Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) has both asset management and advisory, and within advisory lots of businesses like restructuring and sovereign engagements that can be countercyclical. It is more built than most banks to weather the cycle, and it is proving that with continued record quarters. There are challenges despite proven resilience, and building backlog has become a difficult task. In asset management, an uncertain environment could very well persist and put pressure on AUMs. We think Lazard's businesses could get very dangerous if the solutions engineered by central banks don't produce results.
Let's start with the Q3 discussion from its recent release a couple of days ago.
We were way underweighted a few years ago. We're more balanced today, but we never have gone nearly as far as some of our competitors with regard to commitment to sponsor activity.
Kenneth Jacobs, LAZ CEO
The alarming thing that we need to absorb from the call is how much emphasis management is putting on the concept that deal completion is driving current results, not actually new engagements, which have materially slowed down. After commenting that execution has been keeping the velocity of fees high, Jacobs gave the following indications of what's to come:
And my guess is the real challenge for everyone right now is building backlog into the first part of next year and later into the year. And that doesn't only apply to Europe. It applies to the United States. And I think that's the challenge at the moment that we're all facing.
Kenneth Jacobs, LAZ CEO
Dialogue grows as customers look to map out their options, but new engagements don't necessarily rise. Pulling the trigger requires some assurance from the market that things will go well, and there's none of that now while we still don't know if central bank actions will work on inflation without destroying the economy. We believe we may be approaching a peak in inflation from the cost-push side, but it takes time for that to digest into final prices, which have every reason to stay sticky. Commodities are down at least, which are high transmission into the economy. Overall, Lazard is exposed to a part of business that is very macro-exposed, despite higher exposure to countercyclical elements like restructuring compared to some peers. Asset management diversifies away some of the volatility of financial advisory, but not enough. This is very levered to markets' view on central bank policy and inflation dynamics, which will be clarified this week not in the 75 bps rise that is almost surely coming, but in what the Fed says about its plans in response to inflation.
