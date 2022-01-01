Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Contrary to others, Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) has had limited delays in its autonomous vehicle development program, and remain on track to start its robotaxi business in at least Germany and Israel initially (followed by other regions in due time) as soon as it has regulatory approval to remove the driver. The key strategic decision that is allowing such a global rollout is its crowdsourced HD map, as Mobileye has already collected billions of kilometers of data via its legacy ADAS (advanced driver assistance) business. In stark contrast, most others rely on manually created maps, limiting their rollout to small, geofenced regions.

As such, Mobileye remains on track to become one of the leading global operators of robotaxis. Given that the IPO is causing the company to get independently valued again (for now far below the value of its owner Intel (INTC)), making it pretty much the only pure play robotaxi business in the stock market, Mobileye is the ultimate stock to invest in a trend that is poised to radically change civilization over the next few decades.

Background

I have written about Mobileye and its steady progress in technology and financials extensively.

In short, Mobileye is the definite leader in ADAS, which has given it useful experience as it also started investing in autonomous driving, contrary to others who directedly tried to develop autonomous vehicles from scratch. Note that this means Mobileye already had and has a very profitable business which it can use to fund the autonomous vehicle program, contrary to others who have to throw money into a seemingly bottomless pit as it has taken longer than most had expected for autonomous driving to become a reality; for Mobileye this hasn't been an issue. This also means Mobileye already has a strong customer base which it can sell (upsell) into as its customers demand more and more advanced features. Furthermore, Mobileye is also compelling because it is developing a (relatively low-cost) full-stack solution: in-house software and maps running on an in-house silicon platform, using (eventually) in-house radar and lidar. Mobileye is using this to bet on both sides of the autonomous driving coin: robotaxis and consumer AVs. Regardless of which option sees the most adoption (perhaps both), Mobileye will prevail.

Mobileye IPO

The IPO doesn't change any fundamentals about the business. Since Mobileye had been highly profitable, it has been able to fund pretty much everything itself. It will also continue to partner with Intel for things like lidar and radar and perhaps software - I read in a comment on Seeking Alpha that Intel will in fact continue to own all those assets itself.

What is changing, though, is that Intel is giving investors the opportunity to directly invest into what is one of the fastest growing businesses within Intel (hence without therefor also having to own some of non-growing pieces such as PCs). As a standalone stock, it doesn't have to just contribute to the overall Intel financials, but presumably it will be rewarded by investors with a much richer valuation if it executes successfully on the imperatives laid out in previous section.

Many people have speculated that the IPO provides Intel with a neat opportunity to raise cash, but this is in my opinion nonsense. Of course, certainly at the original $50B valuation, Intel could have raised a few billion, but none of Intel's overarching (IDM 2.0) strategy requires such a cash infusion. While certainly the plan is that Intel will be cash flow neutral or even negative as it invests to catch up to where it needs to be in terms of technology and fabs, those who have actually followed Intel should know that the company already has a multi-pronged strategy to maintain financial discipline and leanness, called Smart Capital.

As case in point, the amount of funds collectively made available through the E.U. and U.S. Chips Acts dwarf the Mobileye IPO fundraiser by approximately two full orders of magnitude (100x). In addition, the Brookfield deal provided another $15B in funding. Or as another contributor had pointed out, the Mobileye IPO allows Intel to fund about two weeks' worth of capex (or about two months' worth of dividends). In fact, the IPO money actually went to Mobileye, not Intel, although Mobileye did say it would use most of the cash to pay Intel.

RIP Argo AI

In 2020, I discussed the new, broad partnership between Mobileye and Ford (F). At the time it seemed only to pertain to L2 (non-autonomous) ADAS, as Ford was investing in Argo AI.

However, the latest newest news is that Ford and Volkswagen have stopped their investments. Ford said it is now seeking to partner for autonomous vehicles, instead of developing the technology in-house.

Obviously, this development is opening the door for a continued partnership with Mobileye into the higher levels of autonomous driving beyond L2. Although Mobileye wasn't mentioned explicitly, this would be the most obvious choice for both Ford and Volkswagen given their existing partnerships for L2.

More high level, each time a new and promising technology becomes seen as the next big thing, it is not surprising that everyone tries to develop this technology themselves for differentiation. However, the reality is that developing advanced technology requires expertise, which frankly automotive companies lack because that is simply not their core competence.

As case in point, just consider what it has taken Mobileye. It has had to develop its own silicon as well as a complete software development kit, from scratch. Furthermore, it also needed HD maps (note that traditional GPS maps are far from sufficient, so these can't be used), for which the only feasible solution to get global coverage was to use crowdsourcing via its existing ADAS business. Given that Mobileye is the definite leader in ADAS (similar to what Intel is in PCs), this means Mobileye is pretty much the only company with the capability to create such maps. Thirdly, although there are third-party vendors, in order to reduce the cost of an AV, Mobileye is also developing its own lidar and radar, for which it is using Intel's expertise in silicon photonics and ASICs (application-specific ICs). Lastly, the most challenging aspect is arguably the software and extensive testing in order to create an AV that drives well and safely.

Economics of AVs

One core piece of the thesis that was only implicitly assumed, without explanation. Although it may be stating the obvious to some, it does need to be mentioned given that it is quite crucial for this thesis to work.

The issue is as follows: why would anyone add such a substantial amount of cost to vehicle for what may superficially be seen as a niche feature (the vehicle driving itself). Indeed, in some comments on the internet I have seen similar statements, either asking for the usefulness of such a feature, or otherwise people tend to assume that autonomous driving in some unsolvable problem that still needs decades of R&D (which is simply untrue).

The answer is simply economics. There are literally millions of jobs that would overnight become redundant once a vehicle can drive itself, and with that, millions of monthly wages that employers need to pay would not have to be paid anymore.

This is not a bug of the economy, but rather a feature: the most fundamental reason for the creation of wealth in human civilization has been to increase the productiveness of humans, to allow them to do more, with less. Ultimately, this will simply allow people to spend their time on other things than the mindless task of transporting goods and people. Some readers may observe the parallels with this recent article: Tesla: Elon Musk Is Right (Optimus Robot) (TSLA).

Hence, nothing but pure economics will fuel the demand for autonomous driving. In addition, once the statistics will also prove out its safety, it is likely (or at least possible) that eventually AVs will even become mandatory in order to save lives.

Risks

The original plan to start the robotaxi business was early 2022, which was then shifted to late 2022 as the company required regulatory approval to remove the driver. But with just two months remaining in 2022, due to a lack of updates from Intel, it is not known if this is still the plan, or if there are (further) delays. And if there are delays, if it is due to technology or due to the regulatory side.

So while there was a lot of confetti as part of the IPO, this seemed a bit premature as the status of Intel's robotaxi plans, which undoubtedly form a cornerstone most long-term investors' Mobileye thesis, for now remain unclear.

Nevertheless, in the last few years Mobileye has been extensively testing its solution and has posted multiple hour-long unedited rides on YouTube in various high-profile cities around the world (hence disproving the sentiment quote above that AVs are still far from capable of driving in challenging environments like big cities or at night).

For more (supposed) risks, I would refer to this article, although in my opinion the author is (at best) overthinking the thesis: No Automated Profits In Mobileye's IPO.

(For example the decelerating growth is likely meaningless because, for one, Mobileye's growth has been lumpy in the past, yet anyone could do the math that the design wins Mobileye has disclosed over the past several years each quarter are vastly higher than its current sales, and two, because as discussed Mobileye's two flagship businesses, robotaxi and consumer AV, have yet to launch in the first place.)

Investor Takeaway

Investors who buy Mobileye get a highly profitable ADAS company - the definite leader in this space, in fact. However, for that they do have to pay quite a rich valuation (considering the current macro and stock environment): a high single-digit P/S multiple.

The reason for this is because investors aren't just banking on continued ADAS leadership, which itself is still a relatively high-growth market with upside both from increased adoption and pricing. As noted in my original 2020 coverage, Mobileye said that the price upside of L2+ can be around 10x higher than basic ADAS: whereas its ASP (average selling price) during its previous IPO period was around $50, its most advanced products are currently likely approaching nearly $1000 (Mobileye said that for its L2+ SuperVision product it is responsible for the full board, for the first time).

Instead, investors can make an informed bet that Mobileye will be able to carry its existing leadership over into autonomous driving, both in robotaxis and consumer AVs. Since Mobileye has built a global, crowdsourced map, it can operate globally. In addition, its in-house silicon, software, lidar and radar should allow for a very competitive cost structure, which becomes crucial as Mobileye envisions the introduction of consumer AVs around 2024-2025.

Given that its consumer AV solution will have a low four-digit price at best, and given that robotaxis are likely to displace existing ride-hailing from the likes of Uber (UBER) (once the technology is mainstream and accepted, it will be highly unfavorable to continue to pay humans to drive, so at the very least companies like Uber would have to follow suit, but since they don't have the resources to develop their own robotaxis, they would have to buy or license them from someone else...likely/perhaps Mobileye), both options provide Mobileye with the possibility to multiply its revenue from its current near-$2B run rate. Hence, there is a nonzero chance that Mobileye's revenue could eclipse its current market cap over the next one to two decades, providing substantial alpha over time. The largest unknown is the exact timing and adoption rate, so investors must be willing to hold for literally decades.