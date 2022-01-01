Dear readers/followers,
First things first - I'm very long Manulife (NYSE:MFC) at this point, having invested 2.8% of my portfolio into the company as things have dropped and dropped more successively. Despite what can be viewed as extremely stable trends across the board for the company, with strong performance across all business segments, the market isn't yet convinced by the company.
That's fine by me - it means I can buy more cheaply, and that's exactly what I'm doing.
It's no secret that I'm a heavy investor in global finance, and I invest heavily in banking, insurance, and asset management across the world. Not just US or Canada, but Sweden, Norway, Germany, France, and other nations. Some of you might expect Unum (UNM), and I did own it - but I now own key holdings in things like Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY), Munich RE (Murgy) Scotiabank (BNS) and many others.
Manulife though, is a worthy addition to this storied list of great financial companies.
Why?
Because the company has the qualities I look for in a great financial business.
Manulife is the largest insurance company in all of Canada. It's also one of the largest fund managers in the world based solely on AUM, and their Manulife Bank of Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manulife. It's a market leader in terms of the past 5 years in overall TSR while also managing increasing dividends, and its normalized payout ratio is well below 50% at the time in terms of EPS.
I've mentioned before that part of what attracts me to Manulife is its superb fundamentals and positioning.
While Asia (and China specifically) isn't an easy geography, and likely not to get any easier, I view the company's foundations as safe enough to offer a substantial, great upside here despite these. The biggest risk and part of the reason why the company is being punished as it currently is its reliance on Asia as a market for new ventures and growth - but not just China, thankfully. It's also Vietnam, Japan, Cambodia, Indonesia, and other markets.
The official 2022-2025 targets include a heavier focus on digital and tech, investing in Asia, accelerating growth through its agency force, and exclusive bancassurance (basically a sort of agreement between a bank and an insurer, which allows the insurer exclusive rights to sell to the bank customer base), and optimization of legacy.
Focus metrics are expense efficiency goals, employee engagement, and better portfolio contribution from higher-margin segments, all of which are expected to drive growth.
On a high level, MFC is exactly the sort of major insurance company you want to invest in. With a solid legacy core and a promising growth market and rock-solid fundamentals. The legacy continues to be solid in the latest reporting period of 2Q22, and even Asia showed significant growth.
The company is also taking advantage of the significant valuation weakness by repurchasing shares. So far, a reduction of 2% of SO has been achieved by buybacks, and more seems to be coming. The solid results despite macro and lockdowns are worth highlighting especially here.
Note that the graphs show YTD comparisons, not YoY, which is why they are as low as they are. For the full year, I expect results more or less in trend with 1H22, based on current acceleration. The company is, as you can see, expanding its push into Asia, and I'm pleased that China is not the #1 market.
Over $1.5B worth of core earnings despite the current environment is superb, even if this represents a single-digit drop YoY and impacts from unfavorable market trends, lower gains in NBV, and a reinsurance transaction. This is also part of what is pushing the valuation to quite "bottom" levels here.
Legacy, meanwhile, continues to show strength with good core earnings growth in Canada and USA. Much of the decline in the company's sales in Asia were offset by growth in North America.
The asset management business continues to generate good results as well, with only slight drops in the margin, AUMA, and Net fee income yield; which, considering the environment, is very good. I believe the focus should be on things that the company can control to a greater degree, such as expense management - which is now at excellent levels, showcasing just how the company is managing its expenses here.
Also, aside from this, I believe the focus should be on fundamentals - such as the company's superb asset mix and using a forward-looking perspective.
It's entirely possible that MFC will continue to see pressure in its valuation and share price. I hope this is the case because I am not yet done purchasing shares in the company. When the market wishes to be irrational, we need to stay alert to make sure that we allocate our capital in accordance with "best upside practices". And MFC certainly has a good upside - not the best perhaps, but the quality is what really sells things here, aside from the dirt-cheap valuation we have going for us.
And when I say dirt-cheap, that's what I mean. MFC is still A-rated and trades at a current NYSE-normalized P/E of 7.21x. While not as low as Unum during its doldrums, we're still at a very low multiple seen only a few times the past 5 years.
The company's normalized 5-year P/E is 9.1x. This isn't high when you consider the low yield, the extremely attractive fundamentals, and the stable operations.
The upside to that conservative upside here is around 25% per year, or 63.5% year in less than 3 years.
This, to me, is an excellent investment potential overall. What you do is buy insurance businesses and financials below 10X P/E. The market is severely discounting this business's cash flows. Even if we only consider a 7-8X P/E on a forward basis, it still marks an almost 14% annualized RoR until 2024. If we consider a normalized 10-11X P/E, more accurate for the 10-year forward period, we see returns of 30%+ annualized here.
Still, I don't want to give the picture that there are zero risks here. It's just that the risks that do exist are impairable and manageable as a whole.
The current significant risk is the COVID-19 impact - especially with the company's Asia exposure. There are also continued challenges endemic to certain of the company's markets, such as the Philippines. In essence, Asian markets aren't exactly the easiest to navigate, and investors should provision for, or discount for larger amounts of volatility inherent in companies with earnings from such markets.
The company's analyst-guided upside is significant here. MFC is followed by a number of analysts both for the NYSE and TSX tickers. The current upside to average PT's is between 20-30%, similar to my own, and the analysts following the company are usually fairly split between "BUY" and "HOLD", which makes sense when you consider what some expectations for the remainder of 2022 are.
It shouldn't be a surprise to you if you follow my work, that I am positive or investing in insurance or financial businesses. Over 18% of my portfolio is currently split among attractive banks, insurance businesses, reinsurance businesses, asset managers, and ancillary operators in the segment. I view the change in interest rates as incredibly positive for these businesses, and preliminary results for the current fiscal all but scream the confirmation to this thesis, with forecasts for dividend increases and the like. This is especially true for large banks and insurance businesses as well as reinsurance - while payment processors are suffering a bit more.
All in all, I believe it extremely advantageous to continue to position oneself in accordance with a bullish stance towards financials and insurance overall - and Manulife is one of the premier L&H insurance players in the Canadian region.
My stance is "BUY" - and my PT/Thesis is as follows.
Remember, I'm all about:
Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).
The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.
This article was written by
36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.
I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFC, UNM, ALIZY, MURGY, BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.
I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about.
Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.
Comments