Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 1/2 2/15 1.41 1.48 4.96% 4.01% 11 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 11/9 12/9 0.78 0.83 6.41% 3.71% 13 Amphenol Corporation (APH) 12/19 1/11 0.2 0.21 5.00% 1.10% 11 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 11/30 12/15 0.2 0.21 5.00% 3.46% 11 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 11/16 12/1 0.595 0.625 5.04% 3.80% 52 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 11/9 11/25 0.13 0.135 3.85% 3.96% 5 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 11/9 11/25 0.4425 0.445 0.56% 5.18% 8 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 11/10 12/1 1.01 1.07 5.94% 3.97% 8 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 11/7 11/25 0.19 0.2 5.26% 2.45% 5 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 11/7 11/18 0.41 0.47 14.63% 4.17% 13 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 11/14 12/9 0.17 0.175 2.94% 2.55% 50 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 12/21 1/5 0.41 0.43 4.88% 5.46% 11 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 11/2 11/14 0.5559 0.5627 1.22% 7.86% 6 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 11/30 1/4 0.385 0.425 10.39% 2.36% 13 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 11/15 12/1 0.29 0.3125 7.76% 1.39% 50 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 11/3 11/14 0.7625 0.7875 3.28% 4.21% 9 Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:NIDB) 11/9 11/25 0.3 0.32 6.67% 3.08% 28 Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 12/1 12/16 0.58 0.6 3.45% 3.39% 11 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 11/10 12/12 1.12 1.18 5.36% 1.84% 13 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 11/8 11/23 0.26 0.28 7.69% 1.15% 12 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 11/9 11/30 0.045 0.05 11.11% 5.12% 7 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 11/7 11/15 0.57 0.6 5.26% 2.89% 36 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 12/9 1/3 0.37 0.38 2.70% 1.89% 30 Visa Inc. (V) 11/10 12/1 0.375 0.45 20.00% 0.86% 15 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 11/8 11/16 0.18 0.19 5.56% 0.34% 30 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 11/14 12/9 0.88 0.91 3.41% 3.29% 40 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 31 (Ex-Div 11/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 11/16 0.115 58.64 0.78% 29 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 11/28 0.32 32.76 3.91% 7 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 11/16 0.21 32.85 2.56% 11 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 11/30 0.79 104.24 3.03% 11 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11/16 0.7 244.57 1.14% 14 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 1 (Ex-Div 11/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 11/17 0.64 88.09 2.91% 24 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/14 0.775 59.54 5.21% 6 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 11/17 0.195 81.15 0.96% 30 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 11/14 0.5627 28.65 7.86% 6 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 11/17 0.38 63.41 2.40% 9 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 11/14 0.2 14.94 5.35% 12 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 11/17 0.31 37.41 3.31% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 2 (Ex-Div 11/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 11/18 0.1075 13.72 3.13% 6 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 11/30 0.46 57.92 3.18% 16 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 11/10 0.99 54.49 7.27% 10 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 11/18 0.29 36.99 3.14% 11 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 11/18 0.12 14.37 3.34% 6 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 11/14 0.22 23.22 3.79% 9 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 11/18 0.4 169.11 0.95% 19 Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) 11/18 0.18 13.07 5.51% 6 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 12/2 0.245 85.47 1.15% 6 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 11/14 0.7875 74.75 4.21% 9 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 11/21 1.24 229.14 2.16% 6 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12/5 0.4 47.43 3.37% 12 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 11/18 0.8 247.09 1.30% 8 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 11/18 0.15 46.32 1.30% 9 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 3 (Ex-Div 11/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11/10 0.23 155.74 0.59% 11 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 11/18 1.25 312.17 1.60% 18 Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 11/14 0.25 36.69 2.73% 18 California Water Service Group (CWT) 11/18 0.25 60.94 1.64% 55 Intel Corporation (INTC) 12/1 0.365 29.07 5.02% 8 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 11/14 1.0475 53.14 7.88% 22 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 11/21 0.38 30.05 5.06% 7 SJW Group (SJW) 12/1 0.36 69.99 2.06% 55 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 12/1 0.41 70.77 2.32% 16 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 11/18 0.42 63.02 2.67% 30 Click to enlarge

Friday Nov 4 (Ex-Div 11/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 12/1 0.655 145.94 1.80% 15 Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 11/22 0.14 23.41 2.39% 11 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 11/25 0.2 32.6 2.45% 5 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 11/18 0.47 45.04 4.17% 13 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 12/2 0.3 152.47 0.79% 18 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 11/15 0.22 36.9 7.15% 12 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 12/14 0.5 73.14 2.73% 10 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 11/15 0.6 83.15 2.89% 36 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 11/7 0.195 1.7% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 11/1 0.18 0.5% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 11/1 0.54 2.8% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 11/3 0.19 1.1% Graco Inc. (GGG) 11/2 0.21 1.2% Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 11/4 1.58 1.0% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 11/1 0.2075 0.7% Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 11/7 0.4 1.9% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 11/1 0.45 3.3% Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 11/2 1.05 2.1% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 11/1 0.28 4.0% Owens Corning (OC) 11/3 0.35 1.7% Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 11/7 0.19 2.9% Pentair plc (PNR) 11/4 0.21 2.0% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 11/1 0.195 3.6% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 11/3 0.35 5.5% Universal Corporation (UVV) 11/7 0.79 6.3% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 11/1 0.6525 6.9% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.