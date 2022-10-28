Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adriano Duarte - Head, IR

Tony Labozzetta - President and CEO

Tom Lyons - Senior EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Billy Young - RBC

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Michael Perito - KBW

Adriano Duarte

Thank you, Alexis. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our third quarter earnings call. Today's presenters are President and CEO, Tony Labozzetta; and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Lyons.

Before beginning their review of our financial results, we ask that you please take note of our standard caution as to any forward-looking statements that may be made during the course of today's call. Our full disclaimer is contained in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on our website www.provident.bank.

Now, it's my pleasure to introduce Tony Labozzetta, who will offer his perspective on our third quarter results. Tony?

Tony Labozzetta

Thank you, Adriano and good morning, everyone. In the third quarter, Provident delivered a strong financial performance, once again producing record revenues, resulting in earnings of $0.58 per share.

Our performance was driven in large part by the strength and stability of our funding base growth in loans and an expanding net interest margin. The expanding net interest margin drove a 10.1% increase in net interest income over the trailing quarter. This resulted in an annualized return on average assets of 1.26% return on average tangible equity of 14.96%.

Our solid earnings performance continues to positively impact our capital, which remains strong and comfortably exceeds well capitalized levels. Our board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share.

We remain committed to furthering our goal of delivering a best-in-class customer experience, which creates advocates for life and will help build our business, all of our business lines.

Commercial lending continues to be our primary focus. And in the third quarter, we closed approximately $533 million of new loans. Our line of credit utilization percentage decreased 3% from the second quarter to 33%, which is trailing our historical average of about 40%. In addition, prepayment increased approximately 17% to $265 million as compared to the second quarter. Approximately two-thirds of the payoffs are due to the sale of the underlying collateral.

As a result of our production and the levels of pre payments, we grew our commercial loan portfolio, excluding PPP at an annualized rate of 3.9% for the quarter and 10% for the first nine months of 2022.

Pull-through in our commercial loan pipeline during the third quarter was as expected. We also replenished our gross pipeline, which remains strong at approximately $1.5 billion

Pull-through adjusted pipeline, including loans pending closing is approximately $963 million and our projected pipeline rate increased 112 basis points from the last quarter to 6.11%.

Through the first nine months of 2022, we had record commercial loan production and growth, despite the competitive market and rising interest rates. We are also encouraged by the activity that replenish our pipeline and we expect normal pull-through in the fourth quarter, which should result in good commercial loans. However, we remain watchful of rising interest rates and the potential impact that may have industry-wide on pipeline pull-through.

Stability of our core deposits is a valuable component of our franchise. During the quarter, the average balance of our core deposits increased $89 million or 3.6% annualized. Total cost of deposits for the quarter increased 15 basis points to 35 basis points. For the third quarter, our deposit beta was 10%, while the rising rate cycle-to-date deposit beta was about 5%.

Stability of our core deposits and relatively low betas, combined with the growth and improved yields on earning assets, particularly commercial loans, helped drive a 30 basis point improvement in our net interest margin.

Given our moderately asset-sensitive balance sheet, our stable core deposits, and our prospective loan growth, we expect more improvement in the net interest margin in the near-term.

Our fee-based business lines are an essential component of our community banking model. Provident Protection Plus formerly SB One Insurance had a solid third quarter, with a 19% increase in revenue and a 31% increase in operating profit as compared to the same quarter last year.

The unfavorable conditions in the financial markets persisted in the third quarter, and as a result, Beacon Trust experienced a decline in market value of assets under management and related fee income. Beacon Trust fee income decreased $239,00 or 3.4% as compared to the trailing quarter.

As we move forward and organically build our business lines, we are conscious of the potential deteriorating market conditions, Provident for remains committed to its strong risk management culture.

In September, we announced the merger of Lakeland Bancorp with Provident. We are excited about this partnership, which will form a powerhouse super community banking organization in the Tristate region.

We begin planning the next steps with our new colleagues, that collective enthusiasm about the combination of the two organizations continues to grow. I would like to express a special thank you to the Provident team this quarter, not only for their commitment and dedication, but for remain focused on producing strong financial results, while working diligently on the prospective merger transaction.

I also want to thank Tom Shara and the Lakeland bank team for their professionalism and camaraderie during the merger negotiations. I look forward to growing our business lines and creating value for employees, customers, communities, and shareholders.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom for his comments on our financial performance. Tom?

Tom Lyons

Thank you, Tony and good morning everyone. As Tony noted, our net income for the quarter was $43.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared with $39.2 million or $0.53 per share for the trailing quarter and $37.3 [ph] million or $0.49 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter results included $2.9 million of non-tax deductible charges related to the recently announced definitive merger agreement with Lakeland Bancorp. Including these merger-related charges, pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter was $73 million or annualized 2.12% of average assets.

We again achieved record revenue this quarter, totaling $138 million on the strength of record net interest income of $109 million and an $8.6 million gain on the sale of a foreclosed multi-tenanted office building to a purchaser who will reposition the property to industrial use.

Our net interest margin increased 30 basis points from the trailing quarter to 3.51%. Yield on earning assets improved by 47 basis points versus the trailing quarter as floating and adjustable rate loans repriced favorably and new loan originations reflected higher market rates.

Meanwhile, increases in funding costs continue to lag the improvement in asset yields with the average total cost of deposits increasing 15 basis points to 35 basis points. This represents deposit betas of 10% for the current quarter and 5.3% for the rising rate cycle-to-date.

The average cost of total interest bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points in the trailing quarter 2.54%. Pull-through adjusted long pipeline in September 30th increased $138 million from the trailing quarter to $963 million, while the pipeline interest rate increased 112 basis points since last quarter to 6.11%.

Including PPP loans, period-end commercial loan total increased $83 million on an annualized 3.9% versus June 30th. Net of runoff in residential and consumer loans total loans excluding PPP loans grew $65 million or an annualized 2.6% for the quarter.

The for your credit losses on loans increased $9.6 million for the quarter as a result of an $8.4 million provision for credit losses on loans and $1.2 million of net recoveries. The increase provision in the current quarter was primarily attributable to deterioration in the economic forecast and the $2.4 million increase in specific reserves on impaired commercial loans.

Non-accrual loans increased $19.1 million including a single $18.2 million loan collateralized by an office building in Philadelphia for which a $2.1 million specific reserve was established.

While the deterioration in this credit has caused asset quality metrics to worsen slightly from the trailing quarter, non-performing loan and asset levels total delinquencies criticizing classified loans and related ratios remain strong and are improved versus the same quarter last year.

Non-performing assets were 45 basis points of total assets, up from 36 basis points at June 30th. Including PPP loans, the allowance represented 0.88% of loans, up from 79 basis points of loans at the trailing quarter end.

Non-interest income increased $7.5 million versus the trailing quarter, driven by an increase in gains on sales of REO, partially offset by decreases in BOLI income, wealth management income, loan prepayment fees, gains on loan sales, swap income, and gains on securities transactions,

Including provisions for credit losses on commitments to extend credit and merger-related charges, operating expenses were an annualized 1.89% of average assets for the current quarter compared with 1.92% in the trailing quarter, and 1.85% for the third quarter of 2021.

Efficiency ratio was 47.11% for the third quarter of 2022 compared with 53.83% in the trailing quarter and 54.51% for the third quarter of 2021. Our effective tax rate increased to 27.7% versus 26.8% for the trailing quarter. However, excluding non-deductible merger-related charges, the effective tax rate was stable at 26.5%.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We'd be happy to respond to questions.

Billy Young

Tony Labozzetta

Tony Labozzetta

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

Tony Labozzetta

Tony Labozzetta

Given the first part of your question, which was do we expect loan growth in the fourth quarter> I do expect it to pick up. One of the things that I should have noted or I can note now is the third quarter tends to be our lowest production quarter of the year. So, that's why I made the statement that the pull-through was as expected.

But in the fourth quarter, we expect to see that pick up and we're seeing that that activity certainly in October to be able to substantiate the statement that I'm making. So, yes, I feel good about the long rope going into the fourth quarter.

Billy Young

Great. Thank you for that. And my next question, just -- I guess, I think you have previous data you expected through the cycle deposit betas of around 23% and right now it's tracking at, call it 10%. So, do you still feel that 23% is a good number? Do you expect to maybe perhaps outperform that or do you expect some acceleration as we go into year end with betas?

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

And for that end, I guess I still think that 23% is a good number. So, we have increased our models on deposit betas for the remaining part of the cycle up to about 40% weighted average beta excluding CDs, including non-interest bearing. I think that's a conservative number. I don't know if we get there, but that would get us to 23% in fairly short order.

Billy Young

Great, great. And just to follow-up there, do you have any perhaps updates thoughts on the deposit, strategy or deposit mix? Would there be any appetite to maybe add more CDs over time since are pretty low levels today and the loan to deposit ratio is moving up? And can you also remind us, you know what your goals are on the longer term loan to deposit ratio?

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

But our deposit book is largely price insensitive. It's about 30%. commercial demand is like 15% to 17% the municipal, which has a little bit more volatility, but it's not ongoing. It's sort of a reprice once, and then they sit for a bit. And the balance is really core consumer accounts, which don't get -- don't exhibit a lot of price sensitivity for us. So, I think we have the appropriate alternatives available, but we should be able to continue to maintain lower than pure deposit payments going forward.

In terms of loans to deposit ratio, we have good strong liquidity available to us off balance sheet, plenty of borrowing capacity. We maintain a level of on balance sheet liquidity that satisfactory to our regulators. So, I mean, I think probably, getting to the 100, 105 would be okay. If you think back to the past, we've been as high as 113 and 115.

It all depends on how much borrowing capacity exists outside to give us a comfort level on overall liquidity. But right now, we stress tested our liquidity metrics and we're quite comfortable where we are.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Mark Fitzgibbon

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. Great. And then secondly, any color on the uptick in non-accruals in the commercial real estate book? Is that one credit, several credits, anything unique there?

Tony Labozzetta

Tony Labozzetta

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

Tony Labozzetta

Tony Labozzetta

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. Great. And then could you share with us what assets under management were and net flows this quarter?

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

Mark Fitzgibbon

Mark Fitzgibbon

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

Mark Fitzgibbon

Mark Fitzgibbon

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

Mark Fitzgibbon

Michael Perito

Michael Perito

Tom Lyons

Tom Lyons

Michael Perito

Okay. And then Tony, I appreciate all the color on kind of pipeline and growth expectations. And are you seeing any pockets, not necessarily like credit deterioration, but just pockets of customers or any particular areas or asset classes where you're starting to see some commercial customers maybe think a bit more conservatively about their growth or get -- taking on more debt or anything of that start to materialize yet or not really?

Tony Labozzetta

Tony Labozzetta

So, but in terms of our C&I space, of which I should note that this quarter, we had a pretty impressive growth in the C&I space was approximately 34% of our production was in C&I. That seems to be humming along. I mean, obviously, everybody's got cautions on what the economic outlook looks like, and the effects of interest rate rises, but the activity still there.

Michael Perito

Helpful. And then just kind of another big picture question. I mean, I think part of the optimism for you guys around growth historically has been a lot of the dislocation in your market stemming from other M&A transactions. Obviously, you guys now have your own M&A transaction that will hopefully close next year, just wondering if you guys are starting to put any kind of blueprint around how to try to keep some of the organic momentum that I mentioned, you and Lakeland were both experiencing as from some of this other disruption, while you also integrate your own transaction? And I'm kind of a qualitative question. I'm just curious if there's any thoughts you're willing to provide there?

Tony Labozzetta

Tony Labozzetta

I think I think teams are doing an extraordinary job of -- in the dynamic and how we're communicating together in the beginning of this process and how we’re sharing ideas and we have a very light-minded approach to credit and the way we manage our customer relationships. So I think that there should be some this new disruptive way. And I think we can only tighten and make things better. So I'm really expecting that this might be a merger that has as minimal disruption as possible during the combination, and it's only on us to drop the ball, but I think the teams will do a good job.

Michael Perito

Tony Labozzetta

Tony Labozzetta

