Retail outlook for shoppers

Last year’s shopping season was dominated by concerns about supply chain delays and low inventory at retailers, which drove many consumers to forgo the hunt for savings in favor of getting shopping done early.

That dynamic is unlikely to repeat this year. Supply chain issues have improved and many retailers, scarred by the challenges of restocking last year, have bulked up on inventory ahead of the holiday season. With elevated retail inventories, and increasing consumer caution, it seems unlikely shoppers will need to buy early.

Retailers will be monitoring sales closely to calibrate when/whether to entice shoppers with promotional sales. If they get this wrong, it could mean that shoppers will find a lot more merchandise at off-price retailers (e.g., Nordstrom Rack or TJ Maxx) at the end of the year and the beginning of 2023.

That said, the higher prices that retailers have successfully implemented since the pandemic are not going to reverse entirely. Items may not be materially more expensive than last year, but relative to, say 2019, consumers should expect to be paying more (and in some cases, a lot more).