David Ramos

In this analysis of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), we analyzed the company which had announced its exclusive partnership with Netflix (NFLX) following its acquisition of Xandr from AT&T (T). Firstly, we examined the acquisition of Xandr and its ad tech capabilities compared with its competitors, including Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and analyzed the potential benefits to Xandr by leveraging Microsoft's massive global reach, customer base and ecosystem of solutions to estimate its synergies. Moreover, we then analyzed Microsoft's updated Search and News Advertising segment as well as its other ad revenue streams and determined how Xandr could help Microsoft's digital ad growth. Finally, we estimate the ad revenue opportunity with the announcement of the introduction of Netflix's new ad-tier subscription in partnership with Microsoft based on the average ad revenue per user, and we forecasted the growth of Netflix's ad-tier subscriber growth to estimate the revenue opportunity for Microsoft.

Xandr Could Benefit from Microsoft Scale and Global Reach

In 2021, Microsoft acquired Xandr from AT&T, with revenues of over $2 bln (2019), at an estimated cost of $1 bln according to the LA Times. As explained by Microsoft, the company is focusing on expanding its digital ad business with this acquisition.

With Xandr's talent and technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping tomorrow's digital ad marketplace into one that respects consumer privacy preferences, understands publishers' relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals, - Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft.

Xandr

As seen in the chart above by Xandr, the company is a Demand Side Platform (DSP) that offers a...

technology that facilitates finding, bidding, and placing the ads at the right placement automatically.

Xandr is also an ad exchange that...

works as an intermediary in the real-time bidding process. Ad tech providers use ad exchanges to connect DSP to SSP.

The company competes with other DSP providers such as Google, which has the highest adoption rate of 45% (DV360), followed by The Trade Desk (TTD), Amazon Advertising (AMZN), Verizon Media (VZ), Adobe Advertising Cloud (ADBE) and MediaMath based on the Advertiser Perceptions DSP report.

Based on the chart, the average rate for DSPs and Ad exchanges are between 10% to 30%. In comparison, Google has an average take rate of 31% in 2019 according to Ad Exchanger. For Microsoft, we assumed its take rate to be 25% which is between 20% (total of 10% each for low-end of DSP and Ad exchange fee based on the chart above) and 30% (Below Google's average fee of 31%).

Furthermore, according to Microsoft, it will...

combine its own audience understanding, technology and global advertising customer base with Xandr's data-driven platform.

The company provided several examples below of the solutions which it complements each company.

Microsoft

Firstly, with the acquisition of Xandr, Microsoft would get an ad-buying platform called Xandr Invest made for advertisers and uses a "machine-learning optimization engine" and "simplified user interface" to offer "improved efficiency to defined marketing goals." In other words, Xandr provides Microsoft with a DSP solution to cater to advertising customers.

Moreover, Microsoft also acquires Xandr Monetize, which is an ad marketplace platform curated for digital publishers or a

feature-rich, intuitive deals platform coupled with marketplace innovation which empowers sellers to drive high-value transactions with buyers."

In terms of how Microsoft complements Xandr, the company's Microsoft Audience Network connects customers to millions of people using Microsoft's solutions such as "Microsoft Edge, Outlook.com, MSN, and select partners." Based on its website, Microsoft Audience Ads is available across 130 countries.

In addition, Microsoft also has PromoteIQ, which it acquired in 2019, an ad technology provider focused on retailers promoting products of their brand partners on their online stores with its data analytics platform and enabling Microsoft to compete against Amazon and Criteo.

Finally, Microsoft also had its Customer Experience Platform, which is a "customer engagement solution" that allows customers to get insights into consumer data. Also, according to Microsoft, the feature is integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Overall, we believe the deal complements both companies with the acquisition, as Xandr provides Microsoft with a DSP solution to serve advertisers through Xandr Invest and also provides Microsoft with Xandr Monetize to cater to digital publishers to enable them to sell ads. Moreover, we believe Microsoft adds value to the deal by leveraging its Microsoft products and solutions, as well as could expand the reach of its customers with its presence across 130 countries and providing data analytics platforms that are also integrated with Microsoft's solutions such as Microsoft Dynamics 365.

In the table below, we compared Xandr with Microsoft's scale and global reach based on the number of customers and the number of countries in which they have a presence.

Xandr Advertising Customers Countries Average Microsoft 21,776 130 Xandr 1,227 18 Difference 1674.7% 622.2% 1148.5% Click to enlarge

Source: HG Insights, Microsoft, Xamdr, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table above, Microsoft's number of ad customers (21,776) based on HG Insights is higher compared to Xandr (1,227) with a difference of 1674%. Moreover, Microsoft has a significantly greater presence of Xandr in 130 countries compared to only 18 for Xandr, which is a difference of 622.2%. Based on the average of its customer base and countries' difference %, we obtained an average of 1148.5% which we factored in our estimate of its revenue synergies as the limiting factor below. Thus, we believe this highlights the greater scale and global reach of Microsoft and could benefit Xandr by providing it with opportunities to leverage Microsoft's global reach.

Microsoft's shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr, - Mike Welch, Xandr's Executive Vice President And General Manager.

Customer Adoption Rate Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Oct-22 Xandr 0.40% 0.30% 0.40% 0.40% 0.40% 0.40% 0.40% 0.50% 0.60% Click to enlarge

Source: W3Techs

Furthermore, according to W3Techs, Xandr's customer adoption rate has increased since its acquisition in June 2022 and had been stagnant before its acquisition as seen in the table above between 0.3% to 0.4%. In October, the company's adoption rate had increased to 0.6%, representing a 50% increase since its acquisition in June 2022. Thus, we further believe that Xandr could benefit from the deal and leverage Microsoft's scale and reach.

In the table below, we forecasted Xandr's organic revenue growth through 2026 based on its historical revenue growth in 2019 of 7.2%. Based on our revenue forecast of $3.3 bln in 2026, which translates to organic revenue growth totaling $973 mln over the 5 years, we multiplied this with our obtained Microsoft-Xander expanded reach average of 1148.5% to estimate synergies of $12,154 mln which we prorated over the 5 years.

Xandr Revenue Projection ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Xandr (Pre-acquisition) 2,326 2,494 2,675 2,868 3,076 3,299 Growth % 7.2% 7.2% 7.2% 7.2% 7.2% 7.2% Xandr (With Synergies) 2,326 3,102 3,890 5,299 6,722 7,553 Growth % 7.2% 33.4% 25.4% 36.2% 26.9% 12.4% Synergies with Microsoft 608 1,215 2,431 3,646 4,254 Growth % 100.0% 100.0% 50.0% 16.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Xamdr, Khaveen Investments

As seen above, factoring in our prorated revenue synergies estimate, we see Xandr's revenue growing at a 5-year forward average of 26.8% compared to our organic growth rate assumption of 7.2%. Overall, we expect the acquisition to benefit Xandr to leverage Microsoft's massive global reach with its larger customer base and global presence than Xandr.

Acquisition Integration with Microsoft's Search Ads

Based on Microsoft's annual report, the company updated its advertising revenue under its renamed Search and News Advertising segment (previously Search Advertising). This segment includes the company's ad revenue from its Bing search engine, which is the second largest by market share at 8.8% in July 2022 based on StatCounter and had been gaining share in the past 10 years. Also, Xandr had previously partnered with Microsoft as part of its Microsoft Audience Network in 2020 which is incorporated in Bing.

Furthermore, the company's Search and News ad segment includes the company's Xandr revenues as well as MSN ad revenues. In addition, however, the segment does not account for its LinkedIn and Xbox ad revenues which are still recorded under the LinkedIn and Gaming segments respectively. However, before the acquisition, Microsoft had partnered with Verizon Media in 2021 as the "preferred global SSP" to manage its ads on MSN and Outlook globally. Thus, we expect Verizon to remain its main partner for MSN ads with limited integration benefits to Xandr but we believe the company could leverage its Xandr tech capabilities for its Bing search platform.

We forecasted the company's Search and Ad Revenue in the table below which is broken down into Search ad revenue, MSN ad revenue and Xandr revenue. We forecasted its Search ad revenue based on its Bing visits growth at a 3-year average of 7.5% and ad revenue per visit growth of 4.2%. Moreover, for its MSN ad revenue, we forecasted it based on our calculated 2022 growth rate of 4.1%.

Search & News Advertising Segment ($ bln) 2020 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Bing Visits ('bln') ('a') 0.96 1.07 1.20 1.29 1.39 1.49 1.60 Growth % -0.6% 11.2% 12.0% 7.5% 7.5% 7.5% 7.5% Ad Revenue Per Visit ('b') 8.0 8.0 8.9 9.2 9.6 10.0 10.5 Growth % 2.1% -0.9% 11.4% 4.2% 4.2% 4.2% 4.2% Microsoft Search Ad Revenue ('c') 7.74 8.528 10.64 11.92 13.36 14.97 16.78 Growth % 1.5% 10.2% 24.8% 12.0% 12.0% 12.0% 12.0% Estimated MSN Ad Revenue 0.78 0.74 0.77 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 Growth % -5.7% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% Xandr Revenue Contribution 0.18 3.89 5.30 6.72 7.55 Xandr Synergies 0.61 1.22 2.43 3.65 Total Search and News Revenue 8.52 9.27 11.591 17.22 20.71 24.99 28.88 Growth % 8.7% 25.1% 48.6% 20.2% 20.7% 15.5% Click to enlarge

*c = a x b

Source: Microsoft, SimilarWeb, Backlinko, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, before the acquisition, Microsoft was considering expanding its in-game ads and was looking for ad tech companies to work with in April based on Business Insider. According to ADScholars, the company could integrate Xandr with its gaming business to expand its ad inventory for various Microsoft games.

According to Xandr, Xandr Invest:

drives efficiency, relevance, and engagement across digital video, connected TV, and data-driven linear supply."

whereas Xandr Monetize focuses on:

audience-based TV advertising with platform solutions for media owners."

Thus, we believe this highlights Xandr's focus on video ad format types and could potentially support its expansion in gaming ads.

All in all, Microsoft has several streams of ad revenues from Search with its Bing platform, MSN, LinkedIn and Gaming segments. We believe the acquisition of Xandr could be due to its established ad infrastructure with a comprehensive ad tech stack, i.e., Xandr Invest and Monetize. With that, we expect the acquisition could potentially support its Search ad business as it previously collaborated with it as part of the Microsoft Audience Network and forecasted its 5-year forward growth at 12% driven by Bing visit and ad revenue per visit growth. Though, Microsoft also partnered with Verizon (VZ), and we expect it to continue leveraging its platform with its partnership in 2021. Additionally, another opportunity for Microsoft with Xandr could be for its Gaming segment with gaming ads, as we believe Xandr's focus on video ad types could support Microsoft. With this, we forecasted its Search and News Ad segment revenue growth at a 5-year forward of 26.3%.

Netflix Partnership Supports Ad Revenue Opportunity

Netflix announced the partnership with Microsoft as its ad tech provider for the upcoming introduction of its ad-tier streaming service. The company chose Microsoft over other competitors such as Google which is the market leader. Though, one of the advantages of Microsoft could be that it does not compete against Netflix, unlike other competitors such as Google and Amazon. Additionally, we believe another possible reason could be a more competitive fee structure for Microsoft, which we assumed to be a total fee of 25% compared to 31% for Google.

Furthermore, we then analyzed the potential ad revenue from the announced introduction of Netflix's new ad-tier subscription. We obtained and compiled the streaming advertising revenue from AVOD competitors including Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Roku, Tubi and Pluto TV as well as the number of users to derive the average ad revenue per user for each company.

Steaming Platform Advertising Revenue ($ mln) Users ('mln') Ad Revenue Per Users Hulu (DIS) 2,100 27.8 75.5 Paramount+ (PARA) 2,145 32.8 65.40 Peacock 500 15.5 32.26 The Roku Channel (ROKU) 2,285 60.1 38.02 Tubi 380 51 7.45 Pluto TV 786.7 64 12.29 Average 1,366 41.9 38.5 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, Hulu has the highest average ad revenue per user in 2021 at $75.5 followed by Paramount+ and Roku. Although Roku had the highest streaming ad revenue of $2.285 bln, it had the highest number of users at 60.1 mln. The lowest average ad revenue per user is Tubi and Pluto TV.

Furthermore, we then projected the subscriber growth of Netflix's new ad-tier offering in the table below. We assumed that the new service would cannibalize its existing SVOD offering based on the survey by Statista with a worldwide average of 48.3% indicating that they prefer ad-tier low-cost streaming services rather than more expensive services without ads. We multiplied this figure with Netflix's 2022 current subscriber base to estimate 106.5 subscribers to switch to its ad tier in 5 year period assumption as the company's initial launch is only in 12 countries first. Furthermore, we projected the growth going forward for its AVOD and SVOD offering based on the penetration rate growth of 35% in 2022 for AVOD and 2.47% for SVOD multiplied by the forecasted population growth by the UN at 0.9%.

Penetration Rate 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F AVOD ('a') 20% 27% 36.5% 49.2% 66.4% 89.7% Growth % 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% SVOD 81% 83% 85.0% 87.1% 89.3% 91.5% Growth % 2.5% 2.47% 2.47% 2.47% 2.47% Population Growth ('b') 0.90% 0.90% 0.90% 0.90% 0.90% AVOD Growth % ('c') 36.2% 36.2% 36.2% 36.2% SVOD Growth % 3.4% 3.4% 3.4% 3.4% Netflix Subscribers ('mln') 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Ad-Tier 21.3 50.3 89.8 143.7 217.0 Growth % 136.2% 78.5% 59.9% 51.0% Premium Tier 199.4 184.1 168.3 152.0 135.1 Growth % -7.7% -8.6% -9.7% -11.1% Total Subscribers 221.84 220.7 234.4 258.2 295.7 352.2 Growth % 6.2% 10.1% 14.5% 19.1% Click to enlarge

*c = [(1+a) x (1+b)] -1

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Based on the table, we forecasted Netflix's AVOD subscribers to increase by 21.3 mln per year (cannibalization) and grow by 36.2% per year with the increase in AVOD penetration to reach a total subscriber base of 217 mln by 2026. For its SVOD subscribers, we estimate a 21.3 mln loss of subscribers due to cannibalization but its existing subscribers growing by 3.4% with the growth in SVOD penetration. According to WSJ, Netflix expects to have 40 mln ad-tier subscribers by Q3 2023, which is slightly lower compared to our forecast of 50.3 mln for the full year. Also, Omdia projected Netflix to reach 60% of ad-tier subscribers of total subscribers by 2027, compared to our forecast which shows it reaching 62% by 2026.

In the table below, we then forecasted the total ad revenue opportunity for Netflix based on the average ad revenue per subscriber as derived in our previous point above. We then estimated the benefit to Microsoft based on our take rate assumption as discussed in the first point of 25% to forecast a revenue opportunity of $205 mln in 2022 and reaching $2 bln by 2026.

Microsoft Netflix Partnership Ad Revenue ($ mln) 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Netflix Ad-Tier Subscribers ('mln') 21.3 50.3 89.8 143.7 217.0 Average Ad Revenue Per Subscriber ($) 38.5 38.5 38.5 38.5 38.5 Total Netflix Ad-Tier Revenue 820 1,937 3,458 5,531 8,354 Microsoft Partnership Revenue Opportunity (25% Take Rate 25%) 205 484 865 1,383 2,088 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we believe the upcoming launch of the Netflix ad-tier streaming service could benefit Microsoft as the exclusive partner with the rise of AVOD in which we expect Netflix's new tier to cannibalize its more expensive ad-free tier. Based on our estimates of its users and ad revenue per user, we calculated a total ad revenue opportunity of $2 bln for Microsoft by 2026 assuming a take rate of 25% on average.

Risk: Competition with Larger Competitors

One of the risks of the company we believe is its competition with larger competitors such as Google which has the highest adoption rate among competitors as well as the highest reach with the highest number of websites. Thus, we believe Microsoft's competitive edge for the potential reasons for its partnership with Netflix could be its competitive fees below Google's (31% average). We believe this could result in competitive pressures for the company on its fees and could limit its ability to increase its fees to generate more revenues. Moreover, one of the reasons we believe could be due to Microsoft not competing with Netflix. Therefore, if Microsoft decides to expand into streaming, we believe it could lose its partnership with Netflix.

Valuation

We updated our revenue forecast for the company with its FY2022 results. For server products revenue, we updated it with our forecast for Azure at 49.56% but tapered down by 3% per year as a conservative estimate from our previous analysis of Amazon and other server revenue. Moreover, for the Windows segment, we based it on the PC market forecast in 2022 which is a decline of 12.8% by the IDC and the PC market CAGR of 1.4% beyond that. Furthermore, we updated our forecast for Dynamics growth on the cloud ERP market forecast of 12.1% tapered down by 2% per year. Additionally, we had also added our estimated revenue and synergies from its planned acquisition of Activation Blizzard which we covered previously.

Based on our analysis, we factored in our estimates of its new Search and News advertising segment which includes Search, MSN ad revenue and Xandr revenues and our estimated synergies through 2026. We also included our estimates of the partnership with Netflix as discussed above. In total, we expect its 5-year forward revenue growth of 21.8% which is slightly higher than our previous analysis with a 21.5% average forward growth.

Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Server Products 67,321 90,661 123,847 169,696 231,286 Server Products Growth % 28.0% 34.7% 36.6% 37.0% 36.3% Office Products 44,862 50,103 55,939 62,455 69,731 Office Products Growth % 12.5% 11.7% 11.6% 11.6% 11.6% LinkedIn 13,816 16,981 20,532 24,415 28,544 LinkedIn Growth % 34.3% 22.9% 20.9% 18.9% 16.9% Windows Revenues 24,761 21,592 21,885 22,183 22,485 Windows Revenues Growth % 10.1% -12.8% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% Estimated Dynamics 4,686 5,253 5,784 6,252 6,633 Dynamics Growth % 23.1% 12.1% 10.1% 8.1% 6.1% Other Segments 31,233 33,897 36,860 40,160 43,837 Other Segments Growth % 4.8% 8.5% 8.7% 9.0% 9.2% Activision Acquisition & Synergies 10,358 11,578 12,561 14,465 Search and News Advertising 11,591 17,224 20,710 24,993 28,878 Growth % 25.1% 48.6% 20.2% 20.7% 15.5% Netflix Partnership Ad Revenue 484 865 1,383 2,088 Total Microsoft Revenue 198,270 246,553 298,000 364,097 447,947 Growth % 17.9% 24.4% 20.9% 22.2% 23.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Microsoft, Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 9.5% (company's WACC), our discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation shows an upside of 123% for Microsoft shares based on an EV/EBITDA average of 17.73x (company's 6-year average EV/EBITDA).

Khaveen Investments

Verdict

To conclude, we believe the Xandr acquisition complements both companies. For Xandr, we believe the deal could enable it to leverage Microsoft's massive global reach in 130 countries serving thousands of customers and integration with Microsoft's solutions such as Dynamics 365. Factoring in our prorated revenue synergies estimate, we see Xandr's revenue growing at a 5-year forward average of 26.8% compared to our organic growth rate assumption of 7.2%.

Moreover, we view the deal to be positive for Microsoft, as it acquires Xandr's established SSP and ad exchange tech stack including Xandr Invest and Monetize to expand its digital ad business. Following the update to Microsoft's Search and News Advertising segment, we expect the deal to support the growth of its Search ad segment, as it had previously partnered with Microsoft Audience Network and we estimate its Search ad revenue to grow at a 12% average growth rate. Also, we believe the deal could support Microsoft's digital ad expansion for its Gaming segment in the future.

Finally, we expect the partnership with Netflix with the upcoming launch of its ad-tier streaming service could benefit Microsoft as the exclusive partner with the rise of AVOD in which we expect Netflix's new tier to cannibalize its more expensive ad-free tier. Based on our estimates of its users and ad revenue per user, we calculated a total ad revenue opportunity of $2 bln for Microsoft by 2026 assuming a take rate of 25% on average.

All in all, we updated our revenue projections factoring and projected Microsoft's 5-year average revenue growth higher at 21.8% (including the Activision acquisition) compared to 21.5% previously, but obtained a slightly lower price target of $516.38 compared to $550.55 previously with a higher discount rate of 9.5% from 8.2%. Thus, we maintain our Strong Buy rating for Microsoft.