Have you stopped or slowed down in your visits to your local Starbucks? There will always be those who say they have cut back on their habit. Personally, even I find that there are ebbs and flows in my frequency of visits. But, inevitably, I keep going back. Why is this? Well, I’m certainly not a food critic or restaurant expert, but it still represents a decent value for what I want. Many others seem to be of the same mind as each time I go, nearly regardless of the time of day, there the staff is, pumping out the beverages for the masses.

As well, if you have read the earnings reports and informed yourself about what the company plans to do over the next five years, you may even feel a bit of excitement to see these new strategies rolled out. Others may be skeptical that they will deliver on their promises as told. I find it enjoyable to read about what they have planned and will enjoy seeing these new features in the cafes.

Anecdotal evidence is interesting and can lead to an investing thesis. But it’s fundamentals and technicals that we delve into to help us make our decisions. So, let’s see how those stack and where this may lead us.

The Fundamental Picture And Valuation

We recently queried Lyn Alden, our lead fundamental analyst at StockWaves regarding her view of the company.

“Starbucks is currently trading mildly below its historical average valuation, but still rich overall.”

“The stock became overvalued in the past few years, but after a multi-year period of volatile earnings and choppy sideways stock price, it may have finally worked a lot of that out.

The company initiated a dividend in 2010 and has increased it each year since then, and with higher payout ratios. Previously the stock offered a pretty low yield, but in recent years it is reasonable, and higher than the S&P 500 average.”

“Starbucks is becoming pretty interesting at this level, as a growth-at-a-reasonable-price ‘GARP’ play. Since it is not a conviction play of mine, I would wait for a clear technical signal to go long.”

The Technical View

What would be a clear technical signal? First, let’s look at how we are viewing the entire structure of price since the 2008 major low was struck. For those who follow our articles you will know that we use Elliott Wave theory as our primary analysis tool.

The market is fractal in nature. As such there's self-similarity at all degrees of the structure of price. Simply put, this means that a larger 5 waves structure will also be composed of smaller five wave structures. If you note where we are in the larger structure, you will see that our next major price target overhead can be has high as $163. What would we need to see to project that scenario with high confidence?

The rally thus far off the low struck in May of this year appears to be just 3 waves yet. Near term support is in the $81 - $84 level. If this has in mind a 5 wave rally up from the May low, then the target overhead would be $99 in what would be wave 1 of a larger intermediate degree wave 5 of an even larger Primary wave 3 (please see the 3 day chart).

What this means is that we see SBUX as beginning the fifth wave of a larger third wave with as high as $163 eventually possible.

Where Might This Scenario Be Wrong?

Should price break below the $81 level it would suggest that either this is only a corrective bounce and there are new lows to be seen near term or that the bounce is a diagonal structure to the upside.

It's also plausible that this intermediate degree 4th wave is not yet complete. As such, it may take more time and go deeper in price, to as low as the $65 region.

So, in the bullish scenario near term, we're looking for SBUX to make a new high above $93.50 and strike as high as the $99 area for wave 1 to complete as illustrated here. Thereafter, a pullback in wave 2 would set up a favorable risk vs reward for a long trade in a larger third wave rally.

Why Elliott Wave?

We have a plethora of useful information and enlightening articles in the education section of our website elliottwavetrader.net. From one of the introductory articles, we find this bit of history regarding Ralph Nelson Elliott and the beginnings of the Elliott Wave theory.

“Elliott theorized that public sentiment and mass psychology move in 5 waves within a primary trend, and 3 waves within a counter-trend. Once a 5 wave move in public sentiment has completed, then it is time for the subconscious sentiment of the public to shift in the opposite direction, which is simply the natural cycle within the human psyche, and not the operative effect of some form of ‘news’.

And, in 1940, Elliott publicly tied the movements of human behavior to the natural law represented through Fibonacci mathematics. Therefore, these primary trend and counter-trend movements in the market generally adhere to standard Fibonacci extensions and retracements.

A move in the direction of the trend is considered a ‘motive' move (or, as I often refer to it as an ‘impulsive move’), and will constitute 5 waves in the primary trend direction. A counter-trend move is considered a ‘corrective’ move, and constitutes 3 waves, which are counter to the primary trend direction.

Within the impulsive 5-wave move, waves 1, 3 and 5 move in the direction of the primary trend, and waves 2 and 4 will be counter-trends in the opposite direction.”

How Does This Help You?

There's not other analysis methodology that we know of today that shows proper context of where a major company or index finds itself at any one moment in time.

I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that we provide our perspective by ranking probabilistic market movements based upon the structure of the market price action. And if we maintain a certain primary perspective as to how the market will move next, and the market breaks that pattern, it clearly tells us that we were wrong in our initial assessment. But here's the most important part of the analysis: We also provide you with an alternative perspective at the same time we provide you with our primary expectation, and let you know when to adopt that alternative perspective before it happens.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.