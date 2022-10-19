AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the nickel miners news for October.

The past month saw strong production numbers from the nickel producers and a busy month of news from the nickel juniors.

Nickel price news

As of October 28, the nickel spot price was USD 10.09, slightly higher than USD 9.93 last month. LME shows the price at USD 22,225/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was higher the past month at 52,884 tonnes (51,792 tonnes last month).

Nickel demand v supply charts

Norilsk Nickel forecasts a mild nickel surplus in 2022

BloombergNEF forecasts 'battery' nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off (2020 chart)

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit (2021 chart) - Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x

2022 - IEA forecasts 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

Nickel Market News

On October 14 The Financial Post reported:

Canada will fast-track energy and mining projects important to allies: Freeland.......Canada will have to fast-track energy and mining projects if it is to help its democratic allies and achieve its own net-zero ambitions, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a speech this week in Washington.......Freeland also addressed calls for the federal government to create incentives to decarbonize on par with those in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act — legislation that could prompt a surge in investment in emissions reduction and renewables south of the border over the next decade.

On October 17 Investing News reported:

Nickel price update: Q3 2022 in review.......All in all, the nickel market is set to record a moderate surplus in 2022 upon outright contraction in the largest end use (stainless steel) despite healthy growth in the fastest-growing market (electric vehicles), according to StoneX.......Wood Mackenzie’s Gardner agreed, saying the market will see a period of surplus, either coming into view as early as this quarter or in the first quarter of 2023......StoneX sees prices averaging US$25,206 this year, declining to an average of US$19,000 to US$22,000 in 2023.......“Any optimism on demand will arise from a recovery in China.”

On October 19 CNBC reported:

"Elon Musk addresses Twitter takeover, possible recession on Tesla earnings call. "Tesla wrote, in its shareholder deck, “We continue to believe that battery supply chain constraints will be the main limiting factor to EV market growth in the medium and long terms.”

On October 19 the White House released:

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing Recycling Selections | Department of Energy. Funded with $2.8 billion through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the portfolio of 21 projects supports new, retrofitted, and expanded commercial-scale domestic facilities to produce battery materials, processing, and battery recycling and manufacturing demonstrations.

Location map showing the planned project locations of the DoE 21 grant recipients - Talon Metals was a nickel related winner

On October 19 Energy.Gov announced:

Biden-Harris administration awards $2.8 Billion to supercharge U.S. manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and electric grid. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. The Federal investment will be matched by recipients to leverage a total of more than $9 billion to boost American production of clean energy technology, create good-paying jobs, and support President Biden’s national goals for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030 and to transition to a net-zero emissions economy by 2050........DOE anticipates moving quickly on additional funding opportunities to continue to fill gaps in and strengthen the domestic battery supply chain.........The President also announced the launch of the American Battery Material Initiative.......The Initiative will coordinate domestic and international efforts to accelerate permitting for critical minerals projects, ensuring that the United States develops the resources the country needs in an efficient and timely manner, while strengthening Tribal consultation, community engagement, and environmental standards to build smarter, faster, and fairer.

On October 25 Fastmarkets reported:

Deglobalization of lithium-ion supply chain key for transition to new generation energy for Western economies. “Get used to deglobalization,” Wood McKenzie’s vice-chairman metals & mining, Julian Kettle, said at the LME Metals Seminar on Monday October 24, “[because that] is how we will deliver the energy transition - rather than globalization.”..... Delegates heard how Western economies have been increasingly moving to deglobalize the lithium-ion battery supply chain to reduce their over-reliance on certain countries - namely China. And they were told that supplies of lithium, alongside other key battery materials such as cobalt and nickel, have been tight in recent years and struggling to keep up with the surge in demand as the world pushes for electrification.

On October 25 The Northern Miner reported:

As Ontario joins clean energy talks, federal minister Wilkinson looks to streamline project approvals......The natural resources ministry plans to update its $3.8-billion critical minerals strategy by year’s end with categories for funding, Wilkinson said in an interview. The fine tuning will help future talks in the tables initiative with Ontario about its Ring of Fire zone of critical minerals, he said.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.

On September 29, Vale SA announced:

Vale announces reorganization of nickel and copper in Brazil. Vale S.A (“Vale” or “Company”) informs that its Board of Directors approved the reorganization of base metals operations held by Vale S.A in Brazil. The approval provides for the transfer of the Brazilian copper assets to Salobo Metais S.A and the transfer of Brazilian nickel assets to a new company to be established by Vale in Brazil.....

On October 17, Vale SA announced:

Vale’s production and sales in 3Q22. Nickel production increased 51% q/q to 51.8 kt, as refineries came back from a maintenance period in 2Q22 and the conclusion of the furnace 4 rebuild at PTVI. Nickel sales increased 13% q/q.....

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTC:NILSY)

On October 17, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports successful placement of rub 25 bn exchange-traded bonds......"

On October 24, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 9M 2022. In 3Q22, consolidated nickel output increased 22% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 59kt.

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

On October 19, BHP Group announced:

BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022......Nickel West production increased by 16 per cent to 21 kt, reflecting the completion of planned maintenance across the supply chain in the prior period. Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 80 and 90 kt, weighted to the second half of the year due to planned smelter maintenance in the December 2022 quarter.

BHP's Nickel West operations

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On October 14, Glencore announced: "Cancellation of treasury shares."

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On October 17, Jinchuan Group announced:

Jinchuan Group seals position as key metals manufacturer......It has an annual production capability of 200,000 metric tons of nickel, 1 million tons of copper, 15,000 tons of cobalt and 10 tons of PGM. In 2021, Jinchuan's nickel production ranked third and cobalt production ranked fourth in the world. Its copper production ranked fourth nationally and its production of mineral PGM ranked first in Asia......By 2025, Jinchuan's revenue is expected to top 520 billion yuan.....

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On October 3, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Regarding the partial transfer of shares of Coral Bay Nickel Corporation..... SMM transferred a portion of its shareholdings in CBNC equivalent to 5.625% of CBNC’s outstanding shares to Nickel Asia Corporation (Head office: Metro Manila, Republic of the Philippines.....This transfer will further strengthen the cooperative relationship with NAC, and will reinforce the foundation of our business. The sale price of the outstanding 5.625% shares is approximately US$26 million, and the transaction was closed on October 3, 2022. This matter is going to have a minimal impact on SMM's business performance.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCQX:AAUKF)

No nickel related news for the month.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

No significant news for the month.

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On October 13, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt finalizes transformative five-year payment agreements with its Cuban partners to settle $362 million of outstanding receivables....

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

No nickel related news for the month.

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On September 29, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah Project 2022 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statement." Highlights include:

" Total Savannah Project Mineral Resources at 1 July 2022 stand at 13.88Mt @ 1.52% Ni, 0.69% Cu and 0.10% Co for 211.2kt Ni, 95.3kt Cu and 13.9kt Co contained metal ......

...... The recent drilling below the historical workings of Savannah have not been included in the above Resource calculations with drilling in that area expected to continue for the remainder of this calendar year ."

On October 3, Panoramic Resources announced: "First phase of Savannah orebody drill program completed."

On October 5, Panoramic Resources announced: "Preliminary September quarter production results-amended......" Highlights include:

".... Ore mined up 29% to 151,049t.

Ore milled up 22% to 154,196t.

Nickel recovery up 5% to 79.9%.

Concentrate production up 28% to 18,010t.

Contained nickel production up 32 % to 1,3 31 t

Contained copper production up 49 % to 817 t

Contained cobalt production up 22 % to 87 t

On October 19, Panoramic Resources announced: "Revolving credit facility term extension."

On October 27, Panoramic Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending30September2022."

Nickel Industries Limited [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)

On October 3, Nickel Industries Limited announced: "Hengjaya Nickel commences transition to nickel matte production." Highlights include:

"Nickel Industries to commence production of nickel matte, a “Class 1” nickel product for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Angel Nickel RKEF lines now operating in excess of 130% of nameplate capacity, driving a significant increase in quarterly nickel production.

In a difficult global macroeconomic environment, Nickel Industries’ operations expected to generate EBITDA of US$52-55 million for the third quarter. "

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

On October 25, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases Ramu Q3 2022 operating performance." Highlights include:

"Ramu Q3 2022 production of 8,939 tonnes of contained nickel in MHP, compared to 8,649 tonnes in Q3 2021.

Ramu Q3 2022 production of 759 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP, compared to 841 tonnes in Q3 2021.

Ramu Q3 2022 nickel sales of 13,676 tonnes of contained nickel, compared to 8,085 tonnes in Q3 2021.

LME average nickel price of US$10.01/lb. in Q3 2022, a 16% increase from the same period last year. 2022 YTD LME nickel price is $11.64/lb. compared to nickel price of $8.18/lb. for same period 2021.

Fast Markets average cobalt price of US$26.26/lb. in Q3 2022, an 7% increase from the same period last year. 2022 YTD Fast Markets cobalt price of $33.27/lb. compared to cobalt price of $22.53/lb. for same period 2021.

Actual Q3 2022 cash cost, net of by-product credits, of $4.34/lb. of nickel produced as MHP, compared to $1.55/lb. in Q3 2021. 2022 YTD cash costs, net of by-product credits are $2.96/lb. of nickel produced as MHP."

Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)

Owns the Kambalda Nickel Operations (includes the Cassini nickel sulphide mine), just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate production began in Q2 2022.

No significant news for the month.

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY), Platinum Group Metals’ [TSX:PTM] (PLG).

Nickel juniors

Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]

Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil’s next major ferronickel mine.

On October 4, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Araguaia Nickel Project construction on schedule." Highlights include:

"Construction is progressing to schedule with overall project progress of approximately 16% as at 30 September 2022 and Engineering approximately 71%.

US$375m of capital commitments on budget as of the end of August 2022....

Project remains on schedule to deliver first nickel in Q1 2024.

Inflationary pressure combined with engineering improvements to de-risk the operation have resulted in a 12.6% cost increase with total project capex now forecast at U$537million."

On October 4, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Proposed equity fundraise of approximately £61.7 million." Highlights include:

"A conditional placing to new and existing institutional investors (the "Placing") to raise £35.2 million (approximately US$40.0 million) (before expenses) through the issue of new ordinary shares (the “Placing Shares”). As part of the Placing, La Mancha Investments s.a r.l. (“La Mancha”) has indicated its intention to participate for up to £23.8 million (approximately US$27.0 million) and BMO Capital Markets Limited (“BMO”) has conditionally agreed to underwrite a portion of the Placing of up to £11.4 (approximately US$13.0 million) as further detailed in the appendix to this announcement.

A proposed conditional subscription for new Ordinary Shares (the “Subscription Shares”, and together with the Placing Shares, the “Fundraise Shares”) by Glencore International AG (“Glencore”) and certain Directors either directly or through associated entities to raise up to approximately £26.4 million (approximately US$30.0 million) (the "Subscriptions")."

On October 17, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Feasibility study contract Awarded to Wood plc for Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project, Brazil."

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTCPK:PSDNF)

No significant news for the month.

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

On October 3, Amur Minerals Corp. announced:

Transaction approvals update. Amur Minerals Corporation (“Amur” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been informed by Bering Metals LLC (the “Buyer”) a Russian incorporated company that it has successfully obtained the necessary consents from the appropriate Russian Federation authorities to complete the Disposal of its Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project.....

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On October 19, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals battery minerals processing facility selected by US Department of Energy for $114 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. Facility will process nickel and other battery minerals in North Dakota, moving processing and tailings management away from the Minnesota mine site......

On October 19, Talon Metals announced:

US Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals announces significant increase to mineral resource estimate at Tamarack Nickel Project. Talon doubles indicated resource Tonnage, including 570% increase in high-grade nickel. The total indicated mineral resource estimate now stands at approximately 8.56 million tonnes grading 1.73% nickel plus by-products (2.34% NiEq) containing 148,000 tonnes of nickel (see Tables 1 and 2 below). This represents a 98% increase in the amount of contained nickel (in the indicated category) compared to the Company’s previous indicated mineral resource estimate (“PEA #3”)[1]. The total inferred resource estimate, which is in addition to the total indicated mineral resource, is now at approximately 8.46 million tonnes grading 0.83% nickel plus by-products (1.19% NiEq) containing 70,000 tonnes of nickel (see Tables 1 and 2 below). The high-grade Massive Sulphide (MSU) or Mixed Massive Sulphide [MMS] now stands at 1.05 million tonnes grading 4.53% nickel plus by-products (5.76% NiEq) (in the indicated category) (see Table 3 below), containing 47,000 tonnes of nickel. This represents a 570% increase in the amount of contained nickel (MSU/MMS) compared to PEA #3.

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

On September 22, Garibaldi Resources announced: "Garibaldi intersects semi-massive nickel sulphides below E&L." Highlights include:

Exploration Highlights:

"Hole EL-22-97b extends E&L mineralization more than 205 meters down trend from previous drilling........

E&L intrusion rock types were intercepted from 440 – 480m, and 589 – 609m with semi-massive sulphides occurring at 472.2 and 597.3m. Portable XRF measurements taken on these sulphide grains returned 2.8% Ni and 1.1% Ni, respectively.*

The sulphide-bearing rocks of the intrusion plunge for more than 800 meters and remain open beneath the E&L Intrusion.

These intercepts of mineralized E&L type rocks are in the plane of the E&L Intrusion, and coincide with the footprint of the previously modelled ZTEM anomaly, which extends for more than 3 km....."

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.

On October 24, OZ Minerals announced:

OZ Minerals September 2022 quarterly report. Greenfield growth projects – major milestones achieved during third quarter: West Musgrave: Final Investment Decision (FID) to progress one of the largest, lowest cost, lowest emissions copper-nickel projects globally with capacity to fund via $1.2 billion syndicated debt facility; potential to sell a minority interest to a strategic partner......“The third quarter has seen steady improvement in our operational performance and a major growth milestone has been achieved with a positive investment decision for the West Musgrave Project which will commence on ground construction next month.

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On October 5, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Highly prospective nickel targets confirmed at Mt Alexander. New drill targets for potential nickel sulphides identified in parallel with lithium exploration, which continues to identify lithium-bearing pegmatites." Highlights include:

"...... A large FLEM conductor (P1) is interpreted approximately 4km south of the high-grade Cathedrals Ni-Cu-PGE massive sulphide deposit located on the east-west Cathedrals Belt......

Drilling of these new nickel targets is planned for Q4 2022, alongside a maiden program to test lithium targets at Mt Alexander ."

Queensland Pacific Metals [ASX:QPM] (OTCPK:QPMLF)

On October 12, Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "Long term strategic collaboration established between Queensland Pacific Metals and General Motors." Highlights include:

"General Motors Holdings LLC and Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic collaboration, via a material investment and long term offtake agreement.

Conditional commitment of up to US$69m (A$108m) by way of equity subscription in QPM, including initial binding commitment of US$20.1m at A$0.18 per share.

Through this strategic collaboration, GM is granted the right to purchase all uncommitted nickel and cobalt sulfate produced in the first 15 years of Phase 1 of the TECH Project.

Furthermore, by undertaking an additional investment when QPM reaches a Final Investment Decision: GM’s offtake rights for Phase 1 are extended to life of project. GM is granted the right to purchase 100% of nickel and cobalt sulfate under a Phase 2 expansion of the TECH Project.

The TECH Project’s outstanding ESG credentials align with the values and vision of GM and its transition towards electric vehicle production.

The funding provided by GM will be used for ongoing development and construction of the TECH Project."

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation [TSXV:PNRL]

No significant news for the month.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQX:CNIKF)

On September 28, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel confirms large scale discovery at Reid, provides regional Exploration update." Highlights include:

"Current drilling confirms large scale discovery at Reid – delineated mineralized footprint already 90% of Crawford footprint of 1.6 km2 which contains the fifth largest Measured & Indicated sulphide resource globally of 3.5 million tonnes of contained nickel.

Regional drilling continues to validate geophysical targeting approach highlighting potential from 42 km2 of geophysical targets.

Latest assays from Deloro include DEL22-05 intersecting 394 metres of 0.26% nickel."

On September 29, Canada Nickel Company announced:

Canada Nickel provides project update and announces US$10 million loan facility. “The Company remains on track to deliver the feasibility study for Crawford by year-end......

On October 18, Canada Nickel Company announced:

Canada Nickel closes previously announced US$10 million loan facility with Auramet International, Inc......

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

On October 14, Ardea Resources announced: "Emu Lake nickel sulphide exploration update." Highlights include:

"Seven exploration diamond drill holes and four extensions to historic diamond drill holes for a total of 5,122.3m were completed over two programs between March and September 2022.

Six of the diamond holes and all four extension holes were drilled at the Binti prospect to test DHEM (down-hole electromagnetic) and geological targets, where high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation was recently discovered at Binti South (i.e. AELD0003: 2.72m at 5.42% Ni and 0.85% Cu from 391.04m – ASX release 14 January 2022).

Drilling from the first program resulted in the discovery of the Binti Central prospect 300m northwest of Binti South, with drill holes intersecting massive nickel sulphide mineralisation in both the Central and Western Ultramafics (i.e. AELD0006: 0.3m at 5% Ni from 409.74m) and disseminated/blebby mineralisation in the Western Ultramafic (i.e. ELD023: 10.44m at 0.52% Ni from 423.56m) .......

....... Next steps include planning further exploration of the open mineralised channels at the Binti prospect and regional technical assessment to generate a pipeline of nickel sulphide exploration targets over the largely unexplored Emu Lake project ."

Centaurus Metals Limited [ASX:CTM] (OTCQX:CTTZF)

Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.

On September 30, Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

Jaguar continues to grow ahead of resource update. Latest step-out drilling further expands the mineralisation down to 600m depth with visual logs1 showing semi-massive nickel sulphide mineralisation well below the December 2021 MRE envelope..........Centaurus is well-funded with cash reserves of approximately A$50 million.

On October 5, Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project development update. Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completion rescheduled to mid-2023 to accommodate additional sample requirement for Pressure Oxidation and downstream solution purification testwork as off-take discussions support the Company’s nickel sulphate production path.

On October 19, Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

September 2022 quarterly activities report. Further strong results from step-out and in-fill drilling at Jaguar ahead of MRE update in late October; Off-take discussions support nickel sulphate production path......

Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN]

On October 3, Widgie Nickel announced: "Annual report 2022." Highlights include:

"Successful ASX listing and $24m capital raising.

Exploration work delivers high grade discovery at Gillett North.

Identification of by-product endowment demonstrates additional Mt Edwards project value potential.

Significant progress made at Gillett resource extension and infill drilling – 19,938 metres.

Significant progress made at Armstrong resource extension and infill drilling – 10,968 metres.

Significant progress made at Munda resource extension and infill drilling – 6,589 metres.

On track with Armstrong resource to be production ready by end of 2023."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On October 26, Sama Resources announced:

Sama reports on five drill holes with high-grade intercepts from the Grata Prospect, located in the Ivory Coast, West Africa. Hole GR-21 intercepted 192 metres of mineralisation including 12 metres of 0.82% nickel, 0.68% copper and 0.99 gpt palladium and 108 metres at 0.32% nickel, 0.38% copper and 0.50 gpt palladium.......

The Metals Company (TMC)

On September 30, The Metals Company announced:

Innovative agreement will have union workers processing critical minerals from seafloor nodules for production of electric car batteries......

On October 5, The Metals Company announced: "TMC subsidiary NORI commences monitoring of the Environmental impacts of pilot nodule collection system trials in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone."

On October 12, The Metals Company announced:

TMC and Allseas achieve historic milestone: Nodules collected from the seafloor and lifted to the production vessel using 4 km riser during pilot trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone for first time since the 1970s......

Other juniors

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were slightly higher the last month and the LME inventory was higher.

Highlights for the month were:

Canada will fast-track energy and mining projects important to allies: Freeland.

The nickel market is set to record a moderate surplus in 2022 upon outright contraction in the largest end use (stainless steel) despite healthy growth in the fastest-growing market (electric vehicles).

Elon Musk: “We continue to believe that battery supply chain constraints will be the main limiting factor to EV market growth in the medium and long terms .”

.” DoE awards $2.8b of grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to a portfolio of 21 projects......The American Battery Material Initiative will coordinate domestic and international efforts to accelerate permitting for critical minerals projects.

Vale’s 3Q22 n ickel production increased 51% q/q to 51.8 kt.

n Norilsk Nickel 3 Q22 nickel output increased 22 % q - o - q to 59 kt .

BHP Sept. quarter 2022 Nickel West production increased by 16% to 21 kt.

Panoramic Resources Sept. quarter nickel production up 32 % to 1,3 31 t.

Nickel 28 - Ramu Q3 2022 production of 8,939t of contained nickel in MHP.

Horizonte Minerals Araguaia Nickel Project construction on schedule (16% completed), first nickel due in Q1 2024.

Talon Metals battery minerals processing facility selected by US DoE for $114m grant. Announces significant increase to mineral resource estimate at the Tamarack Nickel Project.

Garibaldi Resources Hole EL-22-97b extends E&L mineralization more than 205 meters down trend from previous drilling.

St George Mining - New drill targets for potential nickel sulphides and lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Queensland Pacific Metals signs long term strategic collaboration with General Motors.

Canada Nickel confirms large scale discovery at Reid .

. Centaurus Metals latest step-out drilling further expands the mineralisation down to 600m depth at the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

Widgie Nickel on track with Armstrong resource to be production ready by end of 2023.

The Metals Company and Allseas achieve historic milestone with nodules collected from the seafloor and lifted to the production vessel.

As usual all comments are welcome.