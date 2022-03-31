davidf/E+ via Getty Images

What Is Prestige Wealth?

Hong Kong, China-based Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) was founded to assist high net worth and ultra high net worth clients in Hong Kong and Mainland China with their wealth management and asset management needs.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Hongtao Shi, who has been with the firm since the inception of its predecessor in 2004 and was previously director in charge of securities analysis at Pacific United Inc.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Wealth management services

Asset management services

As of March 31, 2022, Prestige has booked fair market value investment of $705,867 as of March 31, 2022 from investors including Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

The firm seeks new client relationships with high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and families in China primarily through word of mouth referrals.

Prestige’s Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Boston Consulting Group and Lufax, China’s overall wealth management market was valued at about $6.1 trillion.

The offline wealth management segment accounted for 65.4%, or about $4 trillion, of China’s overall wealth management market.

Also, the asset and wealth management industries are expected to come under tighter regulatory scrutiny resulting in growth of independent online distribution.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Banks

Non-bank traditional financial institutions

Non-traditional financial entities

Prestige Wealth's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for Prestige Wealth has not yet been indicated by the company or its underwriter.

Prestige intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $6.00.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $50.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 23.81%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company and its subsidiaries are not currently party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

The Bottom Line

PWM is seeking U.S. public investment capital to fund its general corporate expansion initiatives.

The market opportunity for wealth and asset management in China is large and will likely grow in the coming years, although it is difficult to determine a potential rate of growth.

Like other firms with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The recent Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potential significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a very different approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Network 1 Financial Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 75.7% since their IPO. This is an upper-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook as a public company is its tiny size among major competitors and poor performance in recent periods.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of 25.7x, an extremely high multiple even if the company was growing revenue.

Given the firm’s dropping revenue, extremely high valuation expectations and regulatory risks being a Chinese company, my outlook on the IPO is on Hold, although day traders may be attracted to the low nominal price of the stock at IPO.