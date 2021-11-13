This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.
Over 5,000 stocks are trading on U.S. exchanges, and globally there are nearly 700,000 stocks from which investors may choose.
While many love this kind of choice, many investors feel overwhelmed at times, thus the popularity of index funds.
When Brad asked me for my favorite "one dividend stock to rule them all" recommendation, I realized this was a great opportunity to highlight one of my favorite core holding ideas.
In other words, if I could own just one dividend stock for the rest of my life, a buy-and-hold forever world-beater blue-chip, it would have to check off many important boxes.
This is a tall order to fill, but fortunately, there is one high-yield blue chip that easily checks all these boxes.
Let me show you the five reasons why if I had to own just one stock for the rest of my life, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) would be it.
Obviously, no one MUST own just one stock forever, but this is one of the best core holdings you can buy to build the Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) retirement portfolio of your dreams.
There are several reasons why SCHD, an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), is my favorite "buy and hold forever" single-security solution for income investors.
The first is the way this portfolio is constructed.
The index universe uses the Dow Jones US Broad Market Index, excluding REITs, which contained 2,524 stocks as of September 30, 2022. Then the US Dividend 100 index applies an initial filter to bring this extensive list of stocks to a manageable number of several hundred. The three initial screeners are:
The primary screening criteria apply safety and quality metrics, so that the companies in SCHD have dependable dividends, specifically ten years of consecutive dividend payments, sufficient size, and good liquidity.
Next, the stocks are ranked on four fundamentals.
So the SCHD dives deeper into quality, focusing on strong balance sheets, good profitability, and strong dividend yields. Not just high current yields, but high and growing dividends, which is another vital sign of quality according to Ben Graham.
The top 100 ranked stocks are selected to be part of the index with the following three buffer rules that favor current constituents:
SCHD's portfolio construction rules are straightforward, comprehensive, reasonable, and prudent.
Is it any wonder that Morningstar rates SCHD 5-star silver? This indicates industry-leading historical returns and an excellent investment strategy.
"This fund's focus on fundamentals promotes durable yield, as stocks on firm financial footing are well-positioned to continue dividend policies. It also allows the fund to tap into the quality factor, historically tied to market-beating performance.
The fund's profitability measures, like return-on-invested capital, comfortably exceed the Russell 1000 Value Index, its category benchmark. Dividend-oriented companies with healthy balance sheets tend to be more insulated from the market's movements, so this fund usually strikes a defensive stance." - Morningstar.
SCHD is both a concentrated portfolio and highly diversified.
These top 10 holdings are chock full of Ultra SWANs, dividend champions, kings, and future aristocrats like MRK, AMGN, PEP, LMT, TXN, CSCO, HD, and KO.
The remaining holdings are a who's who of quality and dependable dividends, including some of our favorite midstream names like OKE and deep value high-yield DK recommendations like 3M, VZ, and TROW.
Per its rules, this portfolio has no REITs but offers exposure to 10/11 sectors.
By Morningstar's analysis, this is one of the widest moat portfolios you can buy, with 85% wide and deep moat.
The companies offer impeccable balance sheets and strong profitability, including 22% returns on capital and free cash flow margins of 15%.
The dividend payout ratio is 49%, well below the 60% safety guideline of rating agencies.
But supreme quality and safety are the first reason I'm so bullish on SCHD, and I consider it the ultimate "single stock buy and hold forever high-yield solution."
What kind of returns can SCHD potentially deliver in the coming decades?
|
Investment Strategy
|
Yield
|
LT Consensus Growth
|
LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|
LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
LT Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|
Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Safe Midstream
|
6.1%
|
6.4%
|
12.5%
|
8.8%
|
6.5%
|
11.1
|
1.87
|
REITs
|
3.9%
|
6.1%
|
10.0%
|
7.0%
|
4.7%
|
15.2
|
1.59
|
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|
3.8%
|
8.5%
|
12.3%
|
8.6%
|
6.3%
|
11.4
|
1.84
|
Dividend Aristocrats
|
2.8%
|
8.7%
|
11.5%
|
8.1%
|
5.8%
|
12.5
|
1.75
|
60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|
2.3%
|
5.1%
|
7.4%
|
5.2%
|
2.9%
|
24.7
|
1.33
|
S&P 500
|
1.8%
|
8.5%
|
10.3%
|
7.2%
|
4.9%
|
14.6
|
1.62
|
Nasdaq
|
0.8%
|
11.5%
|
12.3%
|
8.6%
|
6.3%
|
11.4
|
1.85
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
SCHD yields nearly 4%, one of the highest yields among blue-chip ETFs.
Its 8.5% CAGR consensus growth rate is on par with that of the S&P 500 and Dividend Aristocrats, but it offers a far higher starting yield.
SCHD's long-term consensus 12.3% CAGR is better than both the Aristocrats and S&P 500, and is on par with the growth-focused Nasdaq.
What evidence is there that SCHD can consistently deliver 12% to 13% returns over the long term?
It's great that analysts think SCHD can deliver long-term returns that are 1% better than the Aristocrats, 2% better than the S&P 500, and on-par with the Nasdaq. But how realistic is that? Pretty realistic.
SCHD's historical returns over the past 11 years are slightly superior to its other gold-standard dividend ETF peers like VYM and VIG (both of which are highly recommended in our ETF tracker), at 12.5% CAGR.
SCHD is one of the few dividend ETFs to beat the S&P 500 during one of the hottest bull markets in US history.
Its negative-volatility-adjusted total returns (Sortino Ratio) are the best of its peers and slightly better than the S&P 500.
For the last ten years, just eight ETFs have managed to deliver superior returns to SCHD, and in the previous five years, just 11.
SCHD's rolling returns are consistently excellent, with 12.5% to 15% annual returns, slightly better than its lower-yielding Vanguard cousins.
SCHD has delivered relatively low volatility on its way to those exceptional top 1% returns. Consider its returns during the 2022 stagflation bear market:
For a non-hedged portfolio, SCHD has done a great job of helping long-term high-yield income investors sleep well at night in all economic and market conditions.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|
9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|
10% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted SCHD Consensus
|
Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted SCHD Consensus And S&P Consensus
|
5
|
$1,468.65
|
$1,553.50
|
$1,612.71
|
$144.06
|
10
|
$2,156.93
|
$2,413.37
|
$2,600.82
|
$443.90
|
15
|
$3,167.77
|
$3,749.18
|
$4,194.37
|
$1,026.60
|
20
|
$4,652.33
|
$5,824.36
|
$6,764.29
|
$2,111.96
|
25
|
$6,832.64
|
$9,048.16
|
$10,908.82
|
$4,076.18
|
30 (retirement time frame)
|
$10,034.74
|
$14,056.34
|
$17,592.74
|
$7,557.99
|
35
|
$14,737.50
|
$21,836.56
|
$28,371.93
|
$13,634.43
|
40
|
$21,644.21
|
$33,923.16
|
$45,755.63
|
$24,111.42
|
45
|
$31,787.72
|
$52,699.72
|
$73,790.44
|
$42,002.72
|
50
|
$46,684.97
|
$81,869.16
|
$119,002.38
|
$72,317.41
|
55
|
$68,563.78
|
$127,183.97
|
$191,916.01
|
$123,352.23
|
60 (investing lifetime)
|
$100,696.06
|
$197,580.66
|
$309,504.36
|
$208,808.31
|
100 (institutional time frame, multi-generational wealth)
|
$2,179,486.17
|
$6,702,560.00
|
$14,161,566.50
|
$11,982,080.33
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over 30 years, 2% better returns than the S&P 500 can add to significantly better returns, including a potential 18x inflation-adjusted growth of your wealth.
Over an investing lifetime, it could result in life-changing 310x real returns.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio Inflation-Adjusted SCHD Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|
Ratio Inflation-Adjusted SCHD Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|
5
|
1.04
|
1.10
|
10
|
1.08
|
1.21
|
15
|
1.12
|
1.32
|
20
|
1.16
|
1.45
|
25
|
1.21
|
1.60
|
30
|
1.25
|
1.75
|
35
|
1.30
|
1.93
|
40
|
1.35
|
2.11
|
45
|
1.40
|
2.32
|
50
|
1.45
|
2.55
|
55
|
1.51
|
2.80
|
60
|
1.57
|
3.07
|
100
|
2.11
|
6.50
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over an investing lifetime, that's about 3x the potential inflation-adjusted wealth of the S&P 500 and 60% more than the dividend aristocrats.
But let's not forget the #1 reason we own high-yield blue chips, safe and dependable income growth.
SCHD's annual dividend growth is higher and more dependable than the dividend aristocrats.
|
Metric
|
S&P 500
|
Dividend Aristocrats
|
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|
Total Dividends
|
$285
|
$289
|
$489
|
Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends
|
$224.41
|
$227.56
|
$385.04
|
Annualized Income Growth Rate
|
7.8%
|
10.7%
|
14.9%
|
Total Income/Initial Investment %
|
0.29
|
0.29
|
0.49
|
Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment %
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
0.39
|
More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P
|
NA
|
1.01
|
1.72
|
Starting Yield
|
2.2%
|
1.9%
|
3.0%
|
Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost)
|
4.0%
|
4.3%
|
9.1%
|
2022 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost)
|
3.1%
|
3.4%
|
7.2%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
SCHD has been growing its dividends at 15% annually over the last eight and ten years, turning a 3% starting yield into a 7.2% inflation-adjusted yield on cost and paying 72% more in inflation-adjusted dividends than the S&P or dividend aristocrats.
Many things are on sale in a bear market, but SCHD offers deep value blue-chip bargain hunters something special.
|
Year
|
PE
|
2011
|
13.23
|
2012
|
14.32
|
2013
|
16.29
|
2014
|
16.92
|
2015
|
17.26
|
2016
|
19.46
|
2017
|
19.14
|
2018
|
15.28
|
2019
|
14.28
|
2020
|
19.36
|
2021
|
14.72
|
2022
|
12.05
|
2023
|
11.68
|
2024
|
11.31
|
11-Year Average
|
16.39
|
11-Year Median
|
16.29
|
10-Year Average
|
16.48
|
10-Year Median
|
16.61
|
5-Year Average
|
15.14
|
5-Year Median
|
14.72
|
12-Month Forward
|
11.74
|
Historically Overvalued
|
-29.32%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
SCHD's historical market-determined fair value P/E is about 16.6x (similar to the S&P 500's 16.9). Today it trades at just 11.7x earnings.
SCHD is 29% historically undervalued, making it a potentially Ultra Value, Buffett-style "fat pitch" table-pounding buy given its safety, quality, and impeccable dividend growth record.
SCHD is an excellent choice for anyone looking for "one high-yield dividend stock to rule them all."
But of course, it's better not to own just one stock.
|
Stock
|
Yield
|
Growth
|
Total Return
|
Weighting
|
Weighted Yield
|
Weighted Growth
|
Weighted Return
|
QQQM
|
0.8%
|
11.5%
|
12.3%
|
16.67%
|
0.1%
|
1.9%
|
2.05%
|
SCHD
|
3.8%
|
8.5%
|
12.2%
|
16.67%
|
0.6%
|
1.4%
|
2.04%
|
EDV
|
4.2%
|
0%
|
4.2%
|
16.67%
|
0.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.71%
|
DBMF
|
9.5%
|
0.0%
|
9.5%
|
16.67%
|
1.6%
|
0.0%
|
1.58%
|
AMZN
|
0.0%
|
31.9%
|
31.9%
|
5.56%
|
0.0%
|
1.8%
|
1.77%
|
LOW
|
2.4%
|
20.1%
|
22.5%
|
5.56%
|
0.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.25%
|
MA
|
0.7%
|
22.9%
|
23.6%
|
5.56%
|
0.0%
|
1.3%
|
1.31%
|
BTI
|
6.6%
|
10.4%
|
17.0%
|
5.56%
|
0.4%
|
0.6%
|
0.94%
|
ENB
|
6.7%
|
4.6%
|
11.3%
|
5.56%
|
0.4%
|
0.3%
|
0.63%
|
MO
|
8.6%
|
4.7%
|
13.3%
|
5.56%
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|
0.74%
|
Total
|
4.3%
|
11.5%
|
15.8%
|
100.00%
|
4.4%
|
8.6%
|
13.0%
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Here is the performance of my Uncle's new and improved Zen Extraordinary Ultra Sleep Well At Night, or ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio, which consists of four core ETFs and 33% individual blue chips.
|
Metric
|
60/40
|
New ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio
|
X Better Than 60/40
|
Yield
|
2.3%
|
4.4%
|
1.89
|
Growth Consensus
|
5.1%
|
8.6%
|
1.69
|
LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|
7.4%
|
13.0% (historical returns since 2007 12.5% to 14% CAGR)
|
1.75
|
Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
5.2%
|
9.1%
|
1.75
|
Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|
2.9%
|
6.8%
|
2.33
|
Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|
24.6
|
10.5
|
2.33
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Almost 2x the yield of a 60/40, with superior long-term return potential to the market, Aristocrats, SCHD, and Nasdaq.
A safe withdrawal rate of almost 7%, more than double that of a 60/40.
Combining SCHD with other world-beater blue-chip assets, including individual companies, can deliver even better yield, returns, lower volatility, and life-changing income growth.
And this is why Dividend Kings and iREIT are fans of diversified and balanced blue-chip portfolios. Because they are the single best strategy to help you sleep well at night in every bear market and retire in safety and splendor.
Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, Asset Managers, and we added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup.
We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.
And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.
This article was written by
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.
Thomas has also been featured in Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 (based on page views) and has over 102,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley).Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha (2,800+ articles since 2010). To learn more about Brad visit HERE.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.
Comments (8)