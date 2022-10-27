raywoo/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

My last article on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) ("Google") was published before its Q3 earnings report. The main thesis of the article, entitled “Buy And Forget At $95,” was twofold:

Given the market volatilities associated with the Q3 earnings report (“ER”), investors have a good chance of grabbing shares around $95 (BTW, at that time, the stock was trading at about $103)

Such an entry price would lead to an 11%+ annual return potential in the long term.

When its Q3 ER came out, the market was disappointed with its growth rates, especially with its advertising business. Coupled with unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations for its international revenue, its total revenue “only” grew 6% YoY, which was lower than market expectations and triggered a wave of selling and brought its price to $95 indeed ($94.8 to be exact as of this writing).

The goal of this post-ER review is to contextualize its Q3 results. And the main theses are again twofold:

First, my view is that the 6% growth is already healthy enough (especially adjusted for exchange rates) for such its ad segment given its scale.

Secondly and more importantly, investors need to be forward-looking for such a nonlinear stock and look beyond its digital ad segment. The next big things, cloud and AI, are coming up rapidly (and unstoppably too) in my view.

As a matter of fact, a simple sum of the parts (“SOTP”) analysis, as shown in the chart below, shows that Google is about 18.6% discounted at its current prices. To be more specific, its current “Google services” would be worth about $1.5T assuming an earnings multiple of 19.9x, also exceeding its current market cap of $1.36T. The Cloud and its AI potential (in other bets) are being given away for free.

And in the remainder of this article, we will go over the parts in more detail for a deep dive.

Source: Author based on Google Q3 ER data

Google advertising and services

Let’s first address the elephant in the room: its adverting and services segments. Growth in these segments hit a speedbump. as you can see from the following chart, GOOG’s advertising arms (YouTube, Google network, et al) are all pressured across the board and showed slowed growth. The headwinds included the expectation of economic recession, intensified competition, and also the impact of Apple's IDFA policy on YouTube advertising. Revenues from YouTube advertising and its affiliate ads are even starting to decline.

Source: Google Q3 ER

Adjusted for exchange rates, total advertising revenues came in at $54.5B, an 2.6% growth over YoY. The impact of the strengthening of U.S. dollars is estimated to be about 5%. And hence, excluding the impact of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the ad revenue growth rate should be about 7.6%. A quite healthy pace in my view for such a cash-cow operation at its juggernaut scale.

All told, the operating income for all the Google services came in at $19.78B for the quarter. Assuming an earnings multiple of 19.9x, this first part would be worth $1.57 trillion dollars by itself. And furthermore, this estimate valuation is on the conservative side because of the following assumption made:

First, the earning multiple of 19.9x. GOOG’s Price/CFO (cash from operations) has ben on average 18.86x as you can see from the second chart below (top panel). And I view this too conservative. So here I assumed its CFO multiple to be 19.9x, the same as the current PE ratio of the SP500 index (so I am essentially assuming its CFO is as worthy as the net profit of the overall economy). Even this is still conservative in my view given that its margin, financial strength, and moat are all far superior to the overall SP500 index. Take the margin as an example, its profit margin has been on average 21.6%, almost 2x than the SP500 average around 11.5%.

Second, this estimation is made by annualizing the operating income by its Q3 results. If we use TTM results, for example, the valuation of this part would be even higher.

Source: Author based on Google Q3 ER data

Get its cloud and AI future for free

The $1.57T valuation for the 1st part already exceeds its current market cap of $1.36T. So in this sense, its Cloud and AI potential are essentially being given away for free.

The cloud business is currently the company's second most important growth curve after ad. Although it is not yet profitable, it has been demonstrating strong momentum lately. Because of the secular trend of the cloud business and Google’s leading position, it is becoming more and more important to the company and its further growth. To wit, the cloud business performed robustly in the third quarter, with revenue reaching $6.87 billion, translating into a year-on-year growth of 37.6%. It also represented a further acceleration from the already-rapid growth of 35.6% reported in Q2. Furthermore, I see the potential for such growth to sustain given the unified requirements from many of its could services and hence the potential to reduce capital expenditures.

AI is admittedly still in its infant stage, and the entire other bets category contributed a negligible $209M of revenues in Q3. Although the potential is limitless in my mind. For example, GOOG is focusing on the use of AI technology to improve search advertising and cloud services and to seek the realization of YouTube Shorts.

All told, I am valuing the cloud and the AI segments to be worth about $95 billion under the current conditions as you can see from the following chart. The major assumption involved in my estimates is the use of a price-sales-growth ratio (“PSG”), an extension of Peter Lynch's price-earnings-growth (“PEG”) ratio. Currently, the SP 500 is valued at a PS ratio of 2.3x and the medium sales growth rate for SP500 has been about 5.02% in the past, translating into a PSG ratio of 0.458 for SP500.

I assume Google's cloud and AI segments should be at least worth a PSG ratio of 0.458 given the high-margin and high-growth potential of these segments. Under these assumptions, the cloud service is valued at 3.43x times sales, and the other bets are valued at 1.35x times sales as shown in the table below. With these sales multiples and the Q3 revenues annualized, the Google cloud part would be worth about $94.4 billion, and the other bets worth about $1.1 billion.

Source: Author based on Google Q3 ER data

Risks and final thoughts

Judging from the economic data in recent months, consumer demand in the United States is still stronger than the market expected. But advertising stocks are sensitive to economic downturns, especially with other highly uncertain factors such as geopolitical tensions. The risk of recession has caused advertisers to tighten their budgets in advance and I see no reason why GOOG should be an exception. Moreover, overseas regions outside North America are facing a more dire macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical uncertainties, and yet overseas markets contribute more than 50% of Google's total revenue. So the potential impacts could be sizable.

At the same time, GOOG is facing intense competition, especially from TikTok lately. YouTube Shorts are scheduled to start commercialization next year. And its effectiveness to compete against competitors like TikTok is yet to be seen.

Although I see all the above as short-term speedbumps. Whenever in doubt, it’s always a good idea to go back to basics. And in this case, a simple SOTP analysis shows a large discount and a wide margin of safety of about 20%. I see its existing cash-cow segments already worth more than its current share price of ~$95. And when we look past the near-term issues, I don’t see any viable substitute for its core search engine and associated ad service in sight. While at the same time, I see nonlinear growth potential for Google's Cloud and its AI segments, which are essentially being given away for free.