The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas services company Expro Group (XPRO). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/5, the stock gained 26.42%.

XPRO Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals

25.90+ Weighted Alpha

8.47% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

18 new highs and up 19.93% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.98%

Technical support level at 18.15

Recently traded at $18.83 with 50-day moving average of $14.31

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $2.01 billion

Revenue expected to grow 54.10% this year and another 11.10% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 275.00% this year, an additional 102.40% next year but decrease at an annual rate of 67.90% for the next 5 years projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 buy and 3 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $14.00 to $20.00 with an average of $17.00

2,880 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Equipment and Services

Ranked Overall

1576 out of 4723

Ranked in Sector

151 out of 247

Ranked in Industry

27 out of 46

