The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Third Point recently acquired a significant position in Colgate-Palmolive. The investment fits several important criteria in the current investment environment.
Colgate has a strong portfolio of brands and operates across four categories that should perform well across most economic conditions: oral care, home care, personal care, and pet nutrition. Although Colgate has delivered organic sales growth of 5-6% over the past few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, and the stock has become a perennial underperformer. Foreign exchange headwinds have pressured reported results. Business reinvestment, supply chain disruption, and inflationary pressures have weighed heavily on margins; those headwinds are now reversing.
Stepped up investments in demand generation, product innovation, and digital capabilities are starting to pay off. Global supply chain bottlenecks are easing and product availability on the shelf is improving. And, most importantly, raw material, transportation, and wage pressures are stabilizing, and even reversing in some areas, at the same time additional pricing takes effect. Taken together, the stage is set for Colgate to deliver several years of outsized earnings growth, as sales continue to increase, foreign exchange movements are annualized, and margins finally recover.
The star of Colgate’s portfolio over the past few years has unquestionably been the Hill’s Pet Nutrition business. Hill’s is a premium pet food brand that distributes primarily through specialty and veterinarian channels. Its best-known brands are Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. Hill’s has been growing sales organically at 11-12% over the last several years, generates mid/high 20’s operating margins, and is on track to contribute about 20% of Colgate’s sales and profits in 2022.
What is even more impressive is that the business has achieved this level of performance despite experiencing supply constraints. To support future growth, the company recently acquired three pet food manufacturing plants from a third party. This strategic move allows the company to bring on additional capacity faster than rivals, take share and thus accelerate growth.
The pet category is one of the most exciting pockets in consumer, and Hill’s is a phenomenal brand with a long runway for growth. We believe that as a stand-alone business, Hill’s could deliver even faster growth and better margins, and would command a premium multiple of 25-30x EPS for an aggregate valuation approaching $20 billion on CY23 numbers. Hill’s is a valuable consumer growth company and hidden gem inside of Colgate’s otherwise defensive product portfolio.
Colgate is an important piece of the consumer health sector, which is currently undergoing unprecedented change. GSK (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE) recently separated their consumer health division (now called Haleon, HLN) after rebuffing a GBP 50 billion offer for that business from Unilever (UL).
Interestingly, Haleon has a large presence in oral care, with brands like Sensodyne, Parodontax, and Polident. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also plans to separate its consumer health business, which includes marquee brands like Listerine, Tylenol, and Neutrogena. Such large transactions should cause further consolidation in the space, which could create some interesting opportunities for Colgate’s assets. Although the Board is fairly long-tenured and not known for making bold moves, we are confident that it will act in the best interests of shareholders if Colgate becomes part of the current M&A minuet in consumer health.
Colgate’s valuation provides a strong margin of safety coupled with significant upside. On our numbers, shares now trade for a low 20x multiple on CY23 EPS. Looking ahead, we see shares compounding at a mid to high teens rate over the next several years just from earnings growth and the nearly 3% dividend. Any strategic actions around Hill’s or the consumer health sector could add materially to our expected return.
|
Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) is a feeder fund listed on the London Stock Exchange that invests substantially all of its assets in Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (“Third Point Offshore”). Third Point Offshore is managed by Third Point LLC (“Third Point” or “Investment Manager”), an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York.
Unless otherwise stated, information relates to the Third Point Offshore Master Fund L.P. Exposures are categorized in a manner consistent with the Investment Manager's classifications for portfolio and risk management purposes in its sole discretion.
Performance results are presented net of management fees, brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains. While performance allocations are accrued monthly, they are deducted from investor balances only annually or upon withdrawal. From Fund inception through December 31, 2019, the Fund's historical performance has been calculated using the actual management fees and performance allocations paid by the Fund. The actual management fees and performance allocations paid by the Fund reflect a blended rate of management fees and performance allocations based on the weighted average of amounts invested in different share classes subject to different management fee and/or performance allocation terms. Such management fee rates have ranged over time from 1% to 2% per annum. The amount of performance allocations applicable to any one investor in the Fund will vary materially depending on numerous factors, including without limitation: the specific terms, the date of initial investment, the duration of investment, the date of withdrawal, and market conditions. As such, the net performance shown for the Fund from inception through December 31, 2019 is not an estimate of any specific investor’s actual performance. For the period beginning January 1, 2020, the Fund’s historical performance shows indicative performance for a new issues eligible investor in the highest management fee (2% per annum) and performance allocation (20%) class of the Fund, who has participated in all side pocket private investments (as applicable) from March 1, 2021 onward. The inception date for Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd is December 1, 1996.
While the performance of the Fund has been compared here with the performance of a well-known and widely recognized index, the index has not been selected to represent an appropriate benchmark for the Fund whose holdings, performance and volatility may differ significantly from the securities that comprise the index. Investors cannot invest directly in an index (although one can invest in an index fund designed to closely track such index).
All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued.
Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.
Specific companies or securities shown in this presentation are meant to demonstrate Third Point’s investment style and the types of industries and instruments in which we invest and are not selected based on past performance. The analyses and conclusions of Third Point contained in this presentation include certain statements, assumptions, estimates and projections that reflect various assumptions by Third Point concerning anticipated results that are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive, and other uncertainties and contingencies and have been included solely for illustrative purposes. No representations express or implied, are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such statements, assumptions, estimates or projections or with respect to any other materials herein. Third Point may buy, sell, cover or otherwise change the nature, form or amount of its investments, including any investments identified in this letter, without further notice and in Third Point’s sole discretion and for any reason. Third Point hereby disclaims any duty to update any information in this letter.
This letter may include performance and other position information relating to once activist positions that are no longer active but for which there remain residual holdings managed in a non-engaged manner. Such holdings may continue to be categorized as activist during such holding period for portfolio management, risk management and investor reporting purposes, among other things.
Information provided herein, or otherwise provided with respect to a potential investment in the Fund, may constitute non-public information regarding Third Point Investors Limited, a feeder fund listed on the London Stock Exchange, and accordingly dealing or trading in the shares of that fund on the basis of such information may violate securities laws in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: © 2020 Third Point LLC. All rights reserved.
Comments