Julie Deshaies

Mare Evidence Lab's first article was written about Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGYY, OTCPK:MBGAF). This year, we also commented about the Daimler truck spin-off, providing a long-term upside on the auto business. In Q2, we also analyzed Mercedes' Capital Market Day, emphasizing the following key takeaways:

"Produce fewer cars at more premium prices". In number, our projections were estimating a price increase CAGR of 5% by 2025, reaching an average car retail price of €85k versus the current 70k; We highlight how Mercedes has sufficient liquidity to finance its EV division thanks also to a constant and reliable FCF generation; The company has also an important order backlog.

Looking at the Q3 results, Mercedes delivered once again a solid set of numbers, very much in line with Mare Evidence Lab's thesis. Why?

The company group top-line sales reached €37.7 billion, up by almost 20% versus the Visible Alpha estimates. Mercedes' operating profit margin recorded 14.2% against Wall Street analyst estimates of 13.1%. A key benefit from the yearly performance was the soft Q3 2021 numbers due to the chip crisis at that time. Despite that, Mercedes's Q3 accounts were remarkable with the highest turnover line and EPS since its Truck spin-off;

Sales increased due to the strong product mix. Indeed, sales in the top-end luxury category accounted for 15% of the total company's sales and were slightly above last year's level. A positive trend was supported by the S-Class with positive numbers in all regions (excluding the US) coupled with Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles' outstanding performance;

In line with our thesis and as part of the transformation towards an all-electric future, sales of all-electric Mercedes-Benz cars more than doubled in the first nine months of the year and also accelerated in the quarter;

EBIT was also supported by strict cost discipline. In addition, orders continue to exceed supply;

Mercedes announced a wind farm with a renewable energy output that will cover almost 15% of its German electricity needs.

FCF was stable compared to last year's result and was impacted by higher inventories; however, Mercedes' industrial liquidity amounted to €23.3 billion;

The company also confirmed its decision to exit from Russia, Mercedes-Benz subsidiary will be sold to a local dealer called Avtodom (it is still subject to authority approval).

Mercedes Luxury and EV development Mercedes key figures

Conclusion and Valuation

Following the Q2 results, the company increased its 2022 outlook. Mercedes-Benz Group is clearly exhibiting its luxury strategy. Despite that, the company is still trading at a discount compared to its ten-year historical average. New EV launches and Software capital market day in 2023 will be key supportive catalysts. In the meantime, applying a 7x P/E multiple, we derive a target price of €74 per share, maintaining our outperforming rating.