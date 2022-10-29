This week, Iberdrola reported a strong set of numbers (OTCPK:IBDSF) (OTCPK:IBDRY). As a recap, here at the Lab, we have a buy rating target for the following reasons: 1) a strong track record supported by a diversified GEO mix, 2) REPowerEU upside, 3) CAPEX diversification with a quality portfolio across the globe, 4) no exposure to Russia gas (and we see also support from our recent Enagas follow-up note), 5) 50% of Iberdrola's EBIT margin "is protected from inflation", and 6) almost 80% of the company's total debt is at a fixed rate, protecting Iberdrola from the current raising in the interest rate environment.
In the Q2 analysis, we concluded that the next supportive catalyst was the company's CMD day planned for the 9th of November. In the meantime, we were confident that the Spanish energy conglomerate was going to beat Wall Street analyst expectations, adding also that "Iberdrola's main risk was linked to politics, and we highlighted that government intervention remains the major downside risk". Indeed, this is exactly what happened.
It was a broad-based beat in all the P&L lines. “All geographies are doing well, except Spain”, emphasized the president of the energy company at the analyst conference. This message is a common trend in the latest financial presentations. However, the earnings drop recorded largely corresponds to a one-time extraordinary tax impact of €206 million resulting from a court ruling affecting Iberdrola's network business. During the Q&A, the CEO confirmed that they most likely go to court "to defend the company's shareholders”. Looking at the results, the company delivered a net profit exceeding €3 billion in the first nine months, signaling a plus 28.9% compared to the last year period. Despite the Spain negative tax implication, Iberdrola recorded an improvement of 12.5% in its operating profit and 3.7 million new customers, including almost 900k electricity-only clients.
Cross-checking our buy rating key takeaways, we believe that the company is well on track to exceed its target (and most likely, Iberdrola will raise the bar in the CMD release in early November). More in detail:
CEO confirmed 2022 guidance and announced a complementary dividend of €0.18 per share for January, 5.9% more than a year ago. Ahead of the CMD day, we reaffirmed our buy rating target of €12 per share based on a 14x P/E 2023.
