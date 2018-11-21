WSB's Weekend Bite: "The Dollar Index In My Eyes Is A Mirage" With Andrew Hecht (Podcast)

In this episode, we’re joined by Andrew Hecht, Founder of the Hecht Commodity Report. Andrew is a veteran contributor at Seeking Alpha covering commodities and we’re discussing with him his views on levels of gold, copper vs. oil, and more. Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch and the new Twitter poll for the week.

