Introduction

I always try my best as a stock analyst and writer to warn investors of dangers that exist with certain stocks even when nobody else is willing to do it. This can be difficult to do in a timely manner because usually, the market is forward-looking. Stock prices typically move before bad news is announced. So if you wish to avoid big stock declines you need to look a little farther into the future than the market does... but you also need to be accurate. It can be difficult to break bad news to the shareholders of a good business, but I feel it is my duty to do if I can potentially save readers money.

Since Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock price peaked sometime around last November, there have been about 81 articles on Seeking Alpha labeled "Strong Buy" for the stock, 131 articles with a "Buy" rating, 23 "Hold" ratings, and only 5 "Sell" articles published during the past year. Of the 5 sell articles, one was published this month, after GOOGL's price had already fallen a lot; one was published in February and suggested holding off buying for two months, but that GOOGL would then be a long-term buy, and one reversed course with a follow-up "Strong Buy" article after the stock price had fallen about $4. The other two "Sell" articles published on Alphabet stock in the past year were mine.

The first one was published on February 24th, 2022 titled "Apple & Alphabet Will Not Side-Step A Deep Bear Market" and in that article I warned:

I estimate that without COVID stimulus Alphabet's previous EPS trend would have had them earning about $75 [$3.75] per share in 2022, and right now analysts are expecting about $116 [$5.80] per share. As with Apple, these additional stimulus earnings will likely help adjust the previous trend upward a bit, and that money will continue to circulate in the economy for a while, so, perhaps EPS won't fall all the way down to the previous trend line, but I think for analysts to expect $134 [$6.70] per share of earnings in 2023 is wildly optimistic. An additional consideration for investors is that during the last recession of any length in 2008, Google managed to grow EPS at over 40% per year because they were then still a relatively small and fast-growing business. Now they are a $1.7 trillion company. Most of Alphabet's revenue comes from advertising, and advertising has a long history as a cyclical industry. Investors should expect that EPS growth will be deeply negative during a "normal" recession. Now add on top of that a recession that is preceded by an advertising boom fueled by what is likely to be one-time stimulus money, and it sets up GOOGL stock for a potentially very steep decline. The stock price will almost certainly fall far enough to reach bear market territory, and I probably wouldn't consider buying it until it was -40% or -50% off its highs.

(The [brackets] contain the split-adjusted numbers.)

And I went on to clarify in the comment section regarding the odds of various drawdown scenarios:

While I think a -50% drop is possible, and investors should know it's possible, and while I think a -20% has an extremely high probability of occurring, I would say a -30% to -40% drop is probably the most likely scenario. It's not that Apple and Google aren't great businesses. It's that the market expects them to be greater than great. Greater than great businesses rarely see EPS decline from one year to the next, and I think there is a high probability of that happening with both of these businesses within the next two years.

Here is how Google stock has performed since my February warning article:

Right now we are sitting on a -30% decline for Google compared to a -10% decline for the S&P 500. Here is how far Google is off its highs:

It's right at -38% off its highs, and right in the range I predicted had a high probability of occurring.

In case investors missed my February article, I also published a follow-up article in June titled "Risk Of An Earnings Miss Is High With Google Over The Next Year" and that article basically reiterated my February thesis. Since then, here is how Google stock has performed:

The stock has massively underperformed the S&P 500 index over the same period.

The good news is that I had a few people comment on my first article to say they found my thesis compelling enough to lighten up their position a little bit, so it's good to know my warning did not fall totally on deaf ears despite my being the only consistent bear on Google stock during the first half of the year.

It's really easy for investing commentators to become either a "perma-bull" who is always bullish about the prospects of the market or particular stock, or a "perma-bear" who is always bearish about the market or a particular stock. But it's rare for "permabears" and "permabulls" to outperform the market. Since I actually buy the stocks I suggest are "Buys" in my articles with my own money, I have a bigger incentive for the ideas I write about to actually make money (or, in some cases, avoid losing it).

So, in this article, I'm going to review my case for estimating Google's 2022 EPS at $3.75, and then examine where the valuation of the stock stands today after the deep selloff it has experienced this year. I will also share the price at which I would step in and buy Google stock.

My Valuation Method For Google

The valuation method I use for Google first checks to see how cyclical earnings have been historically. Once it is determined that earnings aren't too cyclical, then I use a combination of earnings, earnings growth, and P/E mean reversion to estimate future returns based on previous earnings growth and sentiment patterns. I take those expectations and apply them 10 years into the future, and then convert the results into an expected CAGR percentage. If the expected return is really good, I will buy the stock, and if it's really low, I will often sell the stock. In this article, I will take readers through each step of this process.

Importantly, once it is established that a business has a long history of relatively stable and predictable earnings growth, it doesn't really matter to me what the business does. If it consistently makes more money over the course of each economic cycle, that's what I care about.

FAST Graphs

From its IPO all the way through the end of 2021, Alphabet grew its EPS each and every year. Not only is their history not cyclical, but it also had a perfect secular growth trend, even growing through the GFC in 2008 and 2009. However, as I noted in my previous articles, Google was not a mature company in 2008 and 2009, they still had lots of growth ahead of them in their core search and advertising business. Now they are a fully mature company that dominates their industry, so we should think of them as at least having the potential to be moderately cyclical as an advertising company would be. We don't have good data to estimate how cyclical their business will be in a "normal" recession, but it's wise to assume they won't be as bulletproof as they were in 2009 when they were relatively small, or in 2020 when massive amounts of stimulus was being pumped into the economy.

That said, I don't think under normal circumstances Google's business is so cyclical that we can't use earnings estimates for a valuation, as long as those earnings estimates are reasonable.

Google Stock -- Market Sentiment Return Expectations

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. For this, I'm using a period that runs from 2015-2022. But before we proceed with my standard analysis we need to make a few adjustments.

The thesis of my previous articles regarding Google's expectations for 2022 earnings was that one-time stimulus measures in 2020 and 2021 would be finished by the end of 2022 and dramatically impact Google's 2023 earnings expectations. First I would like to take a look at the annotated FAST Graph I shared in my February article so we can see what analysts' expectations were for 2022 and 2023:

FAST Graphs

Since February, Alphabet stock split 20:1, so analysts were expecting $5.85 for 2022 and about $6.73 for 2023. The 2023 number was the number I took issue with the most. Here is what analysts now expect:

FAST Graphs

EPS for 2022 has gone from $5.85 to $4.74 and 2023 has gone from $6.73 to $5.39. My base case for 2022 EPS in February was $3.75 per share of earnings. I came to this number simply by extrapolating out where EPS would be if the previous trend leading up to 2020 continued on without stimulus for two years. It seemed a little extreme at the time, but it becomes more consensus each passing day. But I did not take into account the inflation we've had the past two years. If I assume 7% inflation on top of regular earnings growth, I get $4.23 per share for this year. That might end up being a little low, but it will be much closer than the $5.85 analysts were expecting back in February.

Using that $4.23 earnings expectation GOOGL currently trades at about a 22.40 P/E. Its average P/E from 2015 to the present has been about 25.91 (the blue number circled in gold near the bottom of the FAST Graph). If that 22.40 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 25.91 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, Google's price would rise and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of +1.46%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes 10 years to revert. If it takes less time to revert, the return would be higher.

Business Earnings Expectations

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield (which is an inverted P/E ratio, so the Earnings/Price ratio). The current earnings yield is about +4.46%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.46 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the historical EPS growth rate, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Alphabet has bought back about 4% of the company since 2015 on average. I will adjust for these buybacks. Leading up to 2020, they averaged about 13.09% earnings growth, so that is the long-term average growth rate after 2022 I will assume, which I think is a pretty fair estimate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Alphabet's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.46 plus +13.09% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +13.09% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $193.38 including the original $100. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +6.82% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Alphabet, it will produce a +1.46% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +6.82% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +8.28% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. A +8.28% expected CAGR makes Google a "Hold" at today's price, and pretty close to the mid-point of what I would consider "Fair Value".

The price at which it would cross the 12% 10-year CAGR expectation and achieve a margin of safety is $74.85, and I would likely be a buyer if the stock hits that price. Right now, I would give it about a 50% chance of falling below that price if we have a recession next year, which is my base case. I plan to stick with this $74.85 buy price through the current quarter, and then I'll make adjustments after the next earnings report for 2023.

Conclusion

I don't think Alphabet's earnings troubles are close to being over. Investors have never experienced Google's performance as a mature company during a "normal" recession, so there is a lot that is unknown and without precedent. Earnings become more difficult to predict as we come off a big stimulus boom that will fully have ended in 2023. I think my current buy price for Alphabet is actually very optimistic because 2023 is likely to be a very rough recession year. But, I am willing to be a little more optimistic and pay a little bit more for Alphabet stock because I know it is extremely high quality and will ultimately bounce back when the economy eventually recovers.

Looking at the bigger picture, the key to avoiding this pain in Alphabet's stock price was recognizing the boom/bust danger that I first pointed out to my marketplace service members in The Cyclical Investor's Club last January. At that point in time I flagged at least a dozen stocks we owned with this same danger, and most of them we sold, avoiding big losses. (And the few I decided to hold, despite being aware of the danger, I wish I would have sold.) I continue to write public articles about the boom/bust danger, but I remain surprised at how many readers are reluctant to acknowledge it. In order to get above-average returns in the market, you have to be willing to step out of the crowd. Alphabet stock is a pretty solid "Hold" at this point in time, even though the price could (and probably will) go lower as the US economy worsens. My hope is that sometime over the next 6 months or so I will be able to announce my purchase of the stock at a very good price, but, as with my previous predictions, time will tell.