The earnings update for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) suggests a new intrinsic value per share of $103, well within the margin of error.

After Meta released its earnings results, the market went into panic mode, possibly triggering multiple stop losses. When a storm like this hits, there are two key questions to ask:

Has the business fundamentally changed?

Will doing something about it help?

For the first question, we will look at the fundamentals post-earnings, and try to figure out if the market is converging on value or overreacting.

How Has The Valuation Changed

In our valuation, we are going to factor-in the latest changes to Meta Platforms' fundamentals and make some conservative assumptions. The chart below puts together the historic fundamentals (left half) with some very light growth estimates.

Immediately, we can notice that the key valuation driver for the company is its wide trailing 12-month EBIT margin of 29.7%. The high reinvestments are keeping the company's profitability down, and will likely drain most of the cash flows.

Our Meta Q3 Valuation Model (Author image with data from FMP)

The presented future model leads to an estimated intrinsic value of the company of $355 bn or $103 per share. With this model, Meta still gets a 1-year price target of $113, implying an upside of 12%.

In this valuation, we assume a starting discount rate of 10%, converging to 9.4% in year 10 - companies tend to reduce their risk structure as they get older and have more regular cash flows.

Next, in order to better understand the change in the valuation, we need to see why the earnings results were so impactful for the company.

Q3 Earnings Recap

The largest drop was noticeable in the growth rates and free cash flows becoming negative. In the last 12 months (LTM), including the latest earnings, Meta brought in $118.12 bn in revenue, $35.13 bn EBIT, and $-1.53 bn in unlevered free cash flows. LTM revenue growth dropped to 5.2%, and the fact that inflation is above this rate (18.6% as measured by the core CPI) effectively means that the company is shrinking.

Meta's TTM Revenue Growth Rates Compared to the Core CPI (Author image with data from FMP)

Profit margins have shrunk to 24.4%, down from 35.9% one year ago. You can make the full fundamental comparisons in the model we linked above.

Outlook

Next quarter revenues are expected to be around $31.25 bn, and management is increasing the scrutiny of expenses as well as keeping the headcount flat in key segments.

The most notable part of the outlook seems to be that management is intent on sticking with the Reality Labs (metaverse) project, and expects a 14% growth of total CapEx from an estimated $32 bn in 2022 to around $36.5 bn in 2023.

Risks

The fact that management is sticking with the project suggests that there is a gap between what investors believe the appropriate spend to be in such a project and how management wants to go forward with the project. While no one expects the project to be built next year, the initial features suggest that perhaps a slower iteration may yield better results, rather than wagering $36.5 bn of investors' cash on it.

Looking at the fundamentals, the company is reaching a growth ceiling on current verticals and may not be able to grow high above the inflation rate in the future. The current price of risk impacted by increased rates and low investor sentiment is also pressuring the valuation. For comparison, if we assume a lower discount rate of 8% the intrinsic value rises by 12%. However, we are not in that world anymore, and investors are rightfully demanding more from the company.

The last risk we need to evaluate is the situation that the company is in regarding its future. Due to its size and media attention, Meta is effectively blocked from engaging in growth by acquisitions. The company doesn't have too many options other than to turn inwards or hope that somehow key competitors like TikTok fall out of favor in the west. On the flip side, just by better expense management, the company may be able to generate significant cash flows which it can distribute to a product portfolio, rather than putting most of its "eggs in one basket."

Conclusion & Possible Investment Approach

It seems that Meta is headed for a difficult time, and the current value may not be too far from the market price. It is also likely that some investors will be forced to unwind or even panic sell their positions, but the company will need to prove itself to investors in order to get a new capital influx.

That being said, a consensus is now forming that Meta Platforms stock is a bad investment, which may be a signal for some people to dig deeper. If you intend to consider Meta as an investment, try to base it on your vision for the business instead of playing on the current sentiment.

The most important thing to do in a situation like this is to remove ourselves as far as possible from what is happening and try to evaluate the business with a clear mind. If you have to make a decision about Meta Platforms soon, consider taking some fresh air to clear your head first.