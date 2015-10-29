By the time you are reading this, I assume you already know the bloodbath following Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Q3 earnings report (“ER”). Furthermore, I assume you’ve already had the time to look into its financials in detail like many other Seeking Alpha authors have. I won’t further add to the interpretation of its Q3 results. In a word, everything is going down except costs, as you can see from the following chart.
So here I will directly get to my point – judging by the market reaction following the Q3 results, my view is that the market has largely misunderstood the potential and also the timeline of its VR (virtual reality) initiatives. And the market will regret such a misunderstanding. In the remainder of this article, I will argue that:
While most people are probably still under the impression that AI and VR are sci-fi fantasies and we won’t be able to benefit from them in any foreseeable future, leading AI and VR experts are worried about the exact opposite. They are worried that the singularity point (the point that they begin to improve themselves) is approaching faster than we can be ready. Two examples are probably sufficient. And whether these examples are scary or impressive depends on your perspective.
META has been betting heavily on the AI and VR future in recent years. In its Q3 ER, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg asked investors again to be patient with the company’s big bets. Zuckerberg tried to rationalize the ballooning spending and negligible revenues (see the chart below) while its profits kept falling short of Wall Street analysts' expectations. To wit, the operating loss from its Reality labs increased from about ~$2.1B in Q4 2020 to the current level of $3.6B last quarter, while the revenues are only $285M, pocket change for META.
The market clearly did not buy into his justification. However, my view is that the market should. Consider at least the following two aspects:
As aforementioned, these bets are only producing negligible revenues at this point. For example, its revenues from reality labs have been only in the hundreds of millions per quarter so far. But the potential is limitless and the timeline might be nearer than the market thinks. A few notable considerations:
The market certainly has good reasons to panic in the short term, where META is subject to a variety of risks. As reported in its Q3 ER, these risks include high inflation, geopolitical tensions, competition, currency headwinds, cost control, and so on. Other SA authors have already explored these issues in great detail since the ER, so I won't go over them again here.
Here I will just focus on the risks more specific to META’s bet on VR. Zuckerberg seems very determined to follow this path (which is a good thing in my mind). But the fact that he has super-voting power can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, he can make independent decisions (without the need to worry about being dethroned by the board or a hostile takeover for example). But on the other hand, the concentration of power can create its own risks.
To conclude, judging by the market reaction following the Q3 results, the market has largely misunderstood the potential and also the timeline of its VR bets in my mind. I feel the market has completely dismissed what Zuckerberg said without really understanding what he said. The market seemed to only have heard the negatives (the payoff is unclear and will take a long time) and completely missed the “But part.” And to iterate, the following Buts are equally important:
