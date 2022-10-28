UDN: ETF To Hedge Against U.S. Dollar Peak

Stratos Capital Partners
Summary

  • Given our core view that inflation has peaked and that Fed tightening will end in Q1 2023, we see scope for dollar weakness in the medium term.
  • We see value in enhancing portfolio performance by hedging against the scenario of a US dollar peak.
  • UDN generates returns or losses that are inverse to the performance of the U.S. Dollar Index.
  • For investors who are uncomfortable taking direct positions in currency derivatives, UDN would be the optimal choice for executing our tactical view of shorting peak U.S. dollar.

Drone shot of a costal defence, Liguria, Italy

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The U.S dollar has seen impressive gains versus other major currencies year-to-date, most notably against the JPY (+27%) and the GBP (17%). Driven mainly by the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening and a widening yield gap between the U.S and other developed nations, dollar strength has played an important role in alleviating inflationary pressures from imported goods and services.

Given our core view that inflation has peaked and that Fed tightening will end in Q1 2023, we see scope for dollar weakness as future rate hikes have mostly been priced into current bond yields. We initiate our coverage of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) with a neutral "Hold" rating for now, with the view to upgrade our rating by the end of the year.

Chart comparing the performance of selected currencies against the U.S dollar

IMF, Haver Analytics

We See Value In Enhancing Returns Through UDN

For investment portfolios that are mostly concentrated in dollar-denominated assets, investors tend to view fluctuations in exchange rates as more of a distraction than a potential source of returns. However, we note that a depreciation in the dollar against other major currencies will nonetheless undermine the purchasing power of investors.

More importantly, we see value in enhancing portfolio performance by hedging against the scenario of a US dollar peak. Especially given how far ahead the dollar has appreciated against major currencies, we think the potential returns (or protection) far outweigh the risk and cost associated with establishing a hedge.

There are few reliable options available to investors looking to hedge against dollar depreciation. Understandably, investors may be discouraged by the high cost and sophistication that comes with currency derivatives. For these reasons, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) seems an ideal choice for hedging against a U.S dollar peak.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

According to fund information provided by Invesco, UDN seeks to track changes in the level of the Deutsche Bank Short USD Currency Portfolio Index Excess Return, plus the interest income from the Fund's holdings of primarily US Treasury securities and money market income less the Fund's expenses.

UDN provides an effective way for investors to track the value of the U.S. dollar relative to and inversely to a basket of six major currencies – the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. The rules-based index essentially holds short positions on U.S Dollar Index futures contracts traded on the ICE futures exchange.

Below is a chart comparing the performance of UDN against the U.S Dollar Index (DXY) for the past 5 years. UDN generates returns or losses that are inverse to the performance of the DXY. There is usually some minor deviation in the form of excess returns, and this is largely attributed to returns generated from interest income from the fund's holdings of US Treasury securities and money market funds. As futures are leveraged margin instruments, the fund is only required to put up margins that are a fraction of the nominal size of the futures contracts. Thus, the fund's remaining cash balances are then invested in short-term US treasuries and money market funds to earn interest.

Chart showing price returns for UDN and DXY

Seeking Alpha

Relatively High Expense Ratio

We also prefer UDN's indexed strategy, which we view as a more reliable and direct way to establish a hedge on the DXY, versus having to worry about the performance and cost of a more actively managed strategy. Nonetheless, given that UDN's indexed strategy still requires some degree of management with its futures positions and excess cash, UDN's expense ratio is somewhat costly at 0.77%.

Usually, a high expense ratio for an indexed ETF would be a major deterrence for us when considering an investment. However, for investors who are uncomfortable taking direct positions in currency derivatives, UDN would be the optimal choice for executing our tactical view of shorting peak U.S dollar.

Trading metrics for UDN are also healthy with low and stable spreads, healthy volumes, and the fund trading close to NAV.

Chart showing trading metrics for UDN

etf.com, Invesco

In Conclusion

We see value in enhancing portfolio performance by hedging against the scenario of a US dollar peak. UDN allows investors to conveniently and effectively hedge against risks of U.S dollar weakness against major currencies.

Especially given how far ahead the dollar has appreciated against major currencies, we think the potential returns (or protection) far outweigh the risk and cost associated with establishing a hedge.

We initiate coverage of UDN with a neutral "Hold" rating for now, with the view to upgrade our rating by the end of the year.

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

