Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is a clear winner from the CHIPS and Science Act, the bipartisan legislation designed to stimulate the U.S. semiconductor industry. While many speculative investments in the semiconductor industry focus on R&D potential, Texas Instruments as a company focuses on manufacturing. Intellectual property with respect to setting up semiconductor manufacturing is limited in America, with Texas Instruments being one of the few players experienced in developing American fabs. I anticipate that vague spending allocations in the Act will skew toward manufacturing operations because the jobs to be created yield benefits like high wages for the middle class and employer-sponsored insurance.

American manufacturing furthermore seals new intellectual property developed by the spending that would otherwise be jeopardized in overseas fabrication. Texas Instruments is a superior risk-adjusted investment because it is an American-headquartered semiconductor manufacturing investment that stands out from the crowded and speculative chip design space, at a time when domestic manufacturing matters more than ever before.

CHIPS And Science Act Background

On Aug. 9, 2022, President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act after it passed the House and Senate resoundingly in late July of this year. McKinsey and Company research helps break down the estimated $280B cash and tax credit government investment, as well as the bunged semiconductor supply chain. The spending is generally slotted to take place through the end of 2026. $148B is to be spent through the National Science Foundation and Department of Energy. $50B in manufacturing-focused spending will be administered through the U.S. Department of Commerce, and $24B in Federal Taxes are estimated to be credited through a 25% Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit. The $24B in tax credits is a cumulative five-year estimate from the Congressional Budget Office and not necessarily a cap on the total amount of taxes that could be credited, and the National Science Foundation and Department of Energy funding could very well directly benefit manufacturers.

Domestic Manufacturing Capacity

After research and design, the semiconductor supply chain can roughly be broken into wafer fabrication test and assembly sites. As shown in the image below, Texas Instruments has both a substantial American manufacturing presence as well as potential for divestiture from operations abroad.

Past success in wafer fabrication capital expenditures suggests that further on-shoring will take place. DMOS6, Texas Instrument's oldest fabrication plant in Dallas first began construction in 1996 with the latest expansion completed in 2014 and totals 1.1 million square feet of capacity. More recent capacity additions include RFAB1 and RFAB2 in Richardson, Texas, which total 630,000 square feet in capacity; LFAB, a 2 million square foot facility acquired from Micron (MU) in 2021 and expected to open in 2023; and a four fab facility in Sherman, Texas, expected to open in 2025 totaling 4.7 million square feet.

All this was set in motion before the CHIPS Act Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit became law. I expect further divestitures from the Eastern hemisphere and reinvestment in American fabs to drive the total capacity well beyond the approximate 8.5 million square feet, or 1,610 square miles, currently slotted for wafer manufacturing before 2027. Texas Instruments currently has $8.4B in cash and short term investments plus overseas tangible assets available to further finance their domestic fab development strategy in the years to come. In my opinion, it is highly likely they do so in response to government incentives.

Financial, Operational, And Investing Performance

As the chart above shows, cash and short-term investments have risen steadily along with long-term debt. However, there have been two periods where net cash have expanded remarkably - between 2016 and 2018 during the Trump administration and between 2021 and 2022 during the Biden Administration. This leverage ahead of rate hikes, combined with share buybacks shown on the blue line, are attractive to me as an investor.

Operating cash flow performance and its factors can be seen on the charts below. Gross and net profit margins have improved steadily over the past 10 years and show management's ability to make cost improvements. Strong revenue growth recently has not offset the pronounced decline in gross margin over 2022, as inflation has deteriorated cash from operations.

Texas Instruments receives A+ profitability quant ratings as EBIT margin is more than 7x the semiconductor median and return on total assets is more than 15x the sector median. This enormous return on assets should really guide the capital markets to lower their cost of capital. In my opinion, a D- for trailing growth rates does not account for the likely "difference in differences" that the CHIPS and Science Act will make going forward. As for valuation, some earnings and book value metrics drag the overall rating down to a C-. More importantly, cash flow valuation ratios are in line with the sector median, and book value metrics do not capture the premium that belongs to American foundry assets amidst trade and intellectual property wars with Eastern nations.

Texas Instrument Customer Dynamics

While the obvious argument for any semiconductor company is secular output growth in electronic consumer and producer products, R&D focused companies that I locate upstream on the supply chain require foundry services, and avoiding international legal agreements for the use of intellectual property in manufacturing is certainly preferable, as is cutting tariff and transportation expenses. Given the prevailing "fabless" business model - think Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO) - I see Texas Instruments as both a customer to chip designers and electronics manufacturers alike. As history suggests, being the middleman is a lucrative position in a supply chain.

Valuation And Momentum

With a market cap around $146B at the time of writing, Texas Instruments is far from its full value once the CHIPS Act money is spent and leveraged by the private sector. To double over the next 7 years and achieve a market cap of $292B, the stock would yield a compound annual capital gain of about 28.6%. The chart below shows major U.S. semiconductor companies with foundries in the U.S. Micron and Intel (INTC) are key competitors in the foundry services segment, and market themselves as aggressively investing in American foundry assets.

It's unclear why Texas Instruments has demonstrated such strong relative strength compared to Intel and Micron, but strong profitability may be a leading factor. Texas Instruments also seems to have a smaller degree of forward integration, leaving room for future capacity bidding from chip designers and electronics makers. The bullish cross that took place in mid 2022 over Intel gives further evidence that Texas Instruments is poised to move from large-cap to mega-cap territory over the long run. Based on the chart, my most reasonable price target estimate is a market cap of $240B, or about 64% upside over five years assuming no dilution or buybacks. This gives about a 13% annual return including uninvested dividends with no growth.

Risks

My buy call depends on economic outcomes from political matters, and many factors may could prevent my hypothesis from coming true. The trade war with China might ease under the Biden administration and the Russian-American relations could lower the cost of transportation, dismantling the premium that American fabs could command. In this case, there might be a supply and demand imbalance for American fabs, and no further capital investments. Another risk is that vague spending allocations do not skew toward stimulating manufacturing, but rather R&D.

The latter point is implicitly politicized, in my opinion. Although manufacturing jobs comprise the primary value added in an economy, proponents of a single-payer insurance model will likely favor R&D spending, as successful employer-sponsored insurance implemented with manufacturing output growth carries the risk of closing the door on government designed and funded insurance coverage. Lastly, of course, high and rising interest rates make raising funds for further capital expenditures more difficult.

Conclusion

I rate Texas Instruments a buy because I recommend owning American fab assets and companies poised to further invest in them given the international trade policy environment and tailwinds created by the bipartisan U.S. government legislation. I am considering opening a position in the coming weeks, but the current monetary policy stands to compress all valuations - as I essentially argued in my first article on Seeking Alpha, "TBT: A Textbook Macro Trade." My hope is that despite a Federal Reserve leaning against federal spending, Democrats can see renewable energy (covered in my second article, "Ørsted: Go Long With The Inflation Reduction Act Signed") flourish while Republicans can have a chance to see revitalization of American manufacturing under the CHIPS and Science Act.

I am interested in reader opinions on the semiconductor manufacturing opportunities in the U.S. Please share your evidence and hypotheses supporting the growth of one company over or another in the comments. For now, Texas Instruments leads by market cap, and I would heed the words of the great William O'Neil: Buy the leader and not the laggard.