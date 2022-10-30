Sylvamo: High On Paper

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 17 new highs and up 37.00% in the last month.
  • Analyst's price targets from $55.00 to $56.00.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the printing paper company Sylvamo (SLVM). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/13 the stock gained 9.76%.

SLVM Sylvamo

SLVM Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp. The company distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants and distributors, office product suppliers, e-commerce, retailers, and dealers. It also sells directly to converters that produce envelopes, forms, and other related products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 64.80+ Weighted Alpha
  • 70.91% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 17 new highs and up 37.00% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 73.42%
  • Technical support level at 46.48
  • Recently traded at 47.58 with 50 day moving average of 41.08

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.01 billion
  • P/E 5.91
  • Dividend Yield .95%
  • Revenue expected to grow 6.40% this year and another 1.00% next year
  • Earnings estimated to decrease 7.30% this year but increase again by 54.90% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy and 1 buy opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from 55.00 to 56.00 with an average of 55.50
  • 1,200 are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.50
Quant Hold 3.42

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C - -
Growth F - -
Profitability B+ - -
Momentum A+ - -
Revisions A+ - -

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Paper Products

Ranked Overall

1008 out of 4723

Ranked in Sector

60 out of 278

Ranked in Industry

5 out of 9

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SLVM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

