AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency market saw the mainnet launch of yet another Layer 1 blockchain. This new one is called Aptos (APT-USD). While Aptos is entering an already crowded smart contract space during a broad crypto downturn, the native coin of the chain has been on a bit of a ride over the last week, having reached $13 before falling back down to $6. The coin has since oscillated between $8 and $9 over the last few days:

TradingView

Despite just a week since launch, with $1.1 billion in implied value, APT is already a top 50 ranked coin by market capitalization. In this article, we'll take a look at the team behind the project, the tokenomics, the early network activity, and the general response from the crypto community.

Development team & early investors

The development team behind the Aptos blockchain is Aptos Labs. The co-founders of Aptos Labs are Mohammad Shaikh and Avery Ching. Shaikh is the CEO of Aptos Labs and previously worked on the now defunct Diem project from Meta Platforms (META). Ching was the tech lead for Diem and there is reportedly quite a bit of development carryover from the Libra/Diem stablecoin project to Aptos Labs. Like most of the other layer 1 smart contract chains that have come to market after Ethereum (ETH-USD), the goal of Aptos is to solve scalability while also emphasizing safety and reliability. When describing the development team, Shaikh said the following back in February:

We are the original creators, researchers, designers, and builders of Diem, the blockchain that was first built to serve this purpose. While the world never got to see what we built, our work is far from over.

So for all intents and purposes, Aptos is what Diem was to become from a technological standpoint. According to Crunchbase, Aptos Labs had $350 million in pre-launch funding from roughly two dozen early investors. Those investors include many of the usual crypto investment groups; a16z, Coinbase Ventures (COIN), Jump Crypto, and FTX Ventures (FTT-USD).

Tokenomics

Like most other Layer 1 chains, the Aptos network uses the native token for transaction fees, in this case APT is the utility token. From a supply standpoint, there were 1 billion APT coins at launch, with just 130 million already in circulation.

Total Token Supply: 1 billion

Circulating Supply: 130 million (13%)

Token Price: $8.76

Market capitalization: $1.1 billion

Fully diluted cap: $9.1 billion

Market Cap Rank: 44

While there is quite a bit of APT locked up at the moment, the total supply will continue to inflate annually through the staking reward mechanism of the chain's PoS validation process. On the surface, the token distribution looks to allocate more than 51% of the token supply to the community:

Category % of Initial Token Distribution Initial Tokens Community 51.02% 510,217,359.77 Core Contributors 19.00% 190,000,000.00 Foundation 16.50% 165,000,000.00 Investors 13.48% 134,782,640.23 Click to enlarge

Source: Aptos

However, in reading the details of the tokenomics from Aptos, it appears that all of those community allocated tokens are actually under the control of the Aptos Foundation and the Aptos team and will be paid out to community members via grants upon key milestone achievements:

This pool of tokens is designated for ecosystem-related items, such as grants, incentives, and other community growth initiatives. Some of these tokens have already been allocated to projects building on the Aptos protocol and will be granted upon the completion of certain milestones. A majority of these tokens (410,217,359.767) are held by the Aptos Foundation, and a smaller portion (100,000,000) are held by Aptos Labs.

Investors and core contributors who received pre-launch allocations are under 4 year lockup periods. The release schedule of the tokens will intensify in late 2023 and the team is projecting a total supply of over 1.5 billion APT by 2032:

Aptos

The release schedule sees all pre-launch coins come out of lockup after 10 years.

Network activity

From a network usage standpoint, it's probably too early to gauge how much sustained demand for the network there will be. AptoScan shows 1.8 million unique addresses and a highly volatile address growth trend:

TX/User Metrics (AptoScan)

Likewise, the DeFi footprint on the network shows a large move in percentage terms over the last few days, with total value locked (or TVL) nearly doubling from $15.5 million yesterday to just under $30 million today:

APT TVL (DeFi Llama)

While the growth metrics are impressive by percentage, the token itself is still wildly overvalued based on market cap to TVL compared to peers with similar TVL levels:

TVL Rank Chain Protocols TVL Mcap/TVL 39 Tezos 13 $42.99m 30.43 40 NEO 4 $42.25m 14.27 41 Astar 32 $37.17m 3.62 42 Telos 14 $35.58m 1.28 43 IoTeX 19 $33.36m 8.03 44 Aptos 11 $29.93m 39.56 45 Ontology 3 $27.39m 7.1 46 Icon 5 $26.59m 7.69 47 OKExChain 34 $25.79m 10.94 48 Oasis 19 $23.25m 13.49 Click to enlarge

Source: DeFi Llama

When valuing a chain in the context of its DeFi footprint, the larger the MC/TVL ratio the more overvalued the chain's token probably is. In the case of Aptos, that MC/TVL ratio is nearly 40. This is significantly higher than the 13.6 average from the table above. Like a tech stock, it's possible Aptos can grow its way out of that, but I'm not sure that's a great bet to make at this point.

Key Risk: Market Sentiment

With such a large footprint of early investors and a massive amount of the token supply seemingly under control of the Aptos team, there has been no shortage of criticism from the broader crypto community. Much of that criticism stems from the lack of transparency about the supply metrics before exchanges launched APT for retail investment. Cobie, a notable cryptocurrency commenter, said this earlier this month:

It's not great that FTX/Binance etc are all listing Aptos without any tokenomics transparency at all. Surely it should be a prerequisite to listing something that users can have the basic information on what they're buying

There were also complaints about the lack of open communication in the projects Discord server. According to Shaikh, the genesis block of the mainnet occurred on October 12th with 102 validators securing the blockchain. Two weeks later, there are still 102 validators. This doesn't mean there won't be more interest for validating the Aptos network down the line, but so far there doesn't seem to have been any validator defections from other chains.

Summary

Given the poor reception from the broader crypto community since launch, I'd be very cautious about this one for the time being. Trade APT if you must, but I don't think this is a great long term investment at the moment. That could certainly change if the network can grow into its valuation. But given the proliferation of much larger layer 1 blockchains that already have established communities, I don't think this is one to jump into today. First impressions are important and Aptos' first impression with the crypto community wasn't a good one in my opinion.