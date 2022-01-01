Eni: Strong Quarter And Record Results

Oct. 28, 2022 1:26 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • In 9 months, Eni's profit jumped more than five times to €13.26 billion.
  • The Plentitude IPO and Exploration & Productions are key catalysts that support our valuation.
  • We think it's impossible to justify only a 3x P/E ratio. The buy rating is confirmed.

Eni is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome.

A_Columbo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, we extensively covered Eni's (NYSE:E) latest development. Ahead of the Q3 results, we published Mare Evidence Lab's expectation, providing a buy rating after many quarters of 'wait & see'. Our buy case recap was based on: 1) a Sum-of-the-Part valuation with the Plentitude IPO as a positive catalyst scheduled for next year, 2) still related to point 1, Eni's discount compared to the EU oil majors, 3) an imbalance between oil supply & demand with years of under-investments at CAPEX level, and 4) Eni's strong franchise in Exploration supported by the company's business model after an oil & gas discovery. Today, Eni released its three-month accounts, providing a solid set of numbers. Thus, we are not surprised to see the stock price up by almost 3%.

Q3 Results

In our Q3 expectation, our team was "forecasting an adj. operating profit at almost $4.9 billion versus the $2.49 billion recorded in the same period last year". Cross-checking consensus, Eni managed to outperform our expectations and Wall Street numbers. The company's EBIT reached €5.77 billion and was up by 132% on a yearly basis (and in line with Q2, despite the decline in oil price). This was mainly driven by a set of record results in the R&M division as well as in the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio. A good outcome was achieved in Exploration & Production; however, we should note on a quarterly basis, it was down by 12%. This was due to asset deconsolidation transferred to Azule JV Energy with BP (BP) and to lower volume production. In detail, barrels per day fell by 3% for lower contribution in Kazakhstan, Nigeria, and Norway fields.

Going down to the P&L, in Q3, the adj. net profit reached €3.73 billion, over 500 million more than our expectations. The outcome was supported by a core operating profit and also better results from Eni's equity investments. The adjusted tax rate, excluding the extra profit tax to support Italian SMEs and B2C, was lower thanks to a better GEO mix of taxable profits, particularly in the Exploration & Production division. Here at the Lab, we were pretty accurate in forecasting CAPEX, dividend, buyback, and Italian extra profit tax. Share repurchases were slightly ahead of our estimates (€1.5 billion versus €1.63 billion achieved by Eni).

Eni P&L snap

Eni P&L snap

Conclusion and Valuation

We should report the CEO's words: "Eni plans to replace at least 50% of Russian gas flows this winter, leveraging on our broad and diversified reserve base" which goes in line with our previous publication called: ensuring gas diversification. CAPEX guidance was maintained and a few key inputs were increased, positively impacting Eni's future accounts (figure below). As we used to say: "Eni is undervalued, compared to its closest EU peers. This is not new, it has always been". Last time, we decided to increase our rating - we couldn't justify a P/E of 3x versus the sector average of 7x. Considering a country risk discount, we now value Eni with a target price of €16 per share.

Eni 2022 guidance

Eni 2022 guidance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.75K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.