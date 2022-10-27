Major markets reverse like dominoes, and this pattern continues until all markets are moving in the same direction. Identifying the leading markets can help you stay ahead of a trend change. Today, we will continue with our theme from last week, showing that the same divergence patterns are building globally and also within the U.S. Below, we look at three global markets, including two U.S. markets that appear to have incomplete uptrends off the COVID lows. This implies that they need one more push to new highs in order to complete their trends. This is ultimately a positive sign for equities, and supports a surprise move to the upside in the coming months.
When all markets are moving in the same direction, we are in a powerful trend. We saw this in 2017 and late 2020/early 2021, where all major global markets, including all U.S. sectors, were moving up together. Adversely, in Q1 of 2022, all global markets were pointing down, which signaled the same pattern in the opposite direction. However, since April of 2022, we have started to see various global markets bottom and start new uptrends, which we pointed out in last week’s update, when we said “Japanese markets bottomed in March of 2022, followed by China, Australia and now Germany and France.”
Markets move in 5 waves. 1,3,5 are in the direction of the predominant trend, while 2 and 4 are corrections within the larger trend. Like we stated prior, most major markets have put in a bottom and have begun a new uptrend before the S&P 500’s current October 13th low. Below, I discuss the S&P500 levels I am watching to confirm a new uptrend plus I discuss the markets that are setting up to make a new high.
The Canadian TSX has a history of leading the U.S. Markets. It’s a commodity rich economy, which tends to get affected from energy price. That being said, the Canadian central bank just announced a surprise 50 BPs increase in rates, while the consensus was expecting 75 BPs. This makes Canada the 3rd central bank to pivot, behind the Bank of England and the Bank of Australia.
As a result, the Canadian TSX broke above it bear market trend line (below). Interestingly, this bear market appears to be only a 4th wave within a developing 5th wave push off the COVID low.
The same pattern is playing out in Australia. Like Canada, this bear market seems to be playing out as a messy, and complex 4th wave within a larger uptrend. The Australian XJO is testing the bear market resistance line, and very close to signaling a meaningful low was put in.
The same pattern can be seen in Japan. Note that we have a messy and overlapping bear market, which is the opposite of the sharp and quick 2nd wave drop close to the beginning of the new uptrend. This is a very common theme, which supports this bear market as only a 4th wave with new highs to follow.
It’s important to note that we’ve just seen three major global markets that are suggesting a push higher. If accurate this will be bullish for equites. Also, this theme is not limited to only global markets. There are several markets that appear to be finishing up their 4th wave corrections, and suggesting a higher push in order to complete the uptrend off the COVID low.
The DJI is showing remarkable relative strength since the October Low. First off, it bottomed in late September ahead of Big Tech and the S7P 500. While most are focused on Google, Microsoft, and Meta, they are ignoring the fact that the S&P 500 and DJI closed green while Microsoft and Google were down. There are simply too many stocks and markets within the U.S. in new uptrends to suggest that we are setting up for a big move down.
The DJI appears to be setting up for a move higher, much like the previously mentioned global markets. The bear market is messy and overlapping, which is characteristic of 4th waves. This pattern is suggesting one more push to new highs in the future.
Caterpillar (CAT) is an important stock to track, considering its business is global and tied to economic expansions. Like many stocks, it bottomed in late September, ahead of the S&P 500, and since then has been in a strong uptrend. The gap today based on its earnings looks like a breakaway gap, which tends to happen in 3rd waves. This suggests that a meaningful low was put in, as CAT moves closer to confirming a 5th wave push to new highs.
You may be asking, what does this have to do with tech? No stocks operate in a vacuum, and at times, we can see great companies become terrible stocks. Most of 2022 was the proof for this claim. So, if a new global uptrend is brewing, expect all stocks to participate, especially beaten down tech.
Next week, we will look at the new leaders within the tech sector who are showing similar patterns that we have shown in this report. Considering the next move higher will be the 5th wave in some markets, I do not expect all stocks and markets to make new highs. However, some are so beaten down that an outsized move would not be a surprise.
These divergence patterns tend to precede big trend changes. But, until the U.S. broad market confirms it, the risk remains elevated in the market. The S&P 500 has given us a nice 5-wave move off the October 13th low; however, we need this to morph into a larger 5-wave pattern, which is still playing out. Until this develops, the risk remains that we are in a bear market bounce.
In order to confirm a meaningful low was put in, the current weakness in the market needs to hold 3770 SPX. We then need to make one more high to continue the pattern. If this happens, the real test will be in early November. We have the FED meeting, the jobs report, and an election, all of which tend to move markets. The price resistance overhead of importance is 4050-4090. There are multiple techniques pointing to this region being a wall for the bulls. This also will likely coincide with the 200-day moving average, which halted the last bear market bounce.
If we do make it to this region by next week, risk will be high. This will be the biggest test for the bulls, and one worth managing risk around. If we instead break down below the 3775 SPX region, it will signal more weakness in the broad market. However, this will only intensify the divergences in the market, as not all stocks will make new lows.
In conclusion, more and more signs are pointing to a bigger trend reversal underway. Several markets are in new uptrends and suggesting a push to new highs is on the horizon. This will lift all boats, but I do not expect all stocks/markets to make new highs. It’s important to identify the winners, and stick with them in these new uptrends. Not all prior leaders will keep leading, which is why we perform this analysis.
Our weekly reports are 10–20-page deep dives on individual stocks. In the past years, our free analysis predicted Roku’s meteoric rise, Zoom’s IPO success, Nvidia's sustained growth, Bitcoin's rise, and more. My paid service has done much more.
In 2021, we predicted many 100%+ gains across cloud software, semiconductors, and bitcoin.
Give your tech portfolio an edge.
This article was written by
Knox Ridley is the Portfolio Manager for I/O Fund with cumulative audited results of 141%, beating Ark and other leading active tech funds over four audit periods in 2020 and 2021.
Knox Ridley began consulting on portfolios in 2007 and is an experienced growth investor in both bull and bear markets, which is hard to find these days. His real-time trade notifications to premium subscribers have garnered 27 entries with over 100% gains in the last two years. Knox began his career as an ETF wholesaler in 2007 before becoming a portfolio consultant for large RIAs, FAs, and Institutional accounts. He is very keen on macro trends and is trained in Fibonacci Trading, Elliott Wave theory, as well as Gann Cycles. He also uses classical technical analysis to manage risk and identify great risk/reward setups. Knox is known for increasing and decreasing allocations for record-breaking returns.
After weathering the Great Financial Crisis, Knox is especially strong in risk management. This helps Premium Members at the I/O Fund participate in the upside of tech stocks while protecting themselves on the downside. For decades, Knox has seen the inexperienced gain large amounts and then lose large amounts. He is diligent in dedicating this time to share what he knows about risk management on the forum, through real-time trade notifications and in weekly webinars. You will not find a more grounded and accessible portfolio manager who is willing to share his daily moves as he seeks to beat Wall Street for years to come. The I/O Fund officially launched on May 8th, 2020 and his portfolio performance illustrates his ability to compete with the best Funds on Wall Street.
Case studies on how the I/O Fund approaches tech investing: (1) we covered Datadog in January 2020 for I/O Fund Members. The I/O Fund built a position quickly in April of 2020 with prices depressed from the COVID crash and did not budge on the thesis that this is the best way to play cloud infrastructure. We have added strategically throughout the years, and it is now a core position in our portfolio. It is up over 100% in our portfolio. (2) In early 2021 we identified a fast growing Productivity SaaS company called Asana. What intrigued us was how low the valuation was coupled with the technical setup. After holding the company for most of 2021, we sold it for a 286% profit. Asan became the best performing cloud stock in 2021. (3) We identified Bitcoin in 2019 with a target entry around $7,000. We were able to sell half our position for an average 400% in early 2021. We’ve been strategically adding back because we believe it has one more run in it. We provide all of this information in daily updates, weekly reports and real-time trade notifications.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: To view the live portfolio for all the positions we hold, please go to 'https://seekingalpha.com/research/45714056-beth-kindig/5727494-portfolio.
Comments