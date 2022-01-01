For you 99.876% of Americans who have never heard of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), it is an REIT that invests in and originates residential mortgage debt. A few key facts about Redwood's investment business:
And here are some facts about Redwood's origination business:
Discount #1: By management. Because Redwood retains the credit risk on its investments, it initially values the loans on its books at below their par value. I'll let management put numbers to this, from their Q3 '22 conference call:
"Our securities portfolio was held at an aggregate $458 million discount of principal value, or just over $4 per share at September 30. This translated to a weighted average holding price of approximately $0.69 on the dollar on our balance sheet."
If the loans have no losses, it obviously gets repaid par and the $458 million is recorded as earnings. Defaults losses incurred reduce that $458 million of potential income.
Discount #2: Mr. Market. Redwood's current market cap of $819 million is nearly $300 million below the company's current book value, meaning that investors discount those loans by even more.
Adding up the two discounts implies that Redwood is going to sustain about $750 million of default costs on its $11 billion of gross loans. Is that a reasonable assumption? I strongly say "No".
Oddly enough, Redwood doesn't just randomly make loans. It has underwriting standards. Here are the highlights of its home mortgage credit risk:
And here are some details on the landlord loans:
Those are conservative lending standards. The housing market will have to get awfully bad to seriously dig into that $750 million of losses the market expects. Could another '08 housing market just blow this conservative underwriting out of the water?
The next three pictures just give you a lot of confidence about that assertion. The first picture puts investors' $750 million of assumed losses in perspective. $750 million is about 7% of Redwood's loans owned. How bad is 7% of residential loan losses? Pretty disastrous, if Fannie Mae's Great Recession experience is any guide. Here are Fannie Mae's cumulative defaults from those ugly '04-'08 loans:
Cumulative "defaults" did average about 10% on the '04-'08 loans. But some money is recovered by the lender when the foreclosed home is sold. Assuming a low 50% recovery rate, Fannie lost 5%. But Fannie's loan quality was far worse than Redwood's, from LTV's to FICOs to loan terms.
The second picture compares housing vacancy rates now and then. Vacancies are a good measure of the supply/demand balance. Here it is:
'08 was an all-time vacancy rate high, the present an all-time low. Then there were 2 million extra homes sitting on the market. Now there is an over 1 million shortage. Home prices have to fall far less now for the market to regain balance. And Redwood's landlord borrowers have a dramatically better chance of meeting debt payments because of low rental vacancy rates.
Third and finally, there is borrower loan quality:
A dramatic improvement. That means today's housing market has far fewer financially shaky homeowners who could be forced to foreclose in a recession.
Two more charts to close this out. First, Redwood's historic price-to-book ratio, up to date through late last week:
The stock has just bounced off its lowest price-to-book ever, a book value marked down for investors' housing fears. Redwood's management is taking advantage of the market's fear:
"Our analysis shows a compelling opportunity to invest in our own publicly traded shares…We've already expressed this view by repurchasing close to 60 million of common stock over the last five months. We anticipate doing much more in the near to medium term and have ample capital to do so."
This last chart simply shows Redwood's stock price history:
What I find interesting is that four times during Redwood's 25-year history its stock price has more than doubled. This is a panic-or-frenzy stock. We've just had another panic. Is a frenzy down the road? I think Redwood is at least a $10 stock, and $12 is certainly reasonable. In the interim, you have a good chance of clipping a 13% dividend yield.
