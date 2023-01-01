Justin Sullivan

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finally reported 3Q-22 earnings this week, with an unfortunate double-miss on earnings and sales as global advertising slowed in the last quarter.

Google has been treated very harshly and unfairly following the presentation of 3Q-22 earnings, despite the fact that they were not all that bad.

I believe Google stock will trade even lower in the short term as investors adjust to the slowing global advertising market, but the stock is undervalued and very promising in the long term.

A Double-Miss For 3Q-22

Google reported lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The 3Q-22 earnings presentation showed earnings of $1.25 per share, compared to an estimate of $1.25 per share. In terms of sales, Google also fell short, but only by 2.21%.

Earnings Calls (Alphabet Inc)

Google Stock Just Made New 52 Weeks Lows As A Result

Google stock hit new lows after the internet company reported 3Q-22 earnings, as I predicted in my article Google: Potentially Facing A Sharp Selloff.

The market was irritated not so much by the double-miss on earnings and sales as it was by the slowdown in global advertising, which points to more pain for Google's advertising services in the short term.

Following the earnings presentation, Google stock has become dangerously close to being oversold, with the Relative Strength Index dropping dangerously close to an RSI value of 30, which is typically when a stock becomes technically oversold.

Having said that, Google stock did hit a new 52-week low of $91.90 yesterday, and there may be some more selling pressure in the short term, meaning GOOG could fall a little further as investors deal with the company's advertising slowdown.

RSI (StockCharts.com)

The Big Problem With Google

Google is a behemoth of a company, with a market cap of approximately $1.2 trillion and projected revenues of $284.2 billion this year.

The issue with Google is that, despite the company's dominant position in the online search market, growth is slowing as advertisers continue to reduce ad spending. As a result, Google's sales increased only 6% YoY to $69.09 billion in 3Q-22. When compared to a 41% increase in sales in the previous quarter, it's easy to see why investors are concerned about Google's growth prospects, particularly in the search market.

Revenues Increase YoY (Alphabet Inc)

In the third quarter, Google's search business generated $39.54 billion in revenue, representing a 4.3% YoY increase. Total advertising sales increased at a very slow 2.5% YoY to $54.48 billion, indicating that advertisers are far more hesitant to spend money on Google's advertising platforms than expected. Google's primary advertising platforms include Google search, YouTube, and the Google network.

With that said, I believe the growth slowdown is only temporary, as advertisers will continue to seek out platforms with the greatest reach, highest conversion rates, and most insightful analytics tools.

Q3-22 Supplemental Information (Alphabet Inc)

Google’s Valuation Is A Bargain

The market currently forecasts earnings of $5.44 per share for next year, but those projections are not without risk.

An ongoing advertiser pullback is expected to harm Google's core advertising business, potentially lowering Google's forward earnings per share estimates.

Google stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 17.0x, based on estimated earnings of $5.44 per share for 2023.

Given that Google maintains a market-leading position in search and generates approximately a quarter of a trillion dollars in sales annually, I believe the valuation is fair.

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Why Google Could See A Lower/Higher Valuation

I believe that Google will trade in a down channel for the foreseeable future, owing to ongoing selling pressure and slightly weaker-than-expected fundamentals.

Google's sales growth did indeed fall into the single digits in the last quarter, and another slowdown in 4Q-22 is to be expected. This means that Google could hit new lows in the short term, but the company's excellent search positioning, scale, and massive revenue base suggest that Google will be able to ride out a much longer market correction.

My Conclusion

Google is experiencing some short-term difficulties, but I believe that the decline in key metrics, which is primarily due to advertiser pullback, are merely transitory factors that should not have an impact on Google's long-term growth prospects in the advertising market.

The fact that Google's advertising growth slowed to 6% in the third quarter is obviously not ideal, but no other company in the digital advertising market has Google's size and reach.

When advertisers are ready to open their wallets again, Google's stock (and valuation) can soar.

As I stated in my previous article on Google, the drop represents a strong-buy opportunity for investors looking to profit from the company's short-term disappointment.