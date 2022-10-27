AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2022 9:30 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you to our conference call to discuss the financial results for AXIS Capital for the third quarter ended September 30. Our earnings press release and financial supplement were issued last night after the market closed.

With me today are Albert Benchimol, our President and CEO; and Pete Vogt, our CFO. Before I turn the call over to Albert, I will remind everyone that the statements made during this call, including the question-and-answer session, which are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors set forth in the company's most recent report on Form 10-K and other reports the company files with the SEC. This includes the additional risks identified in the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in our earnings press release issued last night.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. In addition, this presentation may contain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations are included in our earnings press release and financial supplement.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Albert.

Albert Benchimol

Thank you Mei. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call.

Before we begin our review of results, I’d like to say that our foremost concern is with the welfare of the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and other catastrophic events across the globe both natural and manmade. It’s at times like these that our industry has an opportunity to fulfill its social purpose to help people when they’re down. And for AXIS we’re committed to do our part to support the victims and aid in the recovery effort.

Let’s now begin our review of our quarter. We believe the events in the quarter have validated the actions that we’ve taken over the past few years to enhance our market positioning and build a more balanced, resilient and profitable portfolio. During the quarter, notwithstanding the impact of Ian and another catalyst our performance provided further evidence that the business we’re building is one that will deliver positive results in both high and low cap quarters.

Indeed, even on the quarter where the industry is anticipating more than $70 billion of insured cat claims, AXIS is now generating positive operating income and for the year-to-date while our industry has already suffered aggregate cat losses in excess of $100 billion AXIS has increased its underwriting income by 75% and our operating income is up 30%. Recent third quarter cats are a good illustration of our progress. We estimate hurricane Ian will be a $60 billion event. And that $160 million charge represents less than 0.3% share of the industry loss.

By comparison, and last year third quarter, Hurricane Ida was a $35 billion event and our $175 million loss estimate represented a market share of half of a percent. We’re confident that our progress will continue and every part of our company is executing on the actions that will add the most value to our business. Our specialty insurance business delivered 12% premium growth for the quarter, and 16% for the year-to-date. And while doing so we continue to see meaningful improvements in our underwriting performance with good underwriting profitability in both the quarter and year-to-date period.

Our nine month insurance combined ratio all in came in at an attractive 91.2% a 1.5 point improvement to 1 point over the prior period. And our nine month insurance underwriting income of $204 million is up more than 40% over the prior year for our insurance business. For our reinsurance business, we’re encouraged by the early results from our efforts to reposition AXIS as a specialist player. The meaningful reductions that we’ve made to our cat exposures have been rewarded this quarter with a significantly lower market share of industry cat losses.

Moreover, through the first nine months of the year, our reinsurance business is delivering an underwriting profit of $23 million with a combined ratio of 99.1. And while we’ve seen decreases in our overall reinsurance growth, and net premiums written, it’s all due to our planned reduction of property and property cat reinsurance. The rest of our reinsurance book is up 7% for both the third quarter and the year-to-date. Thus far, we’re lowering cat volatility and growing where we want to, which is exactly our plan.

Peter will shortly be taking you through the highlights of our results. But stepping back to look more broadly at our transformation we recognize that our substantial changes and business mix shift have led to challenges in comparing sequential results on a like for like basis and establishing a foundation for projecting future performance. To help, in our third quarter financial supplement we’ve provided additional pages where you can see what our company would look like without the reinsurance property and cat book that we’ve discontinued.

The highlights from the expanded supplements are highly encouraging. Excluding reinsurance property and property cat business from all periods on a pro forma basis in 2021 AXIS consolidated gross written premiums would have grown 16% with an ex-cat current accident year combined ratio of 92.6, which would be a 4 point improvement over the prior year and an all in combined ratio of 97.4. And so far this year, on a pro forma basis, consolidated gross written premiums would have grown 13%. The ex-cat current accident year combined ratio of 90.1 would be a 2.5 improvement over the prior year. And the all combined ratio of 96.2 would be 1.2% better than the prior period.

On that same basis, pro forma underwriting income would have been up more than 25%. Our industry will always have some quarterly volatility and noise but the positive trends are evident. We’ve already taken all the actions necessary to deliver this new AXIS. And the remaining property cat reinsurance exposures should have substantially run off by April 2023 giving us confidence that we can deliver the kind of performance indicated by these pro forma results.

And as I’ll share later, when we talk about the rate environment, we’re confident that AXIS is very well positioned in the current market. The ongoing impact of high cat loss activity, financial and social inflation, economic and geopolitical uncertainty, and more limited reinsurance capacity are anticipated to drive favorable market conditions through 2023 and beyond. With anticipated growing demand for specialty coverages and meaningful growth of interest income, AXIS should have the wind at its back. Our focus now is to continue to build on the momentum, drive further profitable growth and enhance the value that we provide to our customers and shareholders.

And with that, I’ll now pass the floor to Pete, who will walk us through the third quarter financials. Then I’ll come back to discuss market trends and we’ll have our Q&A. Pete?

Pete Vogt

Thank you, Albert. And good morning everyone. During the quarter we generated net loss attributable to common shareholders of 17 million and an annualized ROE of a negative 1.7%. Operating income was $3 million. Diluted book value per share at September 30 was $43.50. This was principally driven by net unrealized losses related to increased treasury rates and the widening of credit spreads. As noted in our press release, adjusted for net unrealized losses on available for sale fixed maturities, the book value per diluted common share would be $55.21 which would have been a modest increase from the comparable year end 2021 number. As I noted in recent quarters, while the increase in interest rates has negatively impacted our book value per share, we are confident we will recover these values as our high quality fixed income portfolio matures over the next three years.

In the meantime, new money yields are now significantly higher on our portfolio and this will give us an opportunity to grow investment income. The company produced a consolidated current accident year combined ratio ex-cat and weather of 88.1% an increase of half a point over the prior year quarter. And the consolidated current accident year loss ratio ex-cat and weather was 57.1% an increase of about 1.7 points over the prior year quarter, which was driven by the change in business mix in both segments.

Previously announced this quarter’s pre-tax catastrophe of weather related losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums were 212 million or 16.6 points primarily attributable to hurricane Ian. This compares to 250 million or 20.7 points in 2021. The consolidated acquisition cost ratio was 18.7%, a decrease of four tenths of a point over the prior year quarter. And this was driven by a decrease in both segments. The consolidated G&A expense ratio was 12.3%, a decrease of eight tenths of a point over the prior year quarter. This was largely attributable to the growth in net earned premium.

Moving on to the segments. I’ll start with insurance. Gross premiums written increased by 12% to 1.3 billion for the quarter. This is the highest third quarter gross premiums ever written by the insurance segment. It follows on the heels of the highest first and second quarters ever written. The increase primarily came from professional lines driven by new cyber business and favorable rate changes, liability and marine lines due to favorable rate change, and new business in accident and health lines and credit and political risk lines.

The current accident year loss ratio ex-cat and weather increased by 1.8 points compared to the prior year quarter. This was principally driven by a point of pressure due to our liability program business, two thirds of which is a catch up in the quarter to reflect year-to-date performance. There was elevated loss experience in Marine and property lines which I would characterize as normal volatility around these lines, nothing concerning or systemic.

Lastly, we also had impact of mix as we write more professional lines, liability and A&H business. This is not a concern to us. Because while these lines have a higher ex-cat loss ratio, we do like the all in technical ratios, combined ratio and the risk adjusted returns on these businesses. The acquisition cost ratio decreased by three tenths of a point compared to the prior year quarter. This was primarily related to changes in business mix, reflecting less high cost property MGA business, and more lower cost professional lines and liability business written in recent periods. The underwriting related G&A expense ratio decreased by 1.6 points compared to the prior year quarter mainly from an increase in net premiums earned.

Now let’s move on to the reinsurance segment. The reinsurance segment gross premiums written a 400 million for the third quarter was $80 million lower than the prior year. I’d remind you that the third quarter represents only approximately 15% of the segment’s annual gross premiums premiums written. Given our announced exit from the property and catastrophe lines in June the decrease in gross premiums was essentially attributable to these lines. The decreases were partially offset by increases in agriculture lines driven by new business. The current accident loss ratio ex-cat and weather increased 2.8 points compared to the prior year quarter. This was due to changes in business mix, driven by the decrease in catastrophe business written in recent periods. When you review the additional pages in the financial supplement that Albert mentioned earlier, you will read that this quarter’s loss ratio ex-cat and weather excluding the property and cat business has improved from the prior year quarter and this is due essentially to raid over trend.

The acquisition cost ratio decreased by three tenths of a point compared to the prior year quarter. This was primarily due to adjustments attributable to loss sensitive features driven by the motor lines, and the accident and help lines.

Underwriting related G&A expense ratio decreased by seven tenths of a point compared to the prior year quarter and this was mainly driven by decreases in personnel costs related to our exit from the property reinsurance business. Net investment income is $88 million for the quarter, compared to net investment income of 107 million for the third quarter of 2021. In the quarter investment income from fixed maturities was 87 million, up over 35% from the 64 million in the third quarter last year as the yield on the portfolio has increased from 2.1% to 2.9% over the last 12 months.

Offsetting the increase in fixed income net investment income or losses from alternative assets compared to gains in the prior year. Alternatives will have some quarterly volatility, but in the long term, we continue to believe they are an attractive asset class. As I just mentioned, at quarter end, the fixed income portfolio had a bulk yield of 2.9%. It also had a duration of 2.9 years. Our market yield is 5.5%, 260 basis points above the book yield. Given the duration of our portfolio and the current market yields, we would expect net investment income from fixed maturities to be at least $125 million greater in 2023 than in 2022.

Lastly, I’ll note that when you review our PML disclosures, you’ll see that the PMLs have come down significantly as compared to July 1. The decrease is driven by a catastrophe aggregate cover on our insurance property book, with the aggregate deductible has almost entirely been exhausted to the cats in the third quarter. As a reminder, the aggregate copper has a $10 million per event deductible then covers 61% of the losses above that point for the event. With this cover in place, we feel well protected on the insurance property book from now through May 2023. Excluding the impact of this cat cover the October 1 PML levels would be generally consistent with what you saw in July 1, 2022. That summarizes our third quarter results.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back over to Albert.

Albert Benchimol

Thank you, Pete. So we’ll do a brief overview of market conditions and outlook and then we’ll open the call for questions. As with last quarter, the market environment continues to be favorable. As expected, the pace of pricing increases does continue to moderate. Nevertheless, pricing improvements continue to be broad based, with the vast majority of our product lines achieving great change equal to or above loss trends. The average rate increase in our insurance book was 7% for the quarter, marking 20 straight quarters of positive rate change, bringing the cumulative rate change for our book to almost 60% since the beginning of 2018.

By region international was stronger at close to 9% while North American market was closer to 6%. By class of business professional lines once again saw the strongest pricing actions with average rate increases of close to 10%. But as I’ve noticed in recent quarters, professional lines are diverging and pricing trends, and best explained that three parts. The first is cyber, which continues to experience hard market conditions with an average rate increase of 45%.

The second is public D&O which is less than 7% of our overall professional lines. This line is seeing the most channel changing conditions, with rates down more than 30%. This was driven by much greater reductions in the IPO and these back businesses, while traditional renewal business is exhibiting more modest reductions. Consistent with past quarters, the drivers of this decrease are a combination of strong price increases in prior periods, fewer new business opportunities and IPO and specs, the coming online of new capacity and a recent decrease in the number of filed cases, which has led to a more competitive environment. Our view is that notwithstanding market supply and demand factors, we’re in a period of high economic and geopolitical uncertainty, and that requires put in pricing for assuming risk. Thus, we’re focusing on risk selection and pricing adequacy, and therefore writing much less public D&O business than we did at this time last year.

However, the rest of the other professional lines, which comprise nearly two thirds of our book remain healthy, with average rate increases of more than 5%. Casualty lines were averaging over 5% with primary casualty strongest of more than nine and excess casualties up a bit over 3%. Property rate went up about 18% of the quarter, and our other specialty lines are also experiencing single digit rate increases. During the quarter 90% of our insurance portfolio renewed flat to up. On a year-to-date basis, our average insurance rate increase was close to 10% and just as in prior quarters, we continue to see overall new business pricing metrics at least as strong if not better than renewal pricing.

Let’s turn to reinsurance. As Pete noted, the third quarter is a relatively small renewal periods for AXIS impacting less than 15% of our reinsurance business. By comparison, just over half of our reinsurance business will renew at January 1. For the third quarter, the average reinsurance rate increase was close to 7%.

Aviation generated increases of close to 13%. Liability and motor are both up about 10%. Marine, accidents and health and professional lines were all up in the high single digits. While credit and surety saw modest gains. On a year-to-date basis, our reinsurance pricing is up 8%. This brings the year-to-date rate increase in our consolidated AXIS book to a bit more than 9% with almost all lines other than D&O showing average rate change equal to or higher than loss trends.

This third quarter of 2022 was the first in 10 where average insurance rate increases were below 10%. We’re comfortable that current pricing is generally adequate to attractive in most lines. Nevertheless, it would be dangerous for the industry to get complacent. The loss trends we’ve witnessed over the last couple of years are unlikely to abate anytime soon. We see financial inflation has been higher for longer and unlikely to get back to the levels we have become accustomed to prior to 2021. While social inflation is continuing to pace as an industry, we must sustain pricing at least in line with emerging loss trends that this industry hasn’t seen since the 1980s.

Recent developments and talk in the industry would indicate that pricing discipline is likely to continue. Since we last spoke, hurricane Ian may have been the straw that broke the back of accommodating reinsurance. This will likely be the sixth year where the reinsurance industry will not earn its cost of capital. Global reinsurance has taken meaningful reductions in book value with the bear capital markets, and they’re losing a substantial amount of retro capacity.

We expect a hard market for property cat reinsurance in 2023 and we’ll likely see firming terms in other reinsurance lines as well. We’re cautiously optimistic that primary companies will adjust pricing to both reflect the heightened risk environment in which we find ourselves as well as their higher reinsurance costs so as to protect current margins. We also expect to see more risk transition to the ENS and wholesale markets a standard aligns markets reduce the overall risk appetite.

In this environment, AXIS is particularly well positioned. We are strongly established in the specialty markets that are seeing the most growth. We’ve had great relationships with our producers and a talented team that now has a lengthening track record of positive performance under its belt. The portfolio that we’re taking into 2023 provides a strong foundation for profitable growth and will lead to a much less volatile book for consistent profitability. We’re confident that the future for AXIS is bright.

And with that, let's please open the line for questions.

Yaron Kinar

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

And this actual event just had some particulars with it, as well as us assuming it’s a $60 billion event. When I think about what we expect going forward. Yes, we had hoped this year with all the changes we were doing to see the cat loss ratio come down three to four points is what we said at the beginning of the year. I would say nine months we’re down 2.5 points. So it’s in the right direction, it’s where we’re headed, I’d say half three quarters of the way through the year did not really expect us to have 110 or so billion dollars of industry losses through nine months.

But I do expect by the time we get to the end of the year, our cat loss ratio will be down from where it was in 2021. Maybe not down to the five to six points that we’re hoping to get it down to. I would say, given the volatility that we’ve seen around cat, that actually was part of the decision we made to get out of the reinsurance property and cat business. And as we mentioned on last week’s call, when I look at the all in number on a go forward basis, I would expect our cat loss ratio going forward to be somewhat less than 5%.

Yaron Kinar

Yaron Kinar

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

Elyse Greenspan

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

Elyse Greenspan

Elyse Greenspan

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

As I mentioned, that probably pushed the loss ratio up a point in the quarter, and two thirds of that is attributable to catch up for full year. I did mention that we started looking at this in the second quarter and took some action in the second quarter. And we do feel well, you can never say you’re done but we’ve taken some appropriate action so far year-to-date.

Elyse Greenspan

Elyse Greenspan

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

Michael Phillips

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

I don’t assume, I don’t expect, Michael that primary companies are going to absorb higher reinsurance costs without changing their upfront pricing.

Michael Phillips

Michael Phillips

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

But to your point, as we grow that there will always be a little bit of headwind, if you would, from mix shift. It’s historically been on the insurance side, a point or less. We’ll see what it looks like as we go next year. But it’s been much more dramatic, obviously, on the reinsurance side, given the significant reduction, which is why we added those additional pages in the back of the financial supplements so that you have a sense of what the going forward bulk looks like. But I would say on the insurance side, clearly a point or less. But I don’t know that I can do much more than that right now. Pete anything?

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

Brian Meredith

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

But I would say two things. We’re not the only reinsurer not providing cat. So I don’t think that we would necessarily be the first that gets to pay for that. I would also say that there’s a lot of customers that we have that don’t need to buy cat. And we would expect that those sessions, whether they be in the A&H business, for example, some of the specialty businesses, mortgage business, etc. We don’t see how that would influence at all the reinsurance purchase.

But yes, there is a risk that we would lose some business. I’ve said this before, we’ll defend every dollar of attractive business, but there is that risk. But here’s what I would tell you. In the longer picture, I don’t think it matters whether we renew $100 million, more or less at the one-one, I think what matters is our transition to be a specialty underwriter with high profitability and low volatility. And I will also say that whatever book we renew, into one-one, I’m highly confident will be a book with strong relationship minded buyers. And that book will provide a very good base for future profitable growth in further periods. So we understand the risk, but long term in terms of the company’s strategic trajectory is something that we will be able to manage through.

Brian Meredith

Brian Meredith

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

Brian Meredith

Brian Meredith

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

Josh Shanker

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

Meyer Shields

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

Meyer Shields

Meyer Shields

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

Pete Vogt

Pete Vogt

Elyse Greenspan

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

And as we mentioned earlier, we’re taking a prudent view of market conditions and loss trends. And the most dangerous thing that you could do right now is fall behind loss trends. So as far as we’re concerned, we need to maintain our underwriting margins and our book of business and we’ll take the higher investment income for as long as we can get it but we are not going to take our pricing down because of higher investment income.

Elyse Greenspan

Elyse Greenspan

Albert Benchimol

Albert Benchimol

But as I mentioned earlier, we’re not the only reinsured, not providing cat. I dare say that we’ve been receiving lots of compliments about the way we’ve managed the process, the transparency, the working with our clients. So our hope is that the relationships that we’ve built over time are going to serve us well here. But I also mentioned that whether we book a little bit more or a little bit less reinsurance premium, at one-one, it does not change the core strategic direction of this company, which is to move towards a specialty underwriter, a profitable, stable, specialty underwriter. And that’s the right call for this company. And whether we write a little bit more or a little bit less reinsurance in January 1, it does not change the wisdom of that decision.

Thank you, Keith. And thank you to all of you for your time this morning. Before we wrap the call, as always, I want to thank our people for all they do to support AXIS and our customers. We've had a hell of a ride over the last several years. And it's really on the back of the very hard work and commitment of our team. And I want to thank them for that. And to all of you thank you again for joining us. Thank you for your interest in AXIS and we look forward to providing you with positive updates on our continued progress.

