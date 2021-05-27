The push and pull of inflation and interest rates, full employment and millions of jobs unfilled, unchecked demand and broken supply chains, exuberant investors, and shameless hucksters – all make for a wild ride as the Fed tries to pull on the reins of a frothy economy by taking away the punch bowl of free money. Inflation finally slows the endless desire to consume and the reality of the economic imbalances bites.
As we mentioned in our last quarterly letter, higher interest rates will eventually act as a brake to this economy on steroids that is mainly funded through extreme fiscal largesse and printed money by central banks. Since then:
Yet, inflation is still higher than interest rates… not an incentive to save for most people. Either inflation must come down or interest rates have to go up further. Or both. And probably both.
Now that they are taking the punch bowl away and the party is over, what happens next?
For whatever reason, the stock market seems to always precede economic reality:
|*As of September 30th, 2022
These are profitable companies (except for Poshmark). Imagine the ones that have been losing money for the last few years. In our previous quarterly letter, we call them “Zombie” companies. These companies managed to go public by way of Initial Public Offerings ((IPOs)), raising capital with the help of investment bankers and their sales teams. Their business models are, at best, dubious but they tie up a lot of human capital and they have money to pay their employees – shareholder’s money.
These names come to mind: Lightspeed (LSPD), Dialogue Health (CARE:CA), GoodFood (FOOD:CA), Beyond Meat (BYND), and Peloton (PTON) just to name a few.
Until some of these names improve their business models, restructure, or disappear, this bear market still has some time to run.
We also mention that before the bear market is over, we could witness some sort of credit event. Credit Suisse (CS) could be one of them. It is almost unthinkable that a Swiss giant in finance can manage to destroy itself through speculative and dumb decisions/acquisitions made by incompetent management throughout the 90s and the 2000s. Shareholders paid a hefty price, having witnessed a stock price of CHF 65 in 2007 diving toward today’s CHF 4. Then again, anything can happen in finance, especially when stupidity is compounded by overLeverage and ilLiquidity, the same L squared we mentioned in the last letter.
As we are on the topic of financial institutions, we believe that American and Canadian banks are very solid companies. Regulations have helped them strengthen their balance sheet since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009. If there is a weak spot in the financial system today, it would be in “Shadow Banking”, i.e., the unregulated financial institutions in the system. In a convoluted way, our banks partly finance these unregulated entities through corporate loans and bond investments. That would include all types of lenders from the “loan Sharks”, and “Buy Now Pay Later” to “crypto lending” etc.
As this bear market progresses, we can only think about what Buffett said in one of his letters: “it is only when the tide is out that we know who is swimming naked”.
Many of you have asked the question: Why not sell, stay on the sideline, and get back in when it is opportune?
Alas, we wish we were that good at timing the ins and outs… and able to avoid the friction of taxes, trading spreads and commissions, etc., especially the capital gain taxes accumulated over the good years…
We are convinced that compounding is the magic in accumulating wealth, especially compounding with other people’s money. Simplistically, every winning position in your portfolio has accumulated a liability that is called capital gain tax (and in the case of an RRSP, a deferred income tax). However, the government only collects when you sell it (or withdraw funds in the case of RRSP).
Otherwise, it is like a loan to you, interest-free and as long as you want (i.e., as long as you don’t sell your position, the loan works for you free of charge). Thus, the longer you keep a good investment, the more compounding benefits come to you through this interest-free loan from the government. This is the main reason why money compounds much faster inside an RRSP than outside. This is also the reason for having a TFSA.
We have a tough time seeing a way out if Putin stays in power… it will be a long, protracted and painful process…
Here are a few thought-provoking anecdotes:
We certainly do not have answers to these existential questions. What we can do at Claret is try our best to manage your savings prudently and responsibly and provide you with a reasonable return over time, by investing in companies with accurate business models that are well-run, have great prospects and generate positive cash flows for the foreseeable future.
Thank you for your confidence.
Alain D. Chung, CFA
