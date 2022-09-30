Welcome to the Vanadium miners news.
October saw generally flat vanadium prices and some suggestions that VRFBs are "starting to take-off," especially in China.
Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.
Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart - Price = USD 7.30/lb (China price not given)
China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% prices - China = USD 37.00/kg, Europe = USD 30.75/kg
An April 2021 Wood Mackenzie report stated (emphasis added):
Global energy storage deployment surged a remarkable 62% in 2020, with 5 GW/9 GWh of new capacity added. This brought the total energy storage market to more than 27 GWh. Furthermore, we expect the global (energy storage) market to grow 27-fold by 2030.
Woodmac forecasts high growth ahead for solar, wind and energy storage
Global VRFB forecast growth by region 2022-2031
In 2017 Robert Friedland stated: "We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries...."
On October 3 Stockhead reported:
Three reasons why vanadium redox flow battery technology has NOT hit the mainstream…yet. Vanadium redox flow batteries have shown plenty of promise over the past few years and delivered very little, however, big developments in China plus a perceived shortage of battery metals may be the spark this battery technology needs to lift off......Vanadium is an expensive metal and significantly drives up the cost of a VRFB system compared with other battery types. If the uptake of VRFBs increases dramatically, so does the price of vanadium pentoxide (V205) – the material used in the electrolyte solutions.......As it stands, China is leading the charge in the vanadium redox flow battery space where a hot bed of activity is taking place.......Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology Co revealed up to now, the company had 3GWh of orders for vanadium batteries......there is no doubt we are seeing a substantial increase in real projects utilizing vanadium in 2022 along with many new entrants. “There is also competition emerging from iron flow batteries and we are watching how that plays out carefully
Note: From a LinkedIn quote in the above article: "VRFB's starting to take-off as predicted. 3GWh of vanadium battery orders is huge."
On October 14 InvestorIntel reported:
Critical mineral Vanadium finds new interest in grid energy storage battery applications.....Global production in 2020, according to Statista, was about 105,000 tonnes. China accounted for 70,000 tonnes or two-thirds of global production. Russia was next at just over 19,500 tonnes, followed by South Africa at 8,584, and Brazil at 7,582......A few years ago China passed requirements for rebar to use vanadium but the advent of COVID and the current malaise of the Chinese construction/real estate business has not seen the potential increase in demand that the industry widely expected.......Recently there has been renewed interest in the large potential capacity of the vanadium redox battery, also known as the vanadium flow battery (VFB), for grid energy storage.
On October 22 PV Magazine Australia reported:
European vanadium flow battery company to specialize product for Australian microgrid market. Australian outfit BESS Research is teaming up with CellCube, owned by Austria’s Enerox, to target Australian commercial and industrial projects for the potential use of vanadium redox flow batteries.
Vanadium producers
Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)
Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.
No vanadium related news for the month.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)
AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.
No news for the month.
Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)
Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.
On October 10, Bushveld Minerals announced: "Mustang announcement: VRFB-H investment update."
On October 25, Bushveld Minerals announced: "Q3 2022 and 9M 2022 Operational Update." Highlights include:
Group highlights
2022 Group guidance
Largo Inc. [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (LGORF)(NASDAQ:LGO)
Largo Inc. is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil as well as a producer of VRFBs.
On October 17, Largo Inc. announced: "Largo announces third quarter 2022 production and sales results highlighted by record high purity vanadium production; completes battery stack manufacturing for its 6.1 MWh VCHARGE VRFB Deployment in Spain." Highlights include:
Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)
Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio," as well as being a small vanadium producer.
No news for the month.
Ferro-Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]
FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."
No significant news for the month.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.
No news for the month.
Vanadium developers
Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)
Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.
On October 24, Neometals announced: "Vanadium recovery project environmental permit granted." Highlights include:
Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTCQB:ATVVF)
Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia. VSUN Energy was launched by AVL in 2016 to target the energy storage market for vanadium redox flow batteries [VRFBs].
On October 5, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL commences trading on USA OTCQB Market."
On October 17, Australian Vanadium announced:
Experienced Project Development and Operations Executive appointed as CEO. Experienced business leader, vanadium and lithium project development and operations executive Graham Arvidson appointed as Chief Executive Officer...
On October 24, Australian Vanadium announced: "Vanadium resource development drill program completed." Highlights include:
Catalysts include:
Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]
The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia. Technology Metals Australia is studying ("Integration Study") to combine the high grade, high quality Yarrabubba deposit with the Gabanintha Vanadium Deposit to form the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP).
On October 10, Technology Metals Australia announced: "MoU executed with India’s Tata Steel." Highlights include:
On October 17, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (OTCPK:TNGZF)
TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.
On September 30, TNG Ltd. announced: "TNG identifies potential lower-cost water source to support Mount Peake development..."
On October 20, TNG Ltd. announced:
Mount Peake Project – capital expenditure update...In September 2021, TNG made the strategic decision to move to a single, consolidated and integrated mining and processing operation for the Mount Peake Project, with all processing operations to be co-located at the Mount Peake Mine Site rather than being split across two separate sites (see ASX announcement of 30 September 2021)...... current indications are that capital expenditure (both for the Company’s own pre-production expenditure and for any equipment and plant provided by third parties under “Build-Own-Operate” arrangements) is likely to be significantly higher than estimated in 2019...
Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] [GR:TR3]
Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.
On October 4, Vanadium Resources announced: "VR8 updates mineral resource and ore reserve for the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project." Highlights include:
On October 4, Vanadium Resources announced: "DFS delivers a$1.9bn NPV confirming world class Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project."
DFS highlights
King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)
King River holds 785 square kilometers of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.
On October 25, King River Resources announced:
Quarterly activities report 30 September 2022... King River holds 100% interest in the large Speewah Vanadium-Titanium-Iron deposit located in the Kimberley of Western Australia (Figure 3). Speewah is Australia’s largest vanadium-in-magnetite deposit based on tonnes and V2O5content (Figure 3).The deposit comprises a Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 4,712 million tonnes at 0.3% V2O5, 3.3% TiO2and 14.7% Fe (reported at a 0.23% V2O5 cut-off grade....)....Testwork is ongoing trialling mixed salts, optimization of the salt dosage, and the precipitation of V2O5 product by the ammonium metavanadate (AMV) process....."
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:VRBFF)
VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.
On October 4, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:
VanadiumCorp announces commencement of Lac Dore metallurgical bulk sampling...With the bulk samples, the Company plans to promptly execute a multifaceted testing program on its Lac Dore deposit. Large grinding and novel mineral separation tests will be performed in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. An estimated 5 tonnes or more of high-quality concentrates from the bulk samples will feed new hydrometallurgical tests in January 2023...
Richmond Vanadium Technologies Pty Ltd ("RVT") ASX IPO planned for late 2022 - Spin-off from Horizon Mining [ASX:HRZ]
RVT now owns 100% of the Richmond Vanadium Project. It has a global Mineral Resource of 1.8Bt @ 0.36% Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5).
On October 24, Richmond Vanadium Technologies Pty Ltd announced: "Richmond Vanadium IPO to raise up to $35m now open." Highlights include:
Phenom Resources Corp. [TSXV:PHNM] (OTCQX:PHNMF) (formerly First Vanadium Corp.)
The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a Historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).
No significant news for the month.
October saw slightly higher V2O5 prices and flat ferrovanadium prices.
Highlights for the month include:
As usual all comments are welcome.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
