The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
1/2
|
2/15
|
1.41
|
1.48
|
4.96%
|
4.01%
|
11
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
11/9
|
12/9
|
0.78
|
0.83
|
6.41%
|
3.71%
|
13
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
12/19
|
1/11
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
1.10%
|
11
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
11/30
|
12/15
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
3.46%
|
11
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
11/16
|
12/1
|
0.595
|
0.625
|
5.04%
|
3.80%
|
52
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
11/9
|
11/25
|
0.13
|
0.135
|
3.85%
|
3.96%
|
5
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
11/9
|
11/25
|
0.4425
|
0.445
|
0.56%
|
5.18%
|
8
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
11/10
|
12/1
|
1.01
|
1.07
|
5.94%
|
3.97%
|
8
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
11/7
|
11/25
|
0.19
|
0.2
|
5.26%
|
2.45%
|
5
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
11/7
|
11/18
|
0.41
|
0.47
|
14.63%
|
4.17%
|
13
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
11/14
|
12/9
|
0.17
|
0.175
|
2.94%
|
2.55%
|
50
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
12/21
|
1/5
|
0.41
|
0.43
|
4.88%
|
5.46%
|
11
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
11/2
|
11/14
|
0.5559
|
0.5627
|
1.22%
|
7.86%
|
6
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
11/30
|
1/4
|
0.385
|
0.425
|
10.39%
|
2.36%
|
13
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
11/15
|
12/1
|
0.29
|
0.3125
|
7.76%
|
1.39%
|
50
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
11/3
|
11/14
|
0.7625
|
0.7875
|
3.28%
|
4.21%
|
9
|
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.
|
11/9
|
11/25
|
0.3
|
0.32
|
6.67%
|
3.08%
|
28
|
Peoples Ltd.
|
12/1
|
12/16
|
0.58
|
0.6
|
3.45%
|
3.39%
|
11
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
11/10
|
12/12
|
1.12
|
1.18
|
5.36%
|
1.84%
|
13
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
11/8
|
11/23
|
0.26
|
0.28
|
7.69%
|
1.15%
|
12
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
11/9
|
11/30
|
0.045
|
0.05
|
11.11%
|
5.12%
|
7
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
11/7
|
11/15
|
0.57
|
0.6
|
5.26%
|
2.89%
|
36
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
12/9
|
1/3
|
0.37
|
0.38
|
2.70%
|
1.89%
|
30
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
11/10
|
12/1
|
0.375
|
0.45
|
20.00%
|
0.86%
|
15
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
11/8
|
11/16
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
0.34%
|
30
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
11/14
|
12/9
|
0.88
|
0.91
|
3.41%
|
3.29%
|
40
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 31 (Ex-Div 11/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
11/16
|
0.115
|
58.64
|
0.78%
|
29
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
11/28
|
0.32
|
32.76
|
3.91%
|
7
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
11/16
|
0.21
|
32.85
|
2.56%
|
11
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
11/30
|
0.79
|
104.24
|
3.03%
|
11
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
11/16
|
0.7
|
244.57
|
1.14%
|
14
Tuesday Nov 1 (Ex-Div 11/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
11/17
|
0.64
|
88.09
|
2.91%
|
24
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
11/14
|
0.775
|
59.54
|
5.21%
|
6
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
11/17
|
0.195
|
81.15
|
0.96%
|
30
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
11/14
|
0.5627
|
28.65
|
7.86%
|
6
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
11/17
|
0.38
|
63.41
|
2.40%
|
9
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
11/14
|
0.2
|
14.94
|
5.35%
|
12
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
11/17
|
0.31
|
37.41
|
3.31%
|
10
Wednesday Nov 2 (Ex-Div 11/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
11/18
|
0.1075
|
13.72
|
3.13%
|
6
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
11/30
|
0.46
|
57.92
|
3.18%
|
16
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
11/10
|
0.99
|
54.49
|
7.27%
|
10
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
11/18
|
0.29
|
36.99
|
3.14%
|
11
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
11/18
|
0.12
|
14.37
|
3.34%
|
6
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
11/14
|
0.22
|
23.22
|
3.79%
|
9
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
11/18
|
0.4
|
169.11
|
0.95%
|
19
|
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LSBK)
|
11/18
|
0.18
|
13.07
|
5.51%
|
6
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
12/2
|
0.245
|
85.47
|
1.15%
|
6
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
11/14
|
0.7875
|
74.75
|
4.21%
|
9
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
11/21
|
1.24
|
229.14
|
2.16%
|
6
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
12/5
|
0.4
|
47.43
|
3.37%
|
12
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
11/18
|
0.8
|
247.09
|
1.30%
|
8
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
11/18
|
0.15
|
46.32
|
1.30%
|
9
Thursday Nov 3 (Ex-Div 11/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
11/10
|
0.23
|
155.74
|
0.59%
|
11
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
11/18
|
1.25
|
312.17
|
1.60%
|
18
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
11/14
|
0.25
|
36.69
|
2.73%
|
18
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
11/18
|
0.25
|
60.94
|
1.64%
|
55
|
Intel Corporation
|
(INTC)
|
12/1
|
0.365
|
29.07
|
5.02%
|
8
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
11/14
|
1.0475
|
53.14
|
7.88%
|
22
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
11/21
|
0.38
|
30.05
|
5.06%
|
7
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
12/1
|
0.36
|
69.99
|
2.06%
|
55
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
12/1
|
0.41
|
70.77
|
2.32%
|
16
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
11/18
|
0.42
|
63.02
|
2.67%
|
30
Friday Nov 4 (Ex-Div 11/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
12/1
|
0.655
|
145.94
|
1.80%
|
15
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
11/22
|
0.14
|
23.41
|
2.39%
|
11
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
11/25
|
0.2
|
32.6
|
2.45%
|
5
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
11/18
|
0.47
|
45.04
|
4.17%
|
13
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
12/2
|
0.3
|
152.47
|
0.79%
|
18
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
11/15
|
0.22
|
36.9
|
7.15%
|
12
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
12/14
|
0.5
|
73.14
|
2.73%
|
10
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
11/15
|
0.6
|
83.15
|
2.89%
|
36
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
11/7
|
0.195
|
1.7%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
11/1
|
0.18
|
0.5%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
11/1
|
0.54
|
2.8%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
11/3
|
0.19
|
1.1%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
11/2
|
0.21
|
1.2%
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
11/4
|
1.58
|
1.0%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
11/1
|
0.2075
|
0.7%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
11/7
|
0.4
|
1.9%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
11/1
|
0.45
|
3.3%
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
11/2
|
1.05
|
2.1%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
11/1
|
0.28
|
4.0%
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
11/3
|
0.35
|
1.7%
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
11/7
|
0.19
|
2.9%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
11/4
|
0.21
|
2.0%
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
11/1
|
0.195
|
3.6%
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
11/3
|
0.35
|
5.5%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
11/7
|
0.79
|
6.3%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
11/1
|
0.6525
|
6.9%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
