Trouble Ahead For U.S. Housing?

Oct. 31, 2022 12:57 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.26K Followers

Summary

  • Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 300 basis points.
  • Higher rates are challenging both homebuyers and sellers.
  • There are growing signs that the Federal Reserve’s rate policies are starting to bite into the U.S. housing market.

Open the door and door handle with a key and a keychain shaped house. Property investment and house mortgage financial real estate concept

marchmeena29

By Blu Putnam

Mortgage rates on 30-year fixed rate loans have risen from around 3% at the end of 2020 to just over 7% in October 2022 as the Fed has withdrawn its accommodative monetary policy and raised short-term rates. One would have to go back two decades to the year 2000 to find U.S. mortgage rates as high as they are now. (A relatively shallow recession followed that period.)

The current higher mortgage rates are clearly impacting the housing market today. Sales of existing homes have dropped to about 20% below year-ago levels, while building permits for new home construction have fallen over 10% below year-ago levels.

Home Sales
30-Year Mortgage

But is this housing slowdown likely to be anything as bad as what occurred in the sub-prime mortgage crisis that presaged the Great Recession of 2008-2009? No. It is different this time.

During the Great Recession, the unemployment rate went to 10%. Many borderline home buyers lost the income to pay their mortgages and were forced to sell their homes, deepening the economic crisis.

In 2022, the unemployment rate has yet to rise, remaining below 4% for now.

Equally important, most homeowners are of much better credit quality than in the 2008 debacle, and they are sitting on very low fixed rate mortgages. They can still pay their mortgage, so there’s no forced sales crisis this time around. But homeowners cannot afford to give up the low-rate mortgage to move up, buy a new home and sell their existing one. This means the supply of existing homes will be quite constrained, tempering the housing impact on the economy. Still, new home construction appears headed to a much slower pace in 2023.

Monetary policy acts with a lag, but for the housing market, one can now see that rising rates are taking their toll. However, one may not see the impact in the inflation data for many months to come, as the knock-on effects from a weak housing market take their time to domino through the economy.

Original Post

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.26K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.