announced, if we do not adjust it for the stock-based compensation that in 2021 reached almost 50% of revenues (driven by multiple compensation goals being hit during the crazy bull run). These newly issued shares also increased the market cap, driving new market cap goals to be hit, ending up in a cascade of dilutions for shareholders.

So after further examination, I do not believe these goals to be aligned with shareholders. If they wanted to do that, they should have made these goals in per-share values or at least not used any metrics adjusted for share-based compensation.

Axon compensation goals visualized (Koyfin)

Axon compensation goals (Axon Proxy Statement)

Valuation

Axon is a quite expensive stock and currently trades above its historical averages, even throughout this bear market that dragged down most high-growth names. It's hard to value the company on earnings because the company still invests heavily in growth. On an EV to Gross Profit basis, the company currently trades at 15.6x, below its five-year median of 12.3. The company does produce Free Cash Flow, but it's not meaningful, especially if you adjust it for the high stock-based compensation.

Axon valuation (Koyfin)

Conclusion

Axon is a high-quality, fast-growing business, but I'm not too fond of the prospects of expansion into international markets. I believe the company is well-positioned in the U.S. market and still has a significant market share to take in the U.S. (slide 31). Still, I wouldn't bet on substantial international expansion in most countries.

The valuation of Axon Enterprise, Inc. is still elevated and I wouldn't say I like the compensation structure that heavily dilutes shareholders and can lead to cascading compensation goals, as we saw in 2021. Axon Enterprise is a hold for me, with some excellent prospects for future growth, but at too high of a price.