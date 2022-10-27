Expro Group - More New High

Oct. 27, 2022 8:30 PM ETXPRO
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.07K Followers

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 18 new highs and up 57.28% in the last month.
  • Analyst's price targets from 14.00 to 20.00.

Man industrial engineer using Laptop computer checking and analysis data of power plant station project on blue background.

ipopba

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas services company Expro Group (XPRO). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/5, the stock gained 26.42%.

XPRO Expro

XPRO Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals
  • 25.90+ Weighted Alpha
  • 8.47% loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 19.93% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 77.98%
  • Technical support level at 18.15
  • Recently traded at $18.83 with 50-day moving average of $14.31

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.01 billion
  • Revenue expected to grow 54.10% this year and another 11.10% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 275.00% this year, an additional 102.40% next year but decrease at an annual rate of 67.90% for the next 5 years projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 buy and 3 hold opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $14.00 to $20.00 with an average of $17.00
  • 2,880 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Hold 3.40
Quant Hold 3.24

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- - -
Growth C+ - -
Profitability D - -
Momentum A - -
Revisions C- - -

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Equipment and Services

Ranked Overall

1576 out of 4723

Ranked in Sector

151 out of 247

Ranked in Industry

27 out of 46

Quant ratings beat the market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.07K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XPRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.