Before Amazon Earnings, Our Best Idea Is To Do Nothing

Oct. 27, 2022 1:13 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Summary

  • Amazon reports today after the close.
  • As you know, Big Tech has had a shocker so far, with Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms all swooning in theatrical fashion.
  • As Amazon investors wait with baited breath for the earnings report today, our best idea as investors in the name is - do nothing.
  • Short term Amazon numbers don't look so hot to us, and neither does the stock price.  We don't want or need to sell AMZN stock at these levels.
  • So, not buying, not selling, go do something more interesting instead, hold rating.
Server room background

piranka

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

The Tooth Fairy Has Been Busy

Since maybe 2014-15, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has operated on the basis that the AWS line of business generates enough cashflow to fund the growth of the retailer side of the business. A quick look at Amazon financial statements right now says that the rules of the game at Amazon have changed.

AMZN Financials

AMZN Financials (Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Revenue growth is slowing, EBITDA margins are declining and cashflow margins have been negative and getting more so for some time now. In addition the net cash balance is dwindling.

Not pretty.

The valuation reflects that. No problem to buy AMZN on negative cashflows when the company was growing like a weed. Not so compelling now.

AMZN Valuation

AMZN Valuation (YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Let's take a look at the stock chart. (You can open a full page version of this chart, here.)

AMZN Chart

AMZN Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

The chart is more bullish than one might expect from the fundamentals. From Q3 2017 the stock puts in a Wave 1 up, retracing back into a 61.8% Wave 2 low at the end of 2018 when the Fed last tried to raise rates. Then a Wave 3 up peaking at the 2.236 Fib extension of Wave 1 in mid 2021. (Just as Jeff Bezos quit!). A deep Wave 4 has followed which thus far bottomed in June this year right around those Wave 1 highs. Since then the stock has attempted a Wave 5 up, putting in a 1-2 smaller degree up then down move. On technicals? That's not a bad bullish setup.

On fundamentals? Urgh.

So, conclusion? Do nothing. Hold rating. Plenty of upside ahead if it starts moving upwards.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 27 October 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in AMZN

