This story was originally written on October 28, 2022, for subscribers of Reading The Markets, an SA marketplace service.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reported better-than-feared results last week, and now the stock may be poised to run much higher. The company reported a loss of $0.02 per share in the third quarter, better than estimates for a loss of $0.07 per share. Meanwhile, revenue came in at $1.36 billion, which was better than estimates of $1.34 billion.
The company also had strong segment beats, with merchandise solutions topping estimates by 3.7% and subscription solutions coming in 1.2% better than estimated. On the flip side, gross merchandise volume missed estimates by 1.3%, and monthly recurring revenue missed estimates by 4.1%.
On a price-to-sales metric, Shopify is about as cheap as it will get at 5.3. Of course, it could get cheaper, but on a historical basis, the stock is trading very close to its lowest valuation going back to 2015.
The stock's valuation has plunged because revenue growth is expected to fall to 19.1% in 2022 from 57.4% in 2021. But growth will likely reaccelerate in 2023 and 2024 to around 22% each year. A reacceleration in revenue growth could drive the price-to-sales multiple higher over time. Even a bump in the multiple to 6 could push the stock to around $40.
The improving fundamental outlook may have driven someone to bet on the shares surging over the next few weeks. The open interest for the SHOP January 20, 2023, $25 calls rose by around 40,000 contracts on October 28. The data shows that 25,000 contracts were bought for $10.63, 10,000 contracts were bought for $10.60, and 5,000 contracts were bought for $10.95. In total, it appears they bought 40,000 contracts and paid a premium of $42.6 million, which is a massive amount. It would imply that the trader sees the stock rising above $35.90 per share by the middle of January.
It is also worth noting that the trader likely rolled some of the proceeds from a prior options trade because it appears they sold to close 25,000 contracts of SHOP November $25 calls for $9.18 per contract. The open interest for these contracts dropped by around 25,000 contracts on October 28, as well. It seems they had initially purchased these calls on July 27 for $11.30.
Additionally, SHOP has some bullish trends on the technical chart. The stock appears to have broken out, rising out of a technical bullish reversal pattern known as a falling wedge. Additionally, the relative strength index seems to have broken out from a recent range and has been trending higher, suggesting a change in momentum from bearish to bullish.
Should the stock rise above resistance at $36, it could run higher to around $41. However, if resistance holds, the shares could fall back to $27.
Overall, if it turns out that the worst may be behind Shopify and fundamentals can start to improve, then a bullish narrative could develop and send the shares higher from here.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
