Markets Unlocked 10/31/22: Fed Watch

Adam Grimes
Adam Grimes
358 Followers

Summary

  • Politicians and talking heads widely reported that GDP growth shows the economy is fine—nothing to worry about, really—and that we dodged the bullet by avoiding a recession.
  • We’re quite confident that a recession could also have been avoided by another redefinition of the term, but we don’t think the report is quite as positive as it appears on the surface.
  • We’re currently watching these bear flags in daily indexes and will be on guard for further weakness.

The Fed - Federal Reserve - Central Bank

Douglas Rissing

Contributions to GDP

Happy Halloween, everyone!

As we head into the end of the first month of the last quarter of the year, the major news behind us is a GDP report. Politicians and talking heads widely reported that GDP growth shows the economy is fine—nothing to worry about, really—and that we dodged the bullet by avoiding a recession.

This week, the Fed meeting will likely be closely-watched and a source of volatility. Be careful of carrying heavy (large) positions into the report.

What makes GDP tick?

We’re quite confident that a recession could also have been avoided by another redefinition of the term, but we don’t think the report is quite as positive as it appears on the surface. A look at the GDP contribution/decomposition in the chart above shows why.

All of the “growth” in GDP rests on net exports. This is a number that’s obviously likely to suffer under a strong dollar—in other words, this is not real, sustainable growth.

Furthermore, the real canary in the coal mine is consumption, which has been, and continues to be, tepid at best. The Consumer is not at all confident, and is curtailing spending across the board. We will also expect revisions (2 more are due before the GDP number is final) might not look as rosy, but those revisions will come after the midterm US elections.

Excuse our cynicism. While we remain staunch long-term optimists on both the Economy and the markets, we see plenty to be concerned about in the near term.

Market conditions

The best anyone can do in predicting price direction is to identify a small tilt in probabilities—this is the reality. It’s not sexy, glitzy marketing (Crush The Markets With No Losing Trades!), but it’s the reality real traders face every day.

At this point, patterns in major US and global stock indexes are still at least moderately bearish. Of course, these patterns could degrade and we could see substantial rallies into the end of the year. We could end the year at all-time highs in indexes! We could head higher 40% next year! Benevolent aliens could show up next week and cure all human diseases and usher in an era of unprecedented peace on the planet.

All of these things are possible, but we wouldn’t bet on any of them today.

We’re currently watching these bear flags in daily indexes and will be on guard for further weakness. When something changes, so will we. (And that’s the best we can ever hope to be as active traders.) A little more strength on the daily chart would set up the first near-term longs we’ve seen in a while, which could lead to other trades in the same direction.

E-mini S&P 500 Continuous Contracts

The week ahead (potentially market-moving data releases)

  • Monday: none
  • Tuesday: FOMC Meeting Begins
  • Wednesday: EIA Crude Oil Inventories, ADP Employment, FOMC Announcement
  • Thursday: Jobs numbers, Productivity & Unit Labor Costs
  • Friday: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate

Earnings season continues in full swing, with about 1500 names reporting this week.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Adam Grimes profile picture
Adam Grimes
358 Followers
Adam Grimes has well over two decades of experience in the industry as a trader, analyst and system developer. Growing up in an agricultural community in America's Midwest, Adam's first trading experiences were in agricultural commodities and futures. He then moved to currency futures, trading during the Asian Financial Crisis, and then on to stock index futures, options, and individual stocks. His trading experience covers all major asset classes–futures, currencies, stocks, options, and other derivatives, and the full range of timeframes from very short term scalping to constructing portfolios for multi-year holding periods. He currently is President of Talon Advisors, LLC, where he writes daily market commentary and institutional advisory. He also shares daily market analysis and educational content at MarketLife, LLC. Prior to his work with these firms, he held the position Partner and Chief Investment Office at Waverly Advisors, VP of Quantitative System Development at Level Partners, LLC, Senior Analyst and Trader at MBF Asset Management on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and Chief Technical Strategist at SMB Capital. Adam is the author of The Art & Science of Technical Analysis: Market Structure, Price Action & Trading Strategies, published in 2012 by John Wiley & Sons, and The Art & Science of Trading: Course Workbook, published in 2017 by Hunter Hudson Press. Adam is also a contributing author for several publications on quantitative finance and related topics, and is much in demand as a speaker and lecturer on the topics of technical trading, risk management, and system development. Adam is also an accomplished musician, having worked as a professional composer, and classical keyboard artist specializing in historically-informed performance practices. He is also a classically-trained French chef, having served a formal apprenticeship with chef Richard Blondin, a disciple of Paul Bocuse.

Comments

