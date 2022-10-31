Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is probably the biggest poster child for fallen stars of the pandemic. This remote video conferencing giant was once one of the hottest trades on Wall Street. Then, as the pandemic era matured and Zoom started slowing down from growth rates that once exceeded 100% y/y, investors shied away from the decelerating company and compressed down its valuation multiples.
Year to date, shares of Zoom have lost 55% of their value, and over the past year, the stock is down nearly 70%. And yes, while there was certainly a lot of unwinding of undue valuation in that loss, I think Zoom's descent has gone way too far and investors have now oversold this company. The negative sentiment and momentum on Zoom now far outweighs its true fundamentals.
I have been actively buying Zoom on its recent downside and believe the company has found a bottom. I am very bullish on the name and think there is substantial rebound upside over the next twelve-month timeframe.
Here is what I consider to be the key bullish drivers for Zoom:
The biggest draw to Zoom right now, of course, is its valuation. At current share prices near just $84, Zoom trades at a market cap of $25.03 billion. After we net off the $5.50 billion of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, Zoom's resulting enterprise value is $19.53 billion.
Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $4.80 billion for Zoom in FY24 (the fiscal year ending in January 2024), which represents 9.3% y/y growth over the midpoint of Zoom's FY23 revenue guidance of $4.385-$4.395 billion (+7% y/y). Next year's revenue is expected to accelerate, primarily on receding FX headwinds.
Against this estimate, Zoom trades at just 4.1x EV/FY24 revenue - a sharp decline from when Zoom at one point commanded revenue multiples in excess of 20x. Yes, of course Zoom was overvalued at the time and its growth was also much richer; but we also can't overlook the company's expanding bottom line and its enviable position to capture significant economies of scale.
The bottom line here: Zoom is far from a washed-up stock. Once investors shift their focus from growth to profitability (which is already happening in this risk-off market environment), there's quite a bit of upside potential for Zoom. Stay long here and use the dip as a buying opportunity.
Let's now discuss Zoom's latest Q2 results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:
Zoom's revenue grew 8% y/y to $1.10 billion, slightly missing Wall Street's expectations of $1.12 billion (+9% y/y), with the company's deceleration from 12% y/y growth in Q1 driven primarily by FX headwinds from the strengthening dollar. We have to acknowledge here that this weakness is industry-wide and certainly not company-specific.
Here's some commentary from CFO Kelly Steckelberg on the drivers for the revenue miss this quarter, made during her prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:
A stronger U.S. dollar, which had an impact of approximately $8 million, weaker new online sales, and to a lesser extent, back-end linearity in the quarter, were the biggest factors contributing to the miss.
We recognize that the revenue results are disappointing and below our expectations as we navigate the current environment. It should be noted that while our online business saw lower new subscriptions, renewals and online continued to improve. And as we just discussed, we have launched a number of initiatives to drive new online subscriptions around local pricing, packaging and free-to-paid conversion."
Underneath all of this, however, Zoom's enterprise business still saw incredible growth. Revenue grew 27% y/y and now represents more than half of total revenue at 54%, up eight points from 46% in the year-ago quarter. As more of Zoom's revenue centers on large enterprises and educational institutions (the company signed a huge expansion deal with UCLA this quarter, for example), Zoom's revenue "stickiness" will continue to improve. Total enterprise customers are up 18% y/y to 204k. Note as well that net revenue expansion is at 120%, indicating that the average upsell for a Zoom customer is at 20% - a great indicator of Zoom's "land and expand" potential within large enterprises.
Zoom's shift toward having more of its revenue derived from enterprises has made it more susceptible to enterprise buying patterns, which is backend-loaded toward the end of the quarter. While this means less revenue recognition in any given quarter, it also means that Zoom will exit quarters with higher deferred revenue. On the whole, I think the richer enterprise revenue mix is a positive business driver.
On the profitability side, Zoom's pro forma gross margins improved 270bps y/y to 78.9%, driven by economies of scale on its public cloud usage. The company now expects full-year gross margins (which it does not explicitly guide to) to be higher than its prior view.
Pro forma operating margins in the quarter stood at 35.8%, down roughly six points y/y, driven by both sales capacity expansion as Zoom tries to recharge its enterprise growth as well as the same opex/wage inflation that is hitting companies across the board.
Still, we note that Zoom's 36% pro forma operating margins plus 8% growth still lands the company comfortably in the "Rule of 40" zone. The company is still targeting a minimum operating margin of 33%, and I have confidence in its ability to grow profit dollars once macro headwinds subside.
Don't overlook Zoom as it slides. Double-digit enterprise growth, a fantastic and sticky technology platform, and a rich margin profile are all reasons to maintain confidence on this name. Buy the dip here.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
