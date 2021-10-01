David Ryder

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) tanked post earnings but are only trading 2% lower than the closing price before the earnings report was released. During the trading day I was going through the results and while Boeing's stock was trading in a choppy fashion, results from what I saw were ugly. The press release did not provide as much detail as it normally does and that was somewhat disappointing. So, in this report I want to revisit some subjects like the lacking performance at Boeing Commercial Airplanes [BCA] because the performance can better be assessed with the 10-Q filing at hand and the overall dive in share prices can also be better explained by management comment during the earnings call. For a discussion of the results I'd like to refer you back to the earnings review to which this report is an extension.

I don't want to just look at where Boeing failed, but also where Boeing performed well. So, I will also use this report to point at some positives and I will attempt to eliminate some misconceptions on their strong free cash flow.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Cost Are Up, Partially For Good Reasons

Boeing

For Commercial Airplanes revenues I had previously estimated sales in the amount of $6.35 billion. Boeing reported sales of $6.26 billion missing my estimate by $87 million which is not a major difference given that aircraft prices vary from customer to customer and from configuration to configuration and from contract to contract with actual sales prices being considered proprietary.

Boeing reported a loss of $643 million which was $283 million worse than I anticipated. So, that warrants a deeper dive in what drove those costs higher. One thing is sure and that is that the $87 million top line miss is not solely responsible for the higher-than-expected loss.

Initially, I modeled BCA earnings excluding abnormal, R&D and SG&A at a margin of roughly 12% driven by lower profit assumptions on the MAX program. However, a revisit on our pricing assumptions shows that the margins are higher than what we used for our modeling. This drives the profit higher by $216 million on our model. So, you might wonder how a higher margin feathers into the equation if profits were actually lower than expected. For that, we have to look at the other cost components.

For R&D costs, we modeled around $375 million, while the costs actually were around $410 million, and I would say higher R&D costs are good as they show that Boeing is back on track with ramping up its R&D. Without R&D, you basically have no product innovation and development, so I do consider that to be a good cost increase.

Boeing is currently incurring abnormal production costs and, in our modeling, we only modeled $300 million in abnormal production costs for the Boeing 787. Actual abnormal costs recognized were $330 million and there was $111 million that related to the Boeing 777X production pause which Boeing announced in April this year and introduces $1.5 billion in abnormal costs throughout the pause period. So, that pressured profits by $141 million. For General and Administrative expenses, our estimate was affected by an outdated model assumption. Due to this assumption not being updated, the model estimated the costs around $223 million too low. In combination with actual costs, this caused a major difference of over $350 million.

BCA earnings model summary (The Aerospace Forum)

While I like my models to be accurate, the conclusion I can draw is that the model predicted a $360 million loss driven by lower margin assumption, higher research & development costs, Boeing 777X abnormal production costs that I previously had not incorporated in the estimates, higher Boeing 787 abnormal production costs and higher general expenses due to an incorrect modeling assumption. So, what I did is implement the correct assumptions for Q3 including cost actuals for R&D, the correct balancing for General and Administrative Expenses and the actual costs for abnormal production costs. This shows a model estimate of a $653 million loss, whereas Boeing reported a $643 million loss. This shows that generally the model itself does work. Focusing on the margin, I previously had implemented a margin pressure due to pricing but the numbers as we see them today suggest that this is not the case and that is most certainly a good thing.

I have also added a column showing the initial model results, so you can see where the differences are being made. The hybrid column combines the valid margin assumptions and G&A expenses, the Boeing 777X combined with my initial expectations for the Boeing 787 abnormal production cost and R&D yielding a $585 million loss estimate. So, Boeing did still miss expectations but by only $58 million or $0.10 per share driven by $31 million or $0.05 per share higher than expected abnormal production costs and also around $0.05 per share higher than expected R&D costs. Revisiting the model and the assumptions made is important, because it would have been easy to say Boeing missed estimates by over $280 million but as an analyst you also have to look how much of that miss is driven by actual performances misses and how much is due to the nature of the model not always being accurate and based on a deeper dive in the numbers I can conclude that 80% of the miss was simply because some of my model estimates and 20% was really driven by Boeing encountering higher costs and I believe that investors and people reading my work should also see where those differences occur in the same way I also present a detail earnings estimate prior to earnings release. It also drives me to improve the modeling going forward, which is a good thing.

Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787 Inventory Reduction Remains Slow

Boeing inventory (The Aerospace Forum)

Next to the cash flow figures, the inventory development is likely one of the biggest watch items. By the end of Q3 2022, Boeing had 270 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 115 Boeing 787 aircraft in inventory. That is a 60% reduction from the highest levels seen for the Boeing 737 MAX and a 5% reduction for the Boeing 787. Sequentially, MAX inventory came down by 20 units and Dreamliner inventories came down by 5 units. Year-to-date, the reduction is 65 MAX units and an addition of 5 Dreamliners and over the course of a year the MAX inventory is down 100 units and up 10 Dreamliners. There is progress, but it has been slower than expected. Boeing expected to have most of the 450 MAX jets it had delivered within little over two years which would suggest around 16 deliveries each month. That would put the company at a comfortable delivery rate of around 45 consisting of 30 production aircraft and 15 aircraft from storage allowing it to match competitor Airbus.

However, Boeing has not been able to meet that pace and actual net reductions have been closer to 8 per month measured over the course of a year and sequentially, the reduction of 20 units is lower than the 25-30 units I would like to see. Boeing delivered 35 jets from inventory, so the numbers are not that bad but there was a backfill of 13 MAX 7 aircraft that Boeing has started building but cannot be delivered until the type is certified.

evoX Orders and Deliveries Infographic (The Aerospace Forum)

As the interactive evoX - Orders & Deliveries Infographic Monitor shows, Boeing delivered 86 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to customers. Currently the Boeing 737 production rate is 31 per month. Assuming that one monthly slot is reserved for the P-8A Poseidon, Boeing's maritime surveillance aircraft, that would give a quarterly production rate of 90 aircraft. So, while the inventory of pre-built jets provides buffer against supply chain challenges the US jet maker is not leveraging the inventory to deliver in excess of communicated production. In fact, the communicated numbers suggest that the actual production rate is lower than the stable 31 aircraft per month that Boeing is aiming for. At the start of the year, Boeing anticipated that most of the aircraft would be delivered by the end of 2023, but it is now anticipated that some deliveries could actually roll into 2025 showing that the inventory reduction is paced much slower than was earlier anticipated.

A damper on its ability to deliver and hike rates are of course supply chain issues, but also the 138 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft destined for China of which a small number is now being remarketed and Boeing anticipates 375 MAX deliveries this year, which is lower than the 500 jets that analysts hoped to see for the year but still provides a major boost of over 50% year-over-year. That is something that is not recognized and appreciated enough in my opinion.

For the Boeing 787, there is not much that can be said about the inventory build reduction. It is currently slow-paced, but as Boeing gets more proficient at reworking that could increase. Boeing currently expects to deliver the aircraft in inventory over the course of the next two years.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security: The Ugly Duckling

Boeing

While BCA shows slower than anticipated inventory reductions, I do believe that overall the results were pretty promising. The same cannot be said about Boeing's Defense segment. Revenues were $700 million lower than I anticipated and that number already pointed at a 10% lower year-over-year revenue, the top line reduction was caused by cost growth on programs which also altered revenue that Boeing could recognize.

The pains of fixed price contracts that Boeing won in the past are now becoming clear as the inflationary and labor landscape looks materially different than when Boeing actually won these contracts. On the VC-25B Presidential Aircraft program cost increased by $766 million, while costs for the KC-46A increased by $1.165 billion, $351 million for the MQ-25C refueling drone, $185 million for the T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet and $195 million due to schedule slip for the Commercial Crew program. All of these costs add up to $2.662 billion and drove a $2.8 billion charge during the quarter pointing at further cost growth beyond the ones addressed in the 10-Q.

What makes things disappointing are the words from Calhoun, which don't really give a convincing impression that Boeing is getting it right:

At the same time, we took a charge on our fixed-price development contracts. These are contracts that we have talked about now repeatedly on these calls. We believe, as we always do, that the charge that we took is meant to complete these contracts, ultimately, to deliver them to satisfied customers in the Air Force or the Armed Forces. And anyway, we're not embarrassed by them. They are what they are. And we intend to deliver against these contracts and satisfy our customers.

Calhoun's words come across as basically taking it on the chin over and over again and every time believing this is what it takes to complete the contracts, but his words do not radiate a strong sense of cost control and oversight.

Boeing

What is also unfortunate is that if you add back the $2.8 billion, it seems that BDS was a break-even story whereas you would actually expect it to be a 10% margin business at least, but even Boeing's mature programs were suffering from significant margin pressures suggesting that in some way BDS has been reduced to a razor-blade model selling the platform at break-even margins and reaping the profits from services. That is not a healthy path going forward for a company that intends to be competing on innovative defense solutions going forward and Calhoun could not provide a useful explanation on why investors should this time trust in the latest charge being enough to complete the contracts.

Clearing The Misconception On Free Cash Flow

The two bright spots in Boeing's earnings release were the services segment and the free cash flow. Boeing posted a free cash flow of $2.9 billion compared to a negative free cash flow of $507 million in the same quarter last year and a negative free cash flow of $182 million in the last quarter. I have received various comments on how Boeing pulled in the cash from advanced prepayments and short term.

It is suggested that Boeing's increase of advances and progress billings from $52.066 billion to $53.177 billion marking a $1.111 billion increase is what was the big driver of cash flow growth. That is indeed true, but it is not an odd item I would say. Advances and Progress billings have always added to cash flow in some way and with order inflow in the amount of $19.4 billion, around $400 million in down payments has been made while better visibility on the delivery flow for the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787 as well as higher MAX production boosts progress payments. So, from what I can see at the moment Boeing is not really pulling forward progress payment as it had done in the past and this is just the natural flow of collecting orders and reaching payment milestones and receiving advances on Defense and Services where Boeing is able to apply progress billings. It does add to the cash flow but it is really not that much of an accurate reflection to think that this is an extraordinary practice. In Q2 2022, advances and progress billings did reduce as there was roughly $900 million higher revenue recognized and with the levers available to the company, Boeing brought the advances and progress billings back in line with the $53 billion level.

As for the short-term and other investment decline of $595 million, this basically does convert the investment into cash, but it is not added to the operating cash flow and as a result cannot impact free cash flow which is defined as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

During the quarter Boeing benefited from a $1.5 billion tax refund which provided slightly over half of the free cash flow compared to a $1.3 billion tax refund last year. The delivery flow also suggests that Boeing should have been able to collect $1.4 billion in delivery payments before any customer compensation. So, the free cash flow indeed is to a major part driven by advances and progress billings but this is a natural process as Boeing collects orders and is able to bill. Furthermore, accounts payable increased by $195 million. So, there is a lot that goes into getting to the free cash flow number and during the quarter the "odd" item was the catch up on advances after higher revenue recognized from advances in the previous quarter.

Conclusion: Boeing Stock Remains A Buy, But Defense Remains Major Point Of Concern

After going through the numbers, the earnings model and the Q3 2022 earnings call my conclusion remains that results were underwhelming. That was to a minor extent driven by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, where I was too pessimistic on margins and too optimistic on the cost side. Inventories are currently being reduced, but the pace at which this happens is not as fast as previously hoped for and recovery will stretch into 2025.

Nevertheless, Boeing is still expected to increase its 737 MAX deliveries by over 50% year-over-year which really adds to revenue and balance sheet repair. The cash flow in the quarter was driven by a tax refund and the combination of catching up on the advances and progress billings as well as the natural flow of collecting orders and delivering aircraft while timing on accounts payable provided a tailwind. Overall, there is progress but slower than expected and management comment remains weak at best.

That, however, does not discount the fact that there is significant room for improvement driven by increased demand for defense equipment, commercial aircraft and related services underpinning fundamental growth opportunities for the industry including Boeing and it would be really an odd time to sell or not to buy into this for the long term. It should also be taken into consideration that Boeing has de-risked on Defense with the Investor Day scheduled to take place on the 2nd of November in mind. The company is working on a turnaround and it plans to share more details during the Investor Day and it would leave a bad impression if Boeing would have recognized the cost growth after the Investor Day casting doubt on anything that Boeing will provide on that day. In short, while progress is lacking and management response is underwhelming the potential for share price appreciation remains.