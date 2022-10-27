DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
Tim Cook is an unlikely hero. Seems like a nice guy, right? The sweater and all. But beneath the friendly-uncle routine lies a cold heart of ice. Guy runs an oligopolistic consumer business that everyone loves. Lawsuits about excess App Store fees? Noise. Atrocious rate of genuine innovation in their lead product? Pshaw. Nobody cares. I can get my iPhone 27 in ... a funky kinda blue color? Where do I sign? 72 month contract you say? No problem!
Apple the company is a machine, and Cook's ability to run the thing without presenting as the modern equivalent of the mill owner in the heart(less)lands, is to his endless credit. The stock is holding up the S&P and the Nasdaq on its shoulders and it just printed a great set of earnings that can drive the indices higher in the coming weeks and months.
We previewed the earnings here, if you missed it.
Following the earnings print today, here are the numbers, valuation, and our latest stock chart with price targets and proposed stop-loss levels.
Allow us to walk you through the numbers as we see them.
If the above sounds easy? It isn't. Check most every other Big Tech company to see how not to do this.
Now, despite the strong growth and margin profile, valuation remains acceptable from a buyer's perspective.
We believe that's a perfectly sensible buy on fundamentals. The technicals support the fundamental analysis in our view. The chart looks to be putting in an early 1-up, 2-down move within an overall 5th wave higher to complete the cycle that began in the 2018 lows.
Here's our latest chart. You can open a full page version, here.
In short?
Fundamentals very strong; valuation acceptable to buyers; technical perspective on the stock, bullish.
As a result we continue to rate Apple Corporation stock at Accumulate, with a minimum bull target of $185, a bullish bull target of $215, and a proposed stop-loss zone in the $130 zip code, just below the recent pivot low.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 27 October 2022.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ, UPRO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.
Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in TQQQ and UPRO
