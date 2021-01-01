JasonDoiy

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has reported another set of weak results, especially in the data center segment that was barely profitable in the quarter. A turnaround of its business seems difficult over the next few quarters, its shares are not cheap enough, and a dividend cut is likely.

Background

As I've discussed in previous articles, Intel is not one of my favorite plays within the semiconductor industry, as the company continues to struggle due to weak fundamentals. While most of its weakness is priced into its shares, which means some upside potential can exist if its turnaround plan goes well over the next couple of years, its recent earnings were weak and there aren't any signs of a rapid turnaround.

Therefore, Intel's risk-reward proposition continues to be unattractive, while its current high-dividend yield may not be sustainable over the long term as the company is not generating enough cash to finance its shareholders distributions.

Intel Earnings Analysis - Q3 2022

Intel reported yesterday its financial figures related to Q3, reporting revenues in-line with expectations, while its EPS was way above street estimates as can be seen in the next graph.

Earnings surprise (Bloomberg)

The company's revenue amounted to $15.3 billion in the last quarter, down 20% YoY, being within its guidance. This weak performance continues to be justified by several factors, including macroeconomic uncertainties, weak PC demand, high inventories from customers, and competitive pressures. Intel expects the PC market to decline by mid-to-high teens, creating a strong headwind for revenue growth in the coming quarters.

By division, the Client Computing Group segment reported revenue of $8.1 billion in Q3, a decrease of 17% YoY, while its operating income dropped by more than half to $1.7 billion (operating margin of 20% vs. 37% in Q3 2021), due to lower PC sales and prices.

In Datacenter and AI Group, Intel's performance was even worse, considering that revenue dropped by 27% YoY to $4.2 billion, but its operating income plunged to practically zero. This segment was, supposedly, a growth area for Intel, but the lack of competitiveness was obvious during the past couple of quarters, as Intel continues to lose market share to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Intel lowered prices to protect some of its market share during the past quarter, but the result was becoming unprofitable in this segment, not boding well for its results over the next few quarters as competitors bring new products into the market.

Data Center (Intel)

While Intel's two largest segments reported weak operating trends, on the other hand, its smaller segments were the only bright spot of its quarterly earnings. Indeed, Intel's Network and Edge Group reported revenue of $2.3 billion, up by 14% YoY, AXG Group increased revenue by 8% YoY, and Mobileye revenue was up by 38% YoY. However, even though revenue was up, only Mobileye was able to achieve higher operating income, while the other units also reported a decline, or even higher losses, in operating income.

Intel's overall gross margin in Q3 was 45.9%, which represented a decrease of 12.9% percentage points compared to the same quarter of last year, and was 60 basis points lower than its guidance. As the company continues to invest in research & development and there is some cost pressure on general expenses, Intel's total costs increased to more than $6 billion, plus the company also reported $664 million of restructuring charges in the quarter. This led to an operating loss of $175 million in Q3, while in Q3 2021 it had an operating income of $5.2 billion.

Regarding its bottom-line, Intel booked a tax benefit of $1.2 billion, on lower than forecasted taxes, which led to a net income of $1.09 billion in Q3, despite its operating loss. This explains why its EPS was $0.59, still down by 59% YoY, but considerably above its previous outlook and market expectations.

Its operational cash flow was positive in the quarter, amounting to $1 billion, but Intel's capital expenditures were $7.3 billion, resulting in a negative adjusted free cash flow of $6.3 billion. Intel also paid $1.5 billion in dividends in Q3, an outflow that was financed by the company's cash balances rather than cash generated during the period, a warning sign for its dividend sustainability over the long term.

Regarding its guidance for the rest of the year, Intel downwardly revised its revenue expectation to $63-$64 billion in 2022, while previously expecting about $65 billion. Its gross margin is expected to drop to 43.1% based on GAAP, capex of about $25 billion, and adjusted free cash flow should be negative by $2-$4 billion.

Taking this weak backdrop into consideration, Intel announced further measures to cut costs and improve its efficiency. It expects to generate cost savings of about $3 billion in 2023, one third coming from cost of sales and two thirds from lower operating expenses, for which it has made a restructuring charge in the past quarter and also expects to report another in the coming quarter. This means that net cost savings should be around $1.8 billion, which will help it to report better profitability in the next year, but won't be enough to turn around its operating trends, as the company needs revenue to reverse recent decreases to improve profitability.

Valuation & Dividend

Intel's struggles aren't that easy to turn around and its recent earnings were again quite poor, justifying its current relatively low valuation. Indeed, Intel is trading at 13.2 its next twelve months earnings, which may seem cheap compared to other stocks in the semiconductor industry, but it's higher than its historical average over the past five years, as shown in the next graph.

Valuation (Bloomberg)

Therefore, I don't see Intel as being undervalued right now, as the company is reporting lower revenue, collapsing margins, and increased balance sheet leverage. This means that from a fundamental perspective, Intel's valuation could be even lower than its historical average, thus its shares don't seem to offer an attractive risk-reward proposition for now.

Moreover, as I've discussed in more detail in a previous article, while Intel's dividend yield may be a reason for investors to buy its shares, as it's currently yielding above 5%, I think that Intel may eventually cut its dividend over the next few months to preserve cash. This view was supported by its recent earnings announcement, considering that Intel's free cash flow was negative by $6.3 billion, thus its dividend distributions that amount to some $5.6 billion per year don't seem to be sustainable unless a rapid turnaround of its business occurs.

Conclusion

Intel has delivered very poor financial figures over the past few quarters, but in Q3 the collapse in Data Center margins is a big red flag. This was supposedly a growth area for the company and one of its few bright spots, but its lack of technological competitiveness puts Intel in a very tough position. A turn around doesn't seem possible in the coming quarters and a dividend cut is increasingly likely, thus Intel is clearly a stock to avoid.