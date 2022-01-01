A_Columbo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, we extensively covered Eni's (NYSE:E) latest development. Ahead of the Q3 results, we published Mare Evidence Lab's expectation, providing a buy rating after many quarters of 'wait & see'. Our buy case recap was based on: 1) a Sum-of-the-Part valuation with the Plentitude IPO as a positive catalyst scheduled for next year, 2) still related to point 1, Eni's discount compared to the EU oil majors, 3) an imbalance between oil supply & demand with years of under-investments at CAPEX level, and 4) Eni's strong franchise in Exploration supported by the company's business model after an oil & gas discovery. Today, Eni released its three-month accounts, providing a solid set of numbers. Thus, we are not surprised to see the stock price up by almost 3%.

Q3 Results

In our Q3 expectation, our team was "forecasting an adj. operating profit at almost $4.9 billion versus the $2.49 billion recorded in the same period last year". Cross-checking consensus, Eni managed to outperform our expectations and Wall Street numbers. The company's EBIT reached €5.77 billion and was up by 132% on a yearly basis (and in line with Q2, despite the decline in oil price). This was mainly driven by a set of record results in the R&M division as well as in the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio. A good outcome was achieved in Exploration & Production; however, we should note on a quarterly basis, it was down by 12%. This was due to asset deconsolidation transferred to Azule JV Energy with BP (BP) and to lower volume production. In detail, barrels per day fell by 3% for lower contribution in Kazakhstan, Nigeria, and Norway fields.

Going down to the P&L, in Q3, the adj. net profit reached €3.73 billion, over 500 million more than our expectations. The outcome was supported by a core operating profit and also better results from Eni's equity investments. The adjusted tax rate, excluding the extra profit tax to support Italian SMEs and B2C, was lower thanks to a better GEO mix of taxable profits, particularly in the Exploration & Production division. Here at the Lab, we were pretty accurate in forecasting CAPEX, dividend, buyback, and Italian extra profit tax. Share repurchases were slightly ahead of our estimates (€1.5 billion versus €1.63 billion achieved by Eni).

Eni P&L snap

Conclusion and Valuation

We should report the CEO's words: "Eni plans to replace at least 50% of Russian gas flows this winter, leveraging on our broad and diversified reserve base" which goes in line with our previous publication called: ensuring gas diversification. CAPEX guidance was maintained and a few key inputs were increased, positively impacting Eni's future accounts (figure below). As we used to say: "Eni is undervalued, compared to its closest EU peers. This is not new, it has always been". Last time, we decided to increase our rating - we couldn't justify a P/E of 3x versus the sector average of 7x. Considering a country risk discount, we now value Eni with a target price of €16 per share.